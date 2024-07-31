PNM Resources, Inc.: PNM Resources Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

2024 Ongoing Earnings Guidance Affirmed

2024 second quarter GAAP earnings of $0.53 per diluted share

2024 second quarter ongoing earnings of $0.60 per diluted share

Affirmed ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.65 - $2.75

Name change to TXNM Energy, trading under TXNM ticker expected August 5, 2024

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $48.0 $45.3 $95.2 $100.3 GAAP diluted EPS $0.53 $0.53 $1.05 $1.16 Ongoing net earnings $54.3 $47.4 $91.3 $95.1 Ongoing diluted EPS $0.60 $0.55 $1.01 $1.10

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2024 second quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its 2024 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share.

As approved by shareholders, PNM Resources is changing its name to TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) to better reflect its changing business profile. Trading under the new name is expected to begin Monday, August 5, 2024. There are no changes to wholly-owned subsidiaries PNM and TNMP.

"Results for the second quarter and first half of the year are ahead of expectations," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. "Our long-term plans incorporate opportunities to invest and advance our grid infrastructure, including the System Resiliency Plan we will file at TNMP and Grid Modernization at PNM. As we move forward under the TXNM Energy name, we remain committed to providing reliable energy to our customers and communities across New Mexico and Texas."

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

- TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.

- Corporate and Other - reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment

GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q2 2024 Q2 2023

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 PNM $0.34 $0.36

$0.41 $0.38 TNMP $0.33 $0.29

$0.33 $0.29 Corporate and Other ($0.14) ($0.12)

($0.14) ($0.12) Consolidated PNM Resources $0.53 $0.53

$0.60 $0.55

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 include:

PNM: The implementation of new retail rates, load growth, hotter weather and improved performance by the decommissioning and reclamation trusts were partially offset by lower transmission margins due to market prices, higher demand charges from battery storage contracts, new depreciation rates implemented as part of new retail rates as well as depreciation expense associated with new capital investments.

TNMP: Rate recovery through Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) increases were partially offset by depreciation and interest expense associated with new capital investments.

Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt increased losses, net of hedges.

GAAP and ongoing earnings per share were reduced in the second quarter of 2024 by additional shares issued in December 2023.

In addition, GAAP earnings in the second quarter of 2024 included $5.6 million of net unrealized losses on investment securities compared to $2.5 million of net unrealized gains in the second quarter of 2023.

http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

PNM Resources will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 31 st at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Tarry, PNM Resources President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Eden, PNM Resources Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187942/fc2075e26c. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and asking to join the PNM Resources call.

Supporting material for PNM Resources earnings announcements can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2023 consolidated operating revenues of $1.9 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.3 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

PNMR Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 30,787

$ 29,925

$ (12,663)

$ 48,049 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

5,573

-

-

5,573 Regulatory disallowances2b

246

-

-

246 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

433

-

-

433 Merger related costs2d

131

(26)

800

905 Total adjustments before income tax effects

6,383

(26)

800

7,157 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(1,621)

5

(203)

(1,819) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items5

1,626

(83)

(593)

950 Total income tax impacts4

5

(78)

(796)

(869) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

6,388

(104)

4

6,288 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 37,175

$ 29,821

$ (12,659)

$ 54,337

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 72,707

$ 44,508

$ (21,976)

$ 95,239 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(6,658)

-

-

(6,658) Regulatory disallowances2b

4,705

-

-

4,705 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

866

-

-

866 Merger related costs2d

134

(22)

1,650

1,762 Sale of NMRD3

-

-

15,097

15,097 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(953)

(22)

16,747

15,772 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

243

4

(4,254)

(4,007) Sale of NMRD3

-

-

(15,712)

(15,712) Total income tax impacts4

243

4

(19,966)

(19,719) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(710)

(18)

(3,219)

(3,947) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 71,997

$ 44,490

$ (25,195)

$ 91,292





















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Decrease in "Electric Operating Revenue" of $0.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and an increase in "Regulatory disallowances" of zero and $4.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases (decreases) in "Administrative and general"















3 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $3.8 million for federal income tax and a decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $15.7 million for investment tax credits 4 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" 5 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.4% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 14.3% for PNM, 20.7% for TNMP, and 15.3% for PNMR, which have reversed

