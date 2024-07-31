PNM Resources, Inc.: PNM Resources Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

2024 Ongoing Earnings Guidance Affirmed
- 2024 second quarter GAAP earnings of $0.53 per diluted share
- 2024 second quarter ongoing earnings of $0.60 per diluted share
- Affirmed ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.65 - $2.75
- Name change to TXNM Energy, trading under TXNM ticker expected August 5, 2024
PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources
$48.0
$45.3
$95.2
$100.3
GAAP diluted EPS
$0.53
$0.53
$1.05
$1.16
Ongoing net earnings
$54.3
$47.4
$91.3
$95.1
Ongoing diluted EPS
$0.60
$0.55
$1.01
$1.10
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2024 second quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its 2024 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share.
As approved by shareholders, PNM Resources is changing its name to TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) to better reflect its changing business profile. Trading under the new name is expected to begin Monday, August 5, 2024. There are no changes to wholly-owned subsidiaries PNM and TNMP.
"Results for the second quarter and first half of the year are ahead of expectations," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. "Our long-term plans incorporate opportunities to invest and advance our grid infrastructure, including the System Resiliency Plan we will file at TNMP and Grid Modernization at PNM. As we move forward under the TXNM Energy name, we remain committed to providing reliable energy to our customers and communities across New Mexico and Texas."
SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.
- TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.
- Corporate and Other - reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.
EPS Results by Segment
GAAP Diluted EPS
Ongoing Diluted EPS
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
PNM
$0.34
$0.36
$0.41
$0.38
TNMP
$0.33
$0.29
$0.33
$0.29
Corporate and Other
($0.14)
($0.12)
($0.14)
($0.12)
Consolidated PNM Resources
$0.53
$0.53
$0.60
$0.55
Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 include:
- PNM: The implementation of new retail rates, load growth, hotter weather and improved performance by the decommissioning and reclamation trusts were partially offset by lower transmission margins due to market prices, higher demand charges from battery storage contracts, new depreciation rates implemented as part of new retail rates as well as depreciation expense associated with new capital investments.
- TNMP: Rate recovery through Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) increases were partially offset by depreciation and interest expense associated with new capital investments.
- Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt increased losses, net of hedges.
GAAP and ongoing earnings per share were reduced in the second quarter of 2024 by additional shares issued in December 2023.
In addition, GAAP earnings in the second quarter of 2024 included $5.6 million of net unrealized losses on investment securities compared to $2.5 million of net unrealized gains in the second quarter of 2023.
Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2023 consolidated operating revenues of $1.9 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.3 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
and Other
PNMR
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 30,787
$ 29,925
$ (12,663)
$ 48,049
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
5,573
-
-
5,573
Regulatory disallowances2b
246
-
-
246
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
433
-
-
433
Merger related costs2d
131
(26)
800
905
Total adjustments before income tax effects
6,383
(26)
800
7,157
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
(1,621)
5
(203)
(1,819)
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items5
1,626
(83)
(593)
950
Total income tax impacts4
5
(78)
(796)
(869)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
6,388
(104)
4
6,288
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 37,175
$ 29,821
$ (12,659)
$ 54,337
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 72,707
$ 44,508
$ (21,976)
$ 95,239
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
(6,658)
-
-
(6,658)
Regulatory disallowances2b
4,705
-
-
4,705
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
866
-
-
866
Merger related costs2d
134
(22)
1,650
1,762
Sale of NMRD3
-
-
15,097
15,097
Total adjustments before income tax effects
(953)
(22)
16,747
15,772
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
243
4
(4,254)
(4,007)
Sale of NMRD3
-
-
(15,712)
(15,712)
Total income tax impacts4
243
4
(19,966)
(19,719)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
(710)
(18)
(3,219)
(3,947)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 71,997
$ 44,490
$ (25,195)
$ 91,292
1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows:
a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements
b Decrease in "Electric Operating Revenue" of $0.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and an increase in "Regulatory disallowances" of zero and $4.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
c Increases in "Other (deductions)"
d Increases (decreases) in "Administrative and general"
3 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $3.8 million for federal income tax and a decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $15.7 million for investment tax credits
4 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"
5 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.4% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 14.3% for PNM, 20.7% for TNMP, and 15.3% for PNMR, which have reversed
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
and Other
PNMR
