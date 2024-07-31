The UK government has increased the budget for its sixth Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction by half. Extra allocation includes millions of pounds for technologies such as solar and onshore wind, but offshore wind enjoys the lion's share of the budget. The UK government has set a record-breaking budget for its next renewable energy auction, with just over GBP1. 5 billion ($2 billion) available for allocation. An extra GBP530 million has been added to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) budget by the newly elected Labour government. It claims the extra funds will accelerate the deployment of ...

