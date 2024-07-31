Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is pleased to announce that Mark Chalmers, President, CEO, and Director of Energy Fuels Inc., will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming CMI Summit III. This two-day event, themed "The Politics of the Critical Minerals Market," will take place on August 21-22, 2024, at the National Club in Toronto.

Mark Chalmers will speak from 12:25 to 12:50 PM on Day 1, following introductory remarks by Debra Bennethum, the newly appointed Director of Critical Minerals and Strategic Supply Chain at Energy Fuels Inc. Ms. Bennethum, who has over a decade of experience with General Motors (GM), will provide insights from her background in managing critical minerals supply chains for electric vehicles.

Mark Chalmers will discuss the strategic importance of reimagining traditional 'western' business models in the critical minerals industry that have struggled to compete globally and move toward more innovative materials networks to produce sustainable, low-cost supply chains for advanced resources needed for the energy transition. His address will focus on Energy Fuels' approach to integrating rare earth elements production into its foundational uranium business, positioning the company as a critical minerals' leader in the United States.

Mr. Chalmers will also highlight the company's innovative Phase 1 circuit expansion at the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only operating conventional uranium mill in the U.S. and completing commissioning of commercial separation of 'on-spec' rare earth elements (REEs). "We are leveraging our 40+ years of relevant expertise in processing naturally radioactive materials to set the stage for a new type of critical mineral supply chain model in North America," Chalmers stated. "We have the infrastructure, know-how, and licenses to recover uranium and other radionuclides, REEs, vanadium, and even medical isotopes, providing us with diversification, and therefore a competitive advantage, in monetizing critical elements."

Debra Bennethum will deliver introductory remarks from 12:15 to 12:25 PM. With extensive experience at GM, Debra played a crucial role ensuring resilient EV critical mineral supply chains. Her insights will set the context for discussions on the strategic investments and partnerships necessary for advancing global supply chains related to key critical minerals.

The CMI Summit III will bring together industry leaders, investors, government representatives, and experts to discuss the critical role of minerals in the global economy. Under the theme "The Politics of the Critical Minerals Market," the summit will explore the advancement of global supply chains, the involvement of governments in capital markets as investors in the critical minerals supply chain, and the strategic investments needed to secure and develop these essential minerals.

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a global entity established to foster collaboration and specialized knowledge within the critical minerals market. CMI acts as a central hub for businesses, capital markets, and professionals seeking vital business-to-business resources, government contracts, and networking opportunities with experts and services in the sector. The Institute is dedicated to navigating the challenges and opportunities in this field through expert consultation, strategic alliances, and focused services and products.

Join the event at the National Club in Toronto for the CMI Summit III on August 21-22, 2024, to participate in critical discussions shaping the future of the critical minerals market. For more information, contact:

