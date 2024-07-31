O'Donnell brings rich experience to spearhead AI transformation and drive strategic growth

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector, welcomes Jon O'Donnell as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jon brings to Acuity over 16 years of leadership experience at IBM, where he successfully led EMEA Business and Technology Consulting Divisions of up to 15,000 practitioners and $3 billion per annum turnover, delivering impressive market growth. He was part of the Global Leadership Team of IBM Consulting, and held critical leadership positions across numerous markets, including EMEA and North America.

As COO for Acuity, O'Donnell will join the Executive Committee and oversee the Digital Solutions Group, Global Strategy and various enablement teams including Information Technology, Information Security, and Legal.

Reporting to Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners, Jon will also lead Acuity's key strategic initiatives working closely with the executive team and senior leaders.

"We are excited to have Jon on board, as he brings with him an extensive track record of leading initiatives and organisations through technological transformations, as well as a strategic understanding of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can drive innovation and efficiency for our clients," said Robert King. "Jon's appointment is part of our strategy and commitment to take the lead role in developing bespoke financial technology solutions for our financial services clients worldwide. We are making excellent progress in combining the power of AI with Acuity's deep domain expertise to support financial firms to streamline complex tasks, boost productivity, and achieve cost savings," he added.

O'Donnell has launched and led business units at the forefront of technology advancements, such as artificial intelligence and cloud platforms. Additionally, he is a strong advocate for the growth and progression of all talent and whilst leading IBM Consulting for UK and Ireland, he was recognised in National Diversity and Inclusion awards. His educational background combines Mathematics and Operational Research at Southampton University with CIMA and Saïd Business School qualifications.

"I am excited to join Acuity as part of the Permira Family and lead the incredible business and technology talent we have supporting global financial institutions and banks in their mission critical work via impressive domain-led, AI and technology transformation services and best of class solutions and accelerators. AI is revolutionising the financial services industry, and we aim to lead the way in this transformation, enabling our financial institution clients to deliver superior service to their customers, to operate more efficiently and maintain a competitive edge. I look forward to contributing to Acuity's efforts to provide groundbreaking solutions that clients value and trust," said Jon O'Donnell.

