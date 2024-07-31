Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 56,000 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 22, 2024, up to and including July 26, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
July 22, 2024
3,470
209.2928
INET
July 22, 2024
4,585
209.6806
XDOT
July 22, 2024
900
210.5267
BATS
July 22, 2024
1,433
208.7454
EDGX
July 22, 2024
1,000
210.2230
ARCA
July 22, 2024
100
208.5700
CHX
July 22, 2024
412
210.9745
MEMX
July 23, 2024
4,663
212.0311
XDOT
July 23, 2024
1,200
212.2425
EDGX
July 23, 2024
1,454
212.0975
BATS
July 23, 2024
1,950
212.1001
INET
July 23, 2024
800
212.1475
ARCA
July 23, 2024
239
212.2081
NQPX
July 23, 2024
205
212.4024
EPRL
July 23, 2024
128
212.3814
CHX
July 23, 2024
561
212.4477
MEMX
July 23, 2024
300
212.5533
XPER
July 24, 2024
3,216
211.4679
INET
July 24, 2024
1,152
211.3282
ARCA
July 24, 2024
4,302
211.4092
XDOT
July 24, 2024
1,490
212.0276
BATS
July 24, 2024
740
211.5908
EDGX
July 24, 2024
400
211.1725
MEMX
July 24, 2024
200
211.4550
NQPX
July 24, 2024
300
212.3967
CHX
July 25, 2024
4,686
211.5480
XDOT
July 25, 2024
700
212.2014
MEMX
July 25, 2024
2,417
212.2117
INET
July 25, 2024
1,100
211.5518
EDGX
July 25, 2024
500
212.0860
BATS
July 25, 2024
200
209.6550
XPER
July 25, 2024
1,300
212.8208
ARCA
July 25, 2024
97
211.9100
CHX
July 26, 2024
600
217.6100
ARCA
July 26, 2024
4,300
218.6790
XDOT
July 26, 2024
2,047
218.7325
INET
July 26, 2024
1,206
218.5883
BATS
July 26, 2024
600
218.6083
EDGX
July 26, 2024
294
218.6095
EPRL
July 26, 2024
200
219.7900
XPER
July 26, 2024
200
219.6750
MEMX
July 26, 2024
153
219.8967
CHX
July 26, 2024
200
220.1200
NQPX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,827,929.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,343,253. The figure of 201,343,253 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
