Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. Wins Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award 2024

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. Recognized as a Traveler-Favorite

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in Tripadivsor's® Travelers' Choice Awards for 2024®. The award honors businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10 Attractions in Louisville and the top five things to do in Louisville.

Peerless Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

"We'd like to thank our visitors for the support they have shown us this year and for spreading the word about our distillery. We thank our staff who make the Peerless Distillery a great place to visit. We are honored to be included among travelers' favorites this year and consecutively since opening our doors," says Nikki Armento, Kentucky Peerless Whiskey Experience Specialist.

"Congratulations to Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2024," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. "Travelers' Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience."

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company is open to the public Monday through Saturday for tours and tastings in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information and to book reservations, visit kentuckypeerless.com.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. The family-owned and operated craft distillery is located in Louisville, Kentucky. It was established in 1889 and resurrected in 2013 by Corky Taylor, 4th Generation, and Carson Taylor, 5th Generation. The distillery is known for its commitment to producing handcrafted, sweet mash bourbon and rye whiskey using traditional methods and the finest ingredients.

Today, Peerless operates under the same distilled spirits number, DSP-KY-50, with the same historically superlative standards. It has opted to craft entirely in-house without outsourcing or comprising. "We're driven by quality, not profit," says Corky Taylor. "We're very serious about making the best product we can."

