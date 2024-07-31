Invoca Unveils Pinterest, Snapchat, and TikTok Integrations to Supercharge Social Advertising with AI-Powered Caller Intent Data

Invoca is the revenue execution platform with the most direct integrations with social ad platforms, enabling marketers to drive revenue across the entire buyer journey

LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution platforms , today announced the addition of new no-code integrations for Pinterest, Snapchat, and TikTok to its suite of social advertising integrations that also includes Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Meta Audience Network). These new integrations extend Invoca's strategy to activate AI-powered first-party data from phone conversations into the broadest set of digital advertising platforms. With Invoca, marketers have the power to target their most valuable audiences with the right ads at the right time across every digital channel, measure the full impact of their campaigns on business results, and make the right optimisations to increase revenue and return on advertising spend (ROAS).

Invoca's Social Advertising Integrations Solve Critical Pain Points for Marketers

According to eMarketer, U.S. social network ad spend will increase 13.5% in 2024 to $82.88 billion1 and is predicted to exceed ad spend on traditional search by 2026.

Despite rising investments in social ad spend, overall marketing budgets are shrinking. A recent study by Gartner reveals that 2024 marketing budgets have fallen by 15% as CMOs pursue growth in the "era of less."2 This environment places heightened pressure on marketers to deliver business value from paid media investments and prove the impact of their campaigns on the bottom line.

Invoca provides offline attribution and audience targeting data for the broadest set of digital advertising platforms, enabling marketing leaders to measure and optimise the efficacy of their spend from first touch to final sale. It's why leading businesses like University Hospitals, AutoNation, BBQ Guys, and Rentokil use Invoca to increase revenue and ROAS from social advertising. Invoca attributes the marketing source of every call and uses AI to automatically analyze the conversation to detect if the call is a lead and resulted in a conversion, activating that data in social ad platforms to fuel better audience targeting and optimizations.

"More than ever, B2C marketers have to connect all of their media investments to revenue. They need to connect their critical first-party data into the broadest set of digital platforms possible," said Peter Isaacson, CMO of Invoca. "We have recently expanded our integrations into TikTok, Snapchat and Pinterest because social advertising isn't a nice-to-have for marketers - it's a critical step in the buying journey. Marketers now have total visibility into how social ads drive revenue, so they can optimise spend and improve audience targeting."

Invoca Boosts Social Advertising ROAS with AI-Powered First-Party Data

Audience targeting powered by AI

Marketers often struggle to deliver the right ads to the right people at the right time across social media platforms, missing their most valuable audiences while wasting budget serving ads to unqualified leads or existing customers. Invoca solves this challenge by enabling marketers to use AI-powered first-party data from phone conversations to retarget past callers ready to convert, exclude callers who already converted or aren't leads from seeing ads, and use their most valuable callers as lookalike audiences to extend their reach by targeting new, high-value customers.

Complete attribution and accurate campaign measurement

In many industries, including healthcare, telecom, home services, insurance, financial services, automotive, and travel, phone calls are the most valuable leads from social advertising. Calls convert to appointments and sales 2x-3x more than web leads, and often for more revenue but these leads have been historically difficult to measure. Invoca not only attributes the marketing source of every call, but analyses the conversation for intent and outcome and also ingests revenue data from a business's CRM to attach data to each call. By activating this data in social ad platforms, marketers can see a unified view of their social ad performance.

Marketing spend optimization

Invoca passes call value data in real time to social ad platforms to fuel better smart bidding optimizations and enable marketers to increase conversion rates, revenue, and ROAS by doubling down on what's most effective and eliminating spend on underperforming campaigns.

"With Invoca's AI, we are able to measure our call-driven ad performance on platforms such as TikTok or Facebook and optimise our campaigns to drive the best quality calls," said Joel Citron, Chief Information Officer of AI Media Group. "Without the technology to track customer journeys that begin online but end with a phone call, we would not know if the caller was a lead and if that call resulted in a sale."

Cross-channel performance data

Invoca also enables marketers to compare the impact of their social advertising against other digital channels like Google Ads, display, and SEO. By knowing what's driving the most high-value phone leads and conversions, marketers can make the right strategic decisions to drive better business results.

Rogers, an Invoca customer and Canada's largest telecom company serving over 10.8 million subscribers, uses Invoca to attribute and optimise phone call conversions from their search and social advertising. With Invoca, Rogers can see each placement that ultimately contributes to a phone call conversion and optimise for what's driving the best results. Rogers also uses Invoca's Meta integration and first-party data from calls to inform retargeting, lookalike audiences, and suppression, helping them target the right prospects with the right ads at the right time. Using Invoca, Rogers' marketing team has doubled their volume of qualified leads and driven an 18% lift in net revenue from paid search.

For more information about Invoca's full suite of social integrations, visit www.invoca.com/product/social-advertising . These new integrations are now included for Invoca Enterprise and Elite customers and available for purchase for Invoca Pro customers.

About Invoca

Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimise the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

