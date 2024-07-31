Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $527,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 included a $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities and $560,000 of data conversion and other expenses associated with the Bank's upgrade to a new core processing system.

"We posted our strongest quarter of loan growth since becoming a public company," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "That growth was focused on living our mission - serving as catalysts for economic growth in our communities. We do that most effectively by helping local businesses expand and add jobs."

Loans

Loans totaled $153.3 million at June 30, 2024, up $9.8 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 80,572

$ 81,686

$ (1,114)

(1) % Commercial real estate



23,071



21,130



1,941

9

Construction and land



20,427



19,369



1,058

5

Multi-family residential



3,025



3,061



(36)

(1)

Total real estate loans



127,095



125,246



1,849

1

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



23,915



15,711



8,204

52

Consumer



2,256



2,534



(278)

(11)

Total other loans



26,171



18,245



7,926

43

Total loans

$ 153,266

$ 143,491

$ 9,775

7 %

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease) Commercial real estate























Retail

$ 3,891

$ 4,071

$ (180)

(4) % Hospitality



3,736



3,873



(137)

(4)

Office buildings



2,263



2,285



(22)

(1)

Restaurants



623



632



(9)

(1)

Oilfield services



419



428



(9)

(2)

Other commercial real estate



12,139



9,841



2,298

23

Total commercial real estate

$ 23,071

$ 21,130

$ 1,941

9 % Construction and land























Multi-family residential

$ 5,688

$ 4,782

$ 906

19 % Health service facilities



2,749



2,749



-

-

Hospitality



2,716



2,716



-

-

Retail



2,033



711



1,322

186

Other commercial construction and land



2,830



4,900



(2,070)

(42)

Consumer residential construction and land



4,411



3,511



900

26

Total construction and land

$ 20,427

$ 19,369

$ 1,058

5 % Commercial and industrial























Oilfield services



10,382



4,821



5,561

115

Industrial equipment



4,540



3,626



914

25

Professional services



2,839



2,713



126

5

Other commercial and industrial



6,154



4,551



1,603

35

Total commercial and industrial loans

$ 23,915

$ 15,711

$ 8,204

52 %

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.7 million. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.58% and 0.61% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.04% and 1.03% of total loans at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. At June 30 and March 31, 2024, 98% of total NPLs, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.2 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to 1.44% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $224,000 and $310,000 at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $99,000 and was largely attributable to commercial loan growth and an increase in the allowance for credit losses on individually evaluated residential loans. Net loan charge-offs totaled $38,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $98,000 for the first quarter of 2024.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $43.2 million, or 14.6% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, up $4.2 million, or 10.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold $48.0 million of available-for-sale securities (quoted at book value) for a pre-tax loss of $5.5 million. Cash proceeds from the sales totaled $42.6 million. The Company re-deployed $4.9 million of the first quarter sales proceeds into investment securities during the second quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $25.1 million and $21.0 million, respectively. The amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged as collateral for borrowings through the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") totaled $21.3 million and $17.7 million, respectively, at June 30, 2024. The remainder of the pledged investment securities at June 30, 2024 served as collateral for public fund deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $180.1 million at June 30, 2024, up $10.4 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 85% as of June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 30,177

$ 28,836

$ 1,341

5 % Interest-bearing demand deposits



44,038



35,374



8,664

24

Money market



13,685



14,712



(1,027)

(7)

Savings



36,746



33,675



3,071

9

Certificates of deposit



55,419



57,040



(1,621)

(3)

Total deposits

$ 180,065

$ 169,637

$ 10,428

6 %

Total public fund deposits amounted to $31.2 million, or 17% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024, compared to $22.7 million, or 13% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, approximately 84% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At June 30 and March 31, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.0 million, or 27.4% of total assets, and $81.3 million, or 28.8% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 79,802 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.88 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 202,997 shares at an average cost per share of $12.12 during the first quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,478,527. Under our current repurchase plan, 172,527 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at June 30, 2024. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through June 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 811,473 shares of its common stock, or approximately 15% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.98.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.72%, up 60 basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.35%, up 65 basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.50%, up five basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million, up $355,000, or 17%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total interest income was up $370,000, or 12%, while total interest expense increased $15,000, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Interest income increased during the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to the re-investment of the investment securities sales proceeds from the previous quarter.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



