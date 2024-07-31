Dr. Ramchandani is a global expert in public health, infectious disease control, and policy implementation.

He served as an advisor for the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, developing recommendations for redesigning systems to improve future pandemic responses.

He has worked with various public health organizations including CDC, United Nations and other international organizations and governments on health systems and product innovations.

His role at Fendx will be to inform, advise, and support the Company in its mission to develop innovative surface protection products that reduce pathogen spread and enhance the health and well-being of people and their communities.

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings to reduce the spread of pathogens, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rohit Ramchandani as an advisor to the Company, to provide his extensive public health expertise to further the Company's goal of advancing innovative solutions for pathogen control and safety.

Dr. Rohit Ramchandani, an accomplished public health professional with a global health background, brings a broad perspective and deep expertise in infectious disease control. The Company aims to leverage his extensive knowledge and global network to advance their mission of creating groundbreaking solutions that mitigate pathogen transmission and improve overall well-being. His expertise on pandemic response, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and the rising public health concerns of antibiotic resistance will be particularly valuable, especially in the context of surface contamination health risk and protection. A recent CDC report highlights a 20% combined rise in infections from six hard-to-treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the U.S., underscoring the importance of addressing this growing public health threat (see FendX's press release dated July 30, 2024).

Dr. Ramchandani, an expert researcher, educator, and implementation scientist, specializes in designing, implementing, evaluating, and scaling innovative approaches for disease control and health system strengthening. With nearly two decades of research and practice, his focus includes program evaluation, health policy, and disease prevention/treatment technologies. He has advised Fortune 500 companies, ministries of health, and international organizations across Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Dr. Ramchandani also served as an advisor to the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, providing recommendations to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks. His analysis on redesigning systems for pandemic response, including vaccine distribution and diagnostics, was published in the British Medical Journal, contributing insights to the world's first draft pandemic agreement.

His impactful work has garnered recognition from prominent media outlets such as the CBC, BBC, Business Week, Development Asia Magazine, and TED. His research has been published in peer-reviewed journals like the Lancet and British Medical Journal. As a public health leader, he and work he has led have received numerous prestigious awards, including the Financial Times/International Finance Corporation (FT/IFC) Transformational Business Award in Health and the London Design Museum's Product Design of the Year. Additionally, he is an alumnus of renowned programs, including the Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference, The AKFC Global Leadership Program, and Shad Valley. His contributions have played a pivotal role in shaping global health policies and initiatives.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX states, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ramchandani to our team and are excited to work with someone of his global public health caliber. His vast expertise in leveraging evidence-based solutions for complex health challenges aligns well with FendX's mission to reduce the spread of pathogens through developing products using our cutting-edge nanotechnology. His work in designing, evaluating, and scaling health innovations, coupled with his commitment to improving global health equity and controlling the spread of diseases, makes him a valuable addition to the FendX team."

Dr. Ramchandani holds a Doctor of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a Masters in Public Health from Boston University, and a BSc from the University of Waterloo. He currently serves as Associate Faculty at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Ramchandani also founded and is the CEO of Antara Global Health Advisors, a consulting firm which provides technical expertise in public health, including pandemic preparedness and response. In addition, Dr. Ramchandani recently completed his term servicing as a member of the Board of Directors of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

ON BEHALF OF FENDX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Carolyn Myers"

Carolyn Myers

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; the Company's goal of advancing innovative solutions for pathogen control and safety and enhance the health and well-being of people and their communities; and products under development and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and involve several risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include: product candidates only being in formulation/reformulation stages; limited operating history; research and development activities; dependence on collaborative partners, licensors and others; effect of general economic and political conditions; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, the reader is urged to refer to the Company's such filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218329

SOURCE: FendX Technologies Inc.