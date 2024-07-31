Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Files Updated Ni 43-101 Technical Report for Its Rogue Gold Project

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP (TSXV:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated Technical Report for its Rogue Project, located in the eastern Selwyn Basin in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

The updated Technical Report for Rogue, entitled "Rogue Gold Project: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate" with an effective date of May 15, 2024, is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) standards and supports initial mineral resource estimate disclosures on the Company's Valley deposit made in its June 17, 2024, news release.

The report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website (snowlinegold.com).

EXPLORATION UPDATE

To date, the Company has drilled over 16,000 m as part of its 25,000+ m planned drill program for 2024, with 5 drill rigs active and drilling ongoing. Three drills are active on the Valley target, with roughly 12,500 m drilled at Valley this season, while a fourth drill has completed roughly 2,000 m of a planned 4,000 m program at the Jupiter target on the Einarson Project. The fifth drill has completed a three-hole, 1,067 m Phase II program at the Rogue Project's Cujo target and is now drilling at the Aurelius target, where it has completed over 400 m in one completed hole and is currently drilling a second hole of a planned 1,000 m Phase I program. Target locations are highlighted in Figure 1.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is exploring its flagship 111,000 ha (1,110 km2) Rogue gold project along with its nearby 101,000 ha (1,010 km2) Einarson gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin, with an active, ongoing 5-drill program in 2024. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits. The Company's first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration of Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

