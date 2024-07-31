Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $527,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 included a $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities and $560,000 of data conversion and other expenses associated with the Bank's upgrade to a new core processing system.
"We posted our strongest quarter of loan growth since becoming a public company," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "That growth was focused on living our mission - serving as catalysts for economic growth in our communities. We do that most effectively by helping local businesses expand and add jobs."
Loans
Loans totaled $153.3 million at June 30, 2024, up $9.8 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
80,572
$
81,686
$
(1,114)
(1)
%
Commercial real estate
23,071
21,130
1,941
9
Construction and land
20,427
19,369
1,058
5
Multi-family residential
3,025
3,061
(36)
(1)
Total real estate loans
127,095
125,246
1,849
1
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
23,915
15,711
8,204
52
Consumer
2,256
2,534
(278)
(11)
Total other loans
26,171
18,245
7,926
43
Total loans
$
153,266
$
143,491
$
9,775
7
%
The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Increase (Decrease)
Commercial real estate
Retail
$
3,891
$
4,071
$
(180)
(4)
%
Hospitality
3,736
3,873
(137)
(4)
Office buildings
2,263
2,285
(22)
(1)
Restaurants
623
632
(9)
(1)
Oilfield services
419
428
(9)
(2)
Other commercial real estate
12,139
9,841
2,298
23
Total commercial real estate
$
23,071
$
21,130
$
1,941
9
%
Construction and land
Multi-family residential
$
5,688
$
4,782
$
906
19
%
Health service facilities
2,749
2,749
-
-
Hospitality
2,716
2,716
-
-
Retail
2,033
711
1,322
186
Other commercial construction and land
2,830
4,900
(2,070)
(42)
Consumer residential construction and land
4,411
3,511
900
26
Total construction and land
$
20,427
$
19,369
$
1,058
5
%
Commercial and industrial
Oilfield services
10,382
4,821
5,561
115
Industrial equipment
4,540
3,626
914
25
Professional services
2,839
2,713
126
5
Other commercial and industrial
6,154
4,551
1,603
35
Total commercial and industrial loans
$
23,915
$
15,711
$
8,204
52
%
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.7 million. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.58% and 0.61% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.04% and 1.03% of total loans at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. At June 30 and March 31, 2024, 98% of total NPLs, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.
At June 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.2 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to 1.44% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $224,000 and $310,000 at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $99,000 and was largely attributable to commercial loan growth and an increase in the allowance for credit losses on individually evaluated residential loans. Net loan charge-offs totaled $38,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $98,000 for the first quarter of 2024.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $43.2 million, or 14.6% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, up $4.2 million, or 10.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold $48.0 million of available-for-sale securities (quoted at book value) for a pre-tax loss of $5.5 million. Cash proceeds from the sales totaled $42.6 million. The Company re-deployed $4.9 million of the first quarter sales proceeds into investment securities during the second quarter of 2024.
At June 30, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $25.1 million and $21.0 million, respectively. The amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged as collateral for borrowings through the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") totaled $21.3 million and $17.7 million, respectively, at June 30, 2024. The remainder of the pledged investment securities at June 30, 2024 served as collateral for public fund deposits.
Deposits
Total deposits were $180.1 million at June 30, 2024, up $10.4 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 85% as of June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Increase (Decrease)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
30,177
$
28,836
$
1,341
5
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
44,038
35,374
8,664
24
Money market
13,685
14,712
(1,027)
(7)
Savings
36,746
33,675
3,071
9
Certificates of deposit
55,419
57,040
(1,621)
(3)
Total deposits
$
180,065
$
169,637
$
10,428
6
%
Total public fund deposits amounted to $31.2 million, or 17% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024, compared to $22.7 million, or 13% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, approximately 84% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.
Capital and Share Repurchases
At June 30 and March 31, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.0 million, or 27.4% of total assets, and $81.3 million, or 28.8% of total assets, respectively.
The Company repurchased 79,802 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.88 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 202,997 shares at an average cost per share of $12.12 during the first quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,478,527. Under our current repurchase plan, 172,527 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at June 30, 2024. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through June 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 811,473 shares of its common stock, or approximately 15% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.98.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.72%, up 60 basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.35%, up 65 basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.50%, up five basis points from the first quarter of 2024.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million, up $355,000, or 17%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total interest income was up $370,000, or 12%, while total interest expense increased $15,000, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Interest income increased during the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to the re-investment of the investment securities sales proceeds from the previous quarter.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
150,257
$
2,383
6.38
%
$
144,428
$
2,214
6.17
%
Investment securities(2)
44,165
210
1.91
76,628
325
1.71
Other interest earning assets
70,354
932
5.33
48,779
616
5.08
Total interest-earning assets
$
264,776
$
3,525
5.35
%
$
269,835
$
3,155
4.70
%
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts
$
87,651
$
327
1.50
%
$
89,109
$
332
1.50
%
Certificates of deposit
55,960
444
3.19
57,092
437
3.08
Total interest-bearing deposits
143,611
771
2.16
146,201
769
2.12
Borrowings
29,468
306
4.17
27,991
293
4.21
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
173,079
$
1,077
2.50
%
$
174,192
$
1,062
2.45
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
91,697
$
95,643
Net interest income; average interest rate spread
$
2,448
2.85
%
$
2,093
2.25
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.72
%
3.12
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
(3)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income
For the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income totaled $366,000, up $5.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 includes the $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities discussed previously.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.1 million, down $723,000, or 26%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company upgraded to a new core processing system and incurred $560,000 of data conversion and other associated expenses related to that change. Most of these costs are included in data processing and communication expense for the first quarter of 2024. Data processing and communication expense totaled $133,000 for the second quarter of 2024, down $87,000, or 40%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.