6/30/2024

3/31/2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 150,257

$ 2,383

6.38 %

$ 144,428

$ 2,214

6.17 % Investment securities(2)



44,165



210

1.91





76,628



325

1.71

Other interest earning assets



70,354



932

5.33





48,779



616

5.08

Total interest-earning assets

$ 264,776

$ 3,525

5.35 %

$ 269,835

$ 3,155

4.70 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts

$ 87,651

$ 327

1.50 %

$ 89,109

$ 332

1.50 % Certificates of deposit



55,960



444

3.19





57,092



437

3.08

Total interest-bearing deposits



143,611



771

2.16





146,201



769

2.12

Borrowings



29,468



306

4.17





27,991



293

4.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 173,079

$ 1,077

2.50 %

$ 174,192

$ 1,062

2.45 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 91,697













$ 95,643











Net interest income; average interest rate spread







$ 2,448

2.85 %







$ 2,093

2.25 % Net interest margin (3)













3.72 %













3.12 %





(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

For the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income totaled $366,000, up $5.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 includes the $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities discussed previously.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.1 million, down $723,000, or 26%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company upgraded to a new core processing system and incurred $560,000 of data conversion and other associated expenses related to that change. Most of these costs are included in data processing and communication expense for the first quarter of 2024. Data processing and communication expense totaled $133,000 for the second quarter of 2024, down $87,000, or 40%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $295.3 million in assets at June 30, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.



























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

6/30/2023 ASSETS























Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,952

$ 3,118

$ 3,654

$ 4,769 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



70,503



72,893



15,357



15,022 Total cash and cash equivalents



75,455



76,011



19,011



19,791 Investment securities:























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



29,748



25,534



70,540



75,876 Securities held-to-maturity



13,454



13,457



13,461



13,468 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



153,266



143,491



144,920



133,493 Allowance for loan losses



(2,215)



(2,068)



(2,124)



(2,081) Loans receivable, net



151,051



141,423



142,796



131,412 Accrued interest receivable



737



733



906



707 Foreclosed assets



104



237



60



296 Premises and equipment, net



6,114



5,995



6,072



6,111 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,919



1,898



1,878



1,839 Bank-owned life insurance



14,252



14,139



14,026



13,813 Other assets



2,499



2,622



2,182



2,701 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 295,333

$ 282,049

$ 270,932

$ 266,014

























LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Non-interest-bearing

$ 30,177

$ 28,836

$ 28,183

$ 41,482 Interest-bearing



149,888



140,801



137,439



129,891 Total deposits



180,065



169,637



165,622



171,373 Borrowings



30,261



29,423



19,378



9,288 Other liabilities



3,994



1,736



1,373



1,042 TOTAL LIABILITIES



214,320



200,796



186,373



181,703

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock



45



46



48



49 Additional paid-in capital



41,914



42,711



45,020



47,032 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(6,116)



(6,169)



(6,221)



(6,616) Retained earnings



48,787



48,260



52,949



52,491 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(3,617)



(3,595)



(7,237)



(8,645) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



81,013



81,253



84,559



84,311 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 295,333

$ 282,049

$ 270,932

$ 266,014

































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,383

$ 2,214

$ 1,691

$ 4,597

$ 3,320 Investment securities



210



325



413



535



840 Other



932



616



218



1,548



429 Total interest income



3,525



3,155



2,322



6,680



4,589 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



771



769



380



1,540



640 Borrowings



306



293



68



599



136 Total interest expense



1,077



1,062



448



2,139



776 Net interest income



2,448



2,093



1,874



4,541



3,813 Provision for credit losses



99



95



-



194



- Net interest income after provision for credit losses



2,349



1,998



1,874



4,347



3,813 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts



194



203



200



397



383 Bank-owned life insurance



113



113



99



226



196 Loss on sales of investment securities



-



(5,507)



-



(5,507)



- Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



(5)



