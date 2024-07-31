A tender has begun in Uganda seeking consultants to support a business development programme aimed at supporting small to medium-sized enterprises in solar and cooking. The deadline for applications is August 13. A tender has opened requesting consultants in Uganda to support an Energising Development (EnDev) programme aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the solar and cooking sectors. EnDev is a multi-donor partnership implemented by German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) that operates in more than 20 countries. The Ugandan arm, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...