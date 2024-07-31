The country's ecological transition ministry has published the regulatory bases of aid to large hydrogen clusters, industrial capacities in solar, wind energy, heat pumps, batteries and electrolysers; innovative renewable energy, storage and heat pump projects; and energy communities. From pv magazine Spain The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has published main bases of its support program aimed at achieving various objectives: Aid for the creation of large valleys or clusters of renewable hydrogen, endowed with €1. 2 billion from Next Generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...