The eight-day Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 created three new champion solar car teams with the student-run University of Michigan team coming in first, followed by Canada's École de technologie supérieure and the Illinois State University solar car team. The University of Michigan student-run solar car team took home the gold covering 2095. 5 miles (3372 km) at 37. 51 mph (60. 3 kmph) over 8 days in the latest Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024. The top spot placing came after a car roll on day one of the qualifier round damaged the engine, almost knocking the team out of the competition. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...