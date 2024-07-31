Aily Labs Expands Global Footprint with New York Office Launch and Strengthens Leadership Team with New SVP of Sales and Head of Marketing

Aily Labs opens a new office in New York City, enhancing its global presence alongside existing hubs in Munich, Madrid, Barcelona and Romania

MUNICH, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs GmbH, pioneer of an AI-powered decision intelligence app for global enterprises, announced today its U.S. expansion with the opening of a new office at 66 Hudson Boulevard (The Spiral) in Manhattan's Hudson Yards. This strategic move is complemented by the appointment of two key leaders: Jason Rizzo as Senior Vice President of Sales and Ken Huang as Head of Marketing. These developments mark significant milestones in Aily Labs' strategy to scale its innovative AI solutions and amplify its impact on enterprise decision-making worldwide. Alongside the new New York office, Aily Labs maintains a robust European presence with its headquarters in Munich and additional hubs in Madrid, Barcelona, and Cluj.

"The New York expansion and our strategic hires are pivotal to accelerating Aily Labs' mission to democratize AI Decision Intelligence across industries," said Bianca Anghelina, CEO and Founder of Aily Labs. "We are committed to driving global impact through our advanced AI solutions."

Jason Rizzo, joining as Senior Vice President of Sales, brings over 20 years of experience in B2B cloud software. With a proven track record in complex sales landscapes and strategic partnerships, Rizzo will be instrumental in expanding Aily Labs' global market reach and driving business growth. Previously, Rizzo served as Vice President of Global Life Science Strategy & Partnerships for InsightRX and led R&D and Quality for Veeva Systems.

Ken Huang, joining as Head of Marketing, brings extensive global B2B go-to-market expertise. Huang previously led global product marketing for Prove, a leader in identity verification and authentication. His experience in overseeing marketing efforts across end-to-end product portfolios and leading global expansion efforts across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas will be crucial in Aily Labs' global scaling.

"The addition of top-tier talent with Jason Rizzo and Ken Huang underscores Aily Labs' strategic approach to advancing AI innovation and scaling their technology's impact globally," said Hilary Gosher, Managing Director at Insight Partners, investor in Aily Labs.

The expansion in New York will supercharge Aily Labs' customer growth, enabling enhanced service to Fortune 500 clients across industries such as life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, and retail services, and more. This strategic move builds on the momentum of recent product rollouts, including the innovative Aily Agent, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in AI-driven solutions.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs transforms business needs into applied AI use cases, embedding them into an easy to-integrate and simple-to-use app. Founded in 2020, Aily Labs is an AI Software (or AI SaaS) company and is on a mission to transform ways of working by empowering businesses with meaningful AI. Aily Labs accelerates the digital journeys of large, global organizations, supported by an experienced team of digital specialists and data scientists. For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

