BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust's (BRLA's) managers Sam Vecht (lead) and Christoph Brinkmann (deputy) remain upbeat about the prospects for the trust and the region, even though FY23 was a year when the MSCI Emerging Markets Index surpassed the performance of most other global indices and BRLA's results were even better. Latin American central banks have been proactive in raising interest rates to combat inflation and are now lowering rates, which should support both economic activity and asset prices. The region has distanced itself from rising geopolitical conflicts across the globe, a stance that the managers believe will attract both foreign direct investment and increasing interest from regional investors.