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 31,184
$ 24,632
$ (10,512)
$ 45,304
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
(2,504)
-
-
(2,504)
Regulatory disallowances2b
3,731
-
-
3,731
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
679
-
-
679
Merger related costs2d
15
2
233
250
Total adjustments before income tax effects
1,921
2
233
2,156
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
(488)
-
(59)
(547)
Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3
4
-
31
35
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
275
221
(2)
494
Total income tax impacts5
(209)
221
(30)
(18)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
1,712
223
203
2,138
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 32,896
$ 24,855
$ (10,309)
$ 47,442
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 85,760
$ 34,665
$ (20,107)
$ 100,318
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
(11,989)
-
-
(11,989)
Regulatory disallowances2b
3,731
-
-
3,731
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
1,358
-
-
1,358
Merger related costs2d
27
2
519
548
Total adjustments before income tax effects
(6,873)
2
519
(6,352)
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
1,746
-
(132)
1,614
Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3
5
-
85
90
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
(452)
157
(285)
(580)
Total income tax impacts5
1,299
157
(332)
1,124
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
(5,574)
159
187
(5,228)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 80,186
$ 34,824
$ (19,920)
$ 95,090
1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements
b Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances"
c Increases in "Other (deductions)"
dIncreases in "Administrative and general"
3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Tax Expense"
4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.8% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 18.7% for PNM, 14.7% for TNMP, and 15.7% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end
5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
and Other
PNMR
Consolidated
(per diluted share)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 0.34
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ 0.53
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
0.05
-
-
0.05
Merger related costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
0.02
-
(0.01)
0.01
Total Adjustments
0.07
-
-
0.07
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.41
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ 0.60
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,552,082
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 0.80
$ 0.49
$ (0.24)
$ 1.05
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
(0.05)
-
-
(0.05)
Sale of NMRD
-
-
(0.05)
(0.05)
Regulatory disallowances
0.04
-
-
0.04
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
-
-
0.01
Merger related costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
Total Adjustments
-
-
(0.04)
(0.04)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.80
$ 0.49
$ (0.28)
$ 1.01
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,532,986
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
and Other
PNMR
Consolidated
(per diluted share)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 0.36
$ 0.29
$ (0.12)
$ 0.53
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
(0.02)
-
-
(0.02)
Regulatory disallowances
0.03
-
-
0.03
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
-
-
0.01
Total Adjustments
0.02
-
-
0.02
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.38
$ 0.29
$ (0.12)
$ 0.55
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,129,124
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 1.00
$ 0.40
$ (0.24)
$ 1.16
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
(0.10)
-
-
(0.10)
Regulatory disallowances
0.03
-
-
0.03
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
-
-
0.01
Merger related costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
(0.01)
-
-
(0.01)
Total Adjustments
(0.07)
-
0.01
(0.06)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.93
$ 0.40
$ (0.23)
$ 1.10
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,133,091
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Electric Operating Revenues
$ 488,102
$ 477,156
$ 924,979
$ 1,021,233
Operating Expenses:
Cost of energy
154,706
172,452
287,010
414,138
Administrative and general
59,581
54,039
115,008
109,149
Energy production costs
24,584
25,599
46,796
47,957
Regulatory disallowances
-
3,731
4,459
3,731
Depreciation and amortization
94,413
79,139
187,600
157,213
Transmission and distribution costs
25,051
25,465
47,815
47,661
Taxes other than income taxes
24,084
24,401
50,018
49,963
Total operating expenses
382,419
384,826
738,706
829,812
Operating income
105,683
92,330
186,273
191,421
Other Income and Deductions:
Interest income
4,470
5,359
9,050
10,202
Gains on investment securities
558
3,777
18,556
10,219
Other income
7,688
5,600
12,599
8,693
Other (deductions)
(1,636)
(3,515)
(18,158)
(6,008)
Net other income and deductions
11,080
11,221
22,047
23,106
Interest Charges
55,828
45,899
109,590
86,822
Earnings before Income Taxes
60,935
57,652
98,730
127,705
Income Taxes (Benefits)
8,971
8,229
(3,600)
18,009
Net Earnings
51,964
49,423
102,330
109,696
(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest
(3,783)
(3,987)
(6,827)
(9,114)
Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary
(132)
(132)
(264)
(264)
Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR
$ 48,049
$ 45,304
$ 95,239
$ 100,318
Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:
Basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.53
$ 1.05
$ 1.17
Diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.53
$ 1.05
$ 1.16
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$ 0.3875
$ 0.3675
$ 0.7750
$ 0.7350
SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.