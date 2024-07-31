Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Launches Comprehensive AI in Shopper Marketing Technology Landscape

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp," the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural AI in Shopper Marketing Technology Landscape, a groundbreaking resource that highlights the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on shopper marketing. This landscape features the latest AI-driven innovations that are reshaping how brands and retailers connect with consumers, optimize operations, and drive growth.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing shopper marketing by enabling unprecedented levels of personalization, efficiency, and insight for both brick-and-mortar and online shopping experiences. AI is instrumental in creating tailored shopping experiences, optimizing ad creative, developing new products, and ultimately driving marketing efficiencies, enhancing customer experiences, and increasing consumer spending.

A recent Deloitte study revealed that over 40% of grocery executives plan to integrate AI into their business applications. Specifically, 31% see AI as a customer assistant, while 22% recognize its potential in managing supply chain logistics. These findings underscore the diverse ways AI will impact the shopper's path to purchase.

The AI in Shopper Marketing Technology Landscape provides a snapshot of the industry sectors being transformed by AI and highlights the innovative companies reshaping the future of shopper marketing. Key areas featured include:

Predictive Analytics: Leveraging AI for real-time demand forecasting, inventory management, and personalized marketing strategies.

Creative Optimization: Utilizing consumer insights to generate and refine ad content for targeted audiences.

Product Innovation: Analyzing market trends and consumer preferences to drive product development and innovation.

Promotions Fraud Management: Using AI to detect fraudulent submissions more quickly and accurately.

Advertising Optimization: Enhancing budget allocation and monitoring performance across channels through AI-driven data analysis.

Price Optimization: Implementing pricing strategies based on real-time data and market changes.

Customer Engagement and Support Tools: Automating and personalizing customer interactions to optimize engagement and satisfaction.

Retail Merchandising Services: Optimizing inventory and promotions to boost sales and operational efficiency.

Additional areas highlighted in the landscape include Video Personalization, Voice of the Customer, Supply Chain Optimization, Retail Media, Ecommerce, Digital Shelf, Social Commerce, and more.

"We are excited to share the 2024 AI in Shopper Marketing Technology Landscape with the industry," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive. "Our goal is to help brands and retailers navigate the rapidly evolving shopper landscape and identify innovative AI-based solutions to elevate their marketing strategies and customer engagement."

The AI in Shopper Marketing Technology Landscape is available on the Snipp website, where a downloadable PDF version is accessible. We encourage those in the shopper marketing space to review the landscape and follow Snipp on LinkedIn for additional content related to AI and innovation in shopper marketing.

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC PINK marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

