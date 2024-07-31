Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 56,000 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 22, 2024, up to and including July 26, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue July 22, 2024 3,470 209.2928 INET July 22, 2024 4,585 209.6806 XDOT July 22, 2024 900 210.5267 BATS July 22, 2024 1,433 208.7454 EDGX July 22, 2024 1,000 210.2230 ARCA July 22, 2024 100 208.5700 CHX July 22, 2024 412 210.9745 MEMX July 23, 2024 4,663 212.0311 XDOT July 23, 2024 1,200 212.2425 EDGX July 23, 2024 1,454 212.0975 BATS July 23, 2024 1,950 212.1001 INET July 23, 2024 800 212.1475 ARCA July 23, 2024 239 212.2081 NQPX July 23, 2024 205 212.4024 EPRL July 23, 2024 128 212.3814 CHX July 23, 2024 561 212.4477 MEMX July 23, 2024 300 212.5533 XPER July 24, 2024 3,216 211.4679 INET July 24, 2024 1,152 211.3282 ARCA July 24, 2024 4,302 211.4092 XDOT July 24, 2024 1,490 212.0276 BATS July 24, 2024 740 211.5908 EDGX July 24, 2024 400 211.1725 MEMX July 24, 2024 200 211.4550 NQPX July 24, 2024 300 212.3967 CHX July 25, 2024 4,686 211.5480 XDOT July 25, 2024 700 212.2014 MEMX July 25, 2024 2,417 212.2117 INET July 25, 2024 1,100 211.5518 EDGX July 25, 2024 500 212.0860 BATS July 25, 2024 200 209.6550 XPER July 25, 2024 1,300 212.8208 ARCA July 25, 2024 97 211.9100 CHX July 26, 2024 600 217.6100 ARCA July 26, 2024 4,300 218.6790 XDOT July 26, 2024 2,047 218.7325 INET July 26, 2024 1,206 218.5883 BATS July 26, 2024 600 218.6083 EDGX July 26, 2024 294 218.6095 EPRL July 26, 2024 200 219.7900 XPER July 26, 2024 200 219.6750 MEMX July 26, 2024 153 219.8967 CHX July 26, 2024 200 220.1200 NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,827,929.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,343,253. The figure of 201,343,253 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111