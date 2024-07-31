Pertussis Treatment Market Projected to Hit US$ 5.3 Billion by 2034, with a 3.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Pertussis Medications and Vaccinations Leading Therapeutic Approaches Driving Stance of Companies in the Market.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pertussis Treatment Market is estimated at a value of US$ 3.8 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to increase to US$ 5.3 billion by the end of 2034, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its new research report.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is an infectious respiratory disease caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria. Pertussis mostly affects young children and the older population, and treatment involves medication, vaccination, and supportive care.

Rising prevalence of whooping cough caused by different factors is leading to a high demand for innovative and effective pertussis therapeutic solutions. Drug manufacturers are focused on developing new antibiotics and treatment protocols to combat Bordetella pertussis bacteria. For the same, industry giants are heavily investing in research and development efforts. Targeted antibiotic therapies are the frontline treatments for pertussis infection.

Researchers worldwide are also exploring novel antibiotic classes that can demonstrate efficacy against the Bordetella pertussis bacteria. Combination therapies are expected to offer enhanced treatment outcomes and reduce the likelihood of resistance. Furthermore, the personalized medication trend is also set to offer lucrative growth opportunities for key companies that are involved in providing pertussis treatment solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Pertussis Treatment Market Study:

Global demand for pertussis therapeutic solutions is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.4 from 2024 to 2034.

The market for pertussis treatment in the United States is forecasted at a value of US$ 1.29 billion in 2024.

Sales of pertussis drugs in South Korea are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

The market for pertussis medications is estimated at US$ 1.59 billion in 2024.

Hospital pharmacies are projected to capture 39.1% of the global market share by 2034.

"North America, followed by Western Europe, will be key regional markets for pertussis treatment over the next decade," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pertussis Treatment Market:

Key participants in the pertussis treatment industry are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline, Plc.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Sanofi; Pfizer Inc.; Novartis AG; Panacea Biotech; China National Biotec Group; Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences; Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.; Mylan NV; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Bristol Myers Squibb Company; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma; Astellas Pharma; Shenzhen KangTai Biological Products.

Collaborations Key Trend in the Pertussis Treatment Market:

Pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and government healthcare organizations are collaborating for the development and discovery of advanced pertussis medications. These collaborations are aimed at becoming more effective in reducing the ill effects of pertussis and boosting the profits of several stakeholders. International agreements are aimed at the more effective addressing and managing of pertussis globally. These are expected to increase the sales of pertussis therapeutic solutions, especially in high-potential markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific.

According to an article under scientific reports published by Nature on 16th March 2023, a pangenome approach-based loop-mediated isothermal amplification assay is proving effective for specific and early detection of pertussis infection.

Pertussis Treatment Industry News:

On 25 March 2024, As per a press release by EurekAlert, researchers from the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology uncovered a key biomolecule involved in pertussis infection. The discovery is expected to aid in creating a new drug or vaccine for whooping cough.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Type:

Medications

Vaccinations

Supportive Treatments

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Diagnosis:

Blood Tests

Chest X-Rays

Nose or Throat Culture & Tests

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Mode of Purchase:

Rx

OTC

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Disease Stage:

Incubation Stage

Catarrhal Stage

Paroxysmal Stage

Convalescent Stage

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pertussis treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market-based treatment type (medications, vaccinations, supportive treatments, others), diagnosis (blood tests, chest X-rays, nose or throat culture & tests), mode of purchase (Rx, OTC), route of administration (oral, parenteral, others), disease stage (incubation stage, catarrhal stage, paroxysmal stage, convalescent stage), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

