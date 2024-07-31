Anzeige
WKN: A2P1SJ | ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OTAQ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTAQ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.07.2024 13:01 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTAQ Plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ Result of Annual General Meeting 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
31-Jul-2024 / 11:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OTAQ PLC 
("OTAQ" or the "Company") 
 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
 
OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces that at 
the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Resolutions 1 to 10 were passed as 
ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from 
shareholders in respect of each resolution are set out below. 
 
                                      For       Against 
                                 For                Total   Votes 
                                      (% of  Against (% of  number of Withheld 
                                      votes      votes  votes cast 
                                      cast)      cast) 
       Ordinary resolutions 
       To receive, consider and adopt the Directors' 
1       Report and the Company's Annual Accounts for the  80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       financial year ended 31 December 2023 
2       To re-elect Sarah Emily Stoten as a Director of  80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       the Company 
3       To re-elect Justine Dowds as a Director of the   80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       Company 
4       To re-elect Giles Timothy Clifford as a Director  80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       of the Company 
5       To re-elect Philip David Newby as a Director of  80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       the Company 
6       To re-elect Adam Reynolds as a Director of the   80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       Company 
7       To re-elect Harald Volker Rotsch as a Director of 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       the Company 
       To reappoint Azets Audit Services LLP as the 
       Company's auditors to hold office from the 
8       conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of 80,971,190 100.00% Nil   Nil   80,971,190 Nil 
       the next general meeting at which accounts are 
       laid before the Company 
9       To authorise the Directors to determine the    80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       remuneration of the auditors 
       To empower the Directors to allot securities up to 
10      an aggregate nominal amount of GBP428,019.72     80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       pursuant to the authority given under section 551 
       of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") 
       Special resolutions 
       To approve the general disapplication of 
       pre-emption rights, up to an aggregate nominal 
11      amount of GBP128,405.92 pursuant to the authority  80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       given in accordance with section 551 of the Act, 
       as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to the 
       allotment 
       To approve the specific disapplication of 
       pre-emption rights, up to a further aggregate 
12      nominal amount of GBP128,405.92 pursuant to the   80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02%  80,971,190 Nil 
       authority given in accordance with section 551 of 
       the Act, as if section 561 of the Act did not 
       apply to the allotment

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution or the total number of votes cast.

Enquiries 

OTAQ PLC                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook 
 
                          +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR 
                          07971221972 or 07748325236 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 337729 
EQS News ID:  1958223 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958223&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