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

PNMR Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 31,184

$ 24,632

$ (10,512)

$ 45,304 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(2,504)

-

-

(2,504) Regulatory disallowances2b

3,731

-

-

3,731 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

679

-

-

679 Merger related costs2d

15

2

233

250 Total adjustments before income tax effects

1,921

2

233

2,156 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(488)

-

(59)

(547) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

4

-

31

35 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

275

221

(2)

494 Total income tax impacts5

(209)

221

(30)

(18) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

1,712

223

203

2,138 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 32,896

$ 24,855

$ (10,309)

$ 47,442

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 85,760

$ 34,665

$ (20,107)

$ 100,318 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(11,989)

-

-

(11,989) Regulatory disallowances2b

3,731

-

-

3,731 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,358

-

-

1,358 Merger related costs2d

27

2

519

548 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(6,873)

2

519

(6,352) Income tax impact of above adjustments1

1,746

-

(132)

1,614 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

5

-

85

90 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(452)

157

(285)

(580) Total income tax impacts5

1,299

157

(332)

1,124 Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(5,574)

159

187

(5,228) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 80,186

$ 34,824

$ (19,920)

$ 95,090



















1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances" c Increases in "Other (deductions)"















dIncreases in "Administrative and general"















3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Tax Expense" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.8% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 18.7% for PNM, 14.7% for TNMP, and 15.7% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

















PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

PNMR Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ (0.14)

$ 0.53 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

0.05

-

-

0.05 Merger related costs

-

-

0.01

0.01 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.02

-

(0.01)

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.07

-

-

0.07 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.41

$ 0.33

$ (0.14)

$ 0.60 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,552,082

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.80

$ 0.49

$ (0.24)

$ 1.05 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.05)

-

-

(0.05) Sale of NMRD

-

-

(0.05)

(0.05) Regulatory disallowances

0.04

-

-

0.04 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Merger related costs

-

-

0.01

0.01 Total Adjustments

-

-

(0.04)

(0.04) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.80

$ 0.49

$ (0.28)

$ 1.01 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,532,986











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

PNMR Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.36

$ 0.29

$ (0.12)

$ 0.53 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02) Regulatory disallowances

0.03

-

-

0.03 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.02

-

-

0.02 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.38

$ 0.29

$ (0.12)

$ 0.55 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,129,124



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.00

$ 0.40

$ (0.24)

$ 1.16 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.10)

-

-

(0.10) Regulatory disallowances

0.03

-

-

0.03 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Merger related costs

-

-

0.01

0.01 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Total Adjustments

(0.07)

-

0.01

(0.06) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.93

$ 0.40

$ (0.23)

$ 1.10 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,133,091































PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Electric Operating Revenues $ 488,102

$ 477,156

$ 924,979

$ 1,021,233 Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 154,706

172,452

287,010

414,138 Administrative and general 59,581

54,039

115,008

109,149 Energy production costs 24,584

25,599

46,796

47,957 Regulatory disallowances -

3,731

4,459

3,731 Depreciation and amortization 94,413

79,139

187,600

157,213 Transmission and distribution costs 25,051

25,465

47,815

47,661 Taxes other than income taxes 24,084

24,401

50,018

49,963 Total operating expenses 382,419

384,826

738,706

829,812 Operating income 105,683

92,330

186,273

191,421 Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 4,470

5,359

9,050

10,202 Gains on investment securities 558

3,777

18,556

10,219 Other income 7,688

5,600

12,599

8,693 Other (deductions) (1,636)

(3,515)

(18,158)

(6,008) Net other income and deductions 11,080

11,221

22,047

23,106 Interest Charges 55,828

45,899

109,590

86,822 Earnings before Income Taxes 60,935

57,652

98,730

127,705 Income Taxes (Benefits) 8,971

8,229

(3,600)

18,009 Net Earnings 51,964

49,423

102,330

109,696 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (3,783)

(3,987)

(6,827)

(9,114) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)

(132)

(264)

(264) Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 48,049

$ 45,304

$ 95,239

$ 100,318 Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:













Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.53

$ 1.05

$ 1.17 Diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.53

$ 1.05

$ 1.16 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.3875

$ 0.3675

$ 0.7750

$ 0.7350