11



-



6



- Other



64



17



18



81



32 Total non-interest income (loss)



366



(5,163)



317



(4,797)



611 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,143



1,260



1,178



2,403



2,381 Occupancy and equipment



183



196



198



379



411 Data processing and communication



133



794



220



927



447 Professional fees



117



107



117



224



246 Directors' fees



114



115



114



229



229 ATM and debit card



36



69



61



105



119 Foreclosed assets, net



26



8



63



34



65 Advertising and marketing



43



38



22



81



52 Franchise and shares tax



15



16



25



31



52 Other



258



188



193



446



374 Total non-interest expense



2,068



2,791



2,191



4,859



4,376 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



647



(5,956)



-



(5,309)



48 Income tax expense (benefit)



120



(1,267)



(16)



(1,147)



(20) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 527

$ (4,689)

$ 16

$ (4,162)

$ 68































Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ 0.13

$ (1.15)

$ -

$ (1.03)

$ 0.02 Diluted



0.13



(1.15)



-



(1.03)



0.02











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 3,525



$ 3,155



$ 2,322



$ 6,680



$ 4,589

Total interest expense



1,077





1,062





448





2,139





776

Net interest income



2,448





2,093





1,874





4,541





3,813

Provision for credit losses



99





95





-





194





-

Total non-interest income (loss)



366





(5,163)





317





(4,797)





611

Total non-interest expense



2,068





2,791





2,191





4,859





4,376

Income tax expense (benefit)



120





(1,267)





(16)





(1,147)





(20)

Net income (loss)

$ 527



$ (4,689)



$ 16



$ (4,162)



$ 68











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total loans

$ 150,257



$ 144,428



$ 133,394



$ 147,342



$ 133,586

Total interest-earning assets



264,776





269,835





253,427





267,306





255,373

Total assets



285,773





286,708





268,133





286,240





270,045

Total interest-bearing deposits



143,611





146,201





135,147





144,906





138,803

Total interest-bearing liabilities



173,079





174,192





144,411





173,636





148,043

Total deposits



173,326





174,656





172,526





173,990





173,555

Total shareholders' equity



80,965





82,667





85,459





81,816





86,418











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.74 %



(6.58) %



0.02 %



(2.92) %



0.05 % Return on average equity



2.62





(22.81)





0.08





(10.23)





0.16

Efficiency ratio



73.47





(90.93)





100.00





(1,901.18)





98.91

Net interest margin(TE)



3.72





3.12





2.97





3.42





3.01

Average equity to average assets



28.33





28.83





31.87





28.58





32.00

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



49.09





52.09





56.02

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



26.88





26.84





30.64

















Total risk-based capital ratio



50.34





53.34





57.27



























































NON-FINANCIAL DATA







































Total employees (full-time equivalent)



47





47





50

















Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period



4,478,527





4,558,329





4,929,542





























































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES







































Allowance for loan losses:







































Beginning balance

$ 2,068



$ 2,124



$ 2,070



$ 2,124



$ 1,807

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





-





209

Provision for loan losses



185





42





(2)





227





(2)

Charge-offs



(57)





(123)





(10)





(180)





(17)

Recoveries



19





25





23





44





84

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(38)





(98)





13





(136)





67

Ending balance

$ 2,215



$ 2,068



$ 2,081



$ 2,215



$ 2,081











































Allowance for unfunded commitments:







































Beginning balance



310





257





216





257





-

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





-





216

Provision for (reversal of) losses on unfunded commitments



(86)





53





2





(33)





2

Ending balance

$ 224



$ 310



$ 218



$ 224



$ 218











































Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$ 2,439



$ 2,378



$ 2,299



$ 2,439



$ 2,299

Total provision for credit losses



99





95





-





194





-











































CREDIT QUALITY (1)







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,560



$ 1,453



$ 1,629

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



40





29





260

















Total non-performing loans



1,600





1,482





1,889

















Foreclosed assets



104





237





296

















Total non-performing assets

$ 1,704



$ 1,719



$ 2,185



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.04 %



1.03 %



1.42 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.58





0.61





0.82























(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

