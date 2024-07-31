Nuveen Private Capital, which is comprised of U.S. and European asset managers Churchill Asset Management and Arcmont Asset Management, today announced it was named 2024 "Lender Firm of the Year" in the 15th Annual International M&A Awards. The team will be honored at an awards gala on Tuesday, September 24th in New York City.

"We are immensely honored to receive this award," said Ken Kencel, President Chief Executive Officer of Churchill. "Last year's creation of Nuveen Private Capital has allowed us to expand our reach globally and offer an even broader array of solutions to our private equity partners and investors. This accolade is a testament that our unique value proposition and capabilities are resonating with clients."

"Ken and I are very grateful for the support and confidence of our long-standing private equity relationships, our investors and of course, our terrific teams," added Anthony Fobel, Chief Executive Officer of Arcmont. "Their passion and dedication are what set Nuveen Private Capital apart as the market-leading private capital platform it is today."

The International M&A Awards recognize the leading transactions, restructurings, products and services, firms, and professionals that affect more than one country's market. An independent judging committee of top M&A industry experts determined the ultimate recipients of the awards.

"Excellence in dealmaking is exemplified by exceptional industry players," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Nuveen Private Capital stands out as the esteemed recipient of Lender Firm of the Year and is commended for steadfast dedication to excellence in the global M&A landscape. We applaud Nuveen Private Capital for its outstanding accomplishments, surpassing its peers and establishing a new benchmark for success in this arena."

Nuveen Private Capital was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's majority acquisition of Arcmont, which, in combination with Churchill, has created a $74 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers. Collectively, Churchill and Arcmont deployed over $18 billion in support of U.S. and European private equity firms and their portfolio companies over the last twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by more than 175 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit https://www.churchillam.com.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment-affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA) is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €29 ($32) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €27 ($29) billion across more than 380 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a proven investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long term relationships. Headquartered in London, Arcmont's offices span London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Stockholm, it maintains a local origination network and builds and preserves close relationships with sponsors, borrowers and local intermediaries. To learn more about Arcmont, visit https://www.arcmont.com.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 26th year, The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to provide insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing itself as the industry's leading media outlet. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals. Visit www.maadvisor.com for more information.