About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $295.3 million in assets at June 30, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
6/30/2023
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
4,952
$
3,118
$
3,654
$
4,769
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
70,503
72,893
15,357
15,022
Total cash and cash equivalents
75,455
76,011
19,011
19,791
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
29,748
25,534
70,540
75,876
Securities held-to-maturity
13,454
13,457
13,461
13,468
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
153,266
143,491
144,920
133,493
Allowance for loan losses
(2,215)
(2,068)
(2,124)
(2,081)
Loans receivable, net
151,051
141,423
142,796
131,412
Accrued interest receivable
737
733
906
707
Foreclosed assets
104
237
60
296
Premises and equipment, net
6,114
5,995
6,072
6,111
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
1,919
1,898
1,878
1,839
Bank-owned life insurance
14,252
14,139
14,026
13,813
Other assets
2,499
2,622
2,182
2,701
TOTAL ASSETS
$
295,333
$
282,049
$
270,932
$
266,014
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
30,177
$
28,836
$
28,183
$
41,482
Interest-bearing
149,888
140,801
137,439
129,891
Total deposits
180,065
169,637
165,622
171,373
Borrowings
30,261
29,423
19,378
9,288
Other liabilities
3,994
1,736
1,373
1,042
TOTAL LIABILITIES
214,320
200,796
186,373
181,703
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
45
46
48
49
Additional paid-in capital
41,914
42,711
45,020
47,032
Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans
(6,116)
(6,169)
(6,221)
(6,616)
Retained earnings
48,787
48,260
52,949
52,491
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,617)
(3,595)
(7,237)
(8,645)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
81,013
81,253
84,559
84,311
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
295,333
$
282,049
$
270,932
$
266,014
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
2,383
$
2,214
$
1,691
$
4,597
$
3,320
Investment securities
210
325
413
535
840
Other
932
616
218
1,548
429
Total interest income
3,525
3,155
2,322
6,680
4,589
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
771
769
380
1,540
640
Borrowings
306
293
68
599
136
Total interest expense
1,077
1,062
448
2,139
776
Net interest income
2,448
2,093
1,874
4,541
3,813
Provision for credit losses
99
95
-
194
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
2,349
1,998
1,874
4,347
3,813
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
194
203
200
397
383
Bank-owned life insurance
113
113
99
226
196
Loss on sales of investment securities
-
(5,507)
-
(5,507)
-
Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets
(5)
11
-
6
-
Other
64
17
18
81
32
Total non-interest income (loss)
366
(5,163)
317
(4,797)
611
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,143
1,260
1,178
2,403
2,381
Occupancy and equipment
183
196
198
379
411
Data processing and communication
133
794
220
927
447
Professional fees
117
107
117
224
246
Directors' fees
114
115
114
229
229
ATM and debit card
36
69
61
105
119
Foreclosed assets, net
26
8
63
34
65
Advertising and marketing
43
38
22
81
52
Franchise and shares tax
15
16
25
31
52
Other
258
188
193
446
374
Total non-interest expense
2,068
2,791
2,191
4,859
4,376
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
647
(5,956)
-
(5,309)
48
Income tax expense (benefit)
120
(1,267)
(16)
(1,147)
(20)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
527
$
(4,689)
$
16
$
(4,162)
$
68
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.13
$
(1.15)
$
-
$
(1.03)
$
0.02
Diluted
0.13
(1.15)
-
(1.03)
0.02
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
3,525
$
3,155
$
2,322
$
6,680
$
4,589
Total interest expense
1,077
1,062
448
2,139
776
Net interest income
2,448
2,093
1,874
4,541
3,813
Provision for credit losses
99
95
-
194
-
Total non-interest income (loss)
366
(5,163)
317
(4,797)
611
Total non-interest expense
2,068
2,791
2,191
4,859
4,376
Income tax expense (benefit)
120
(1,267)
(16)
(1,147)
(20)
Net income (loss)
$
527
$
(4,689)
$
16
$
(4,162)
$
68
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total loans
$
150,257
$
144,428
$
133,394
$
147,342
$
133,586
Total interest-earning assets
264,776
269,835
253,427
267,306
255,373
Total assets
285,773
286,708
268,133
286,240
270,045
Total interest-bearing deposits
143,611
146,201
135,147
144,906
138,803
Total interest-bearing liabilities
173,079
174,192
144,411
173,636
148,043
Total deposits
173,326
174,656
172,526
173,990
173,555
Total shareholders' equity
80,965
82,667
85,459
81,816
86,418
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.74
%
(6.58)
%
0.02
%
(2.92)
%
0.05
%
Return on average equity
2.62
(22.81)
0.08
(10.23)
0.16
Efficiency ratio
73.47
(90.93)
100.00
(1,901.18)
98.91
Net interest margin(TE)
3.72
3.12
2.97
3.42
3.01
Average equity to average assets
28.33
28.83
31.87
28.58
32.00
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
49.09
52.09
56.02
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
26.88
26.84
30.64
Total risk-based capital ratio
50.34
53.34
57.27
NON-FINANCIAL DATA
Total employees (full-time equivalent)
47
47
50
Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period
4,478,527
4,558,329
4,929,542
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(continued)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$
2,068
$
2,124
$
2,070
$
2,124
$
1,807
CECL adoption impact
-
-
-
-
209
Provision for loan losses
185
42
(2)
227
(2)
Charge-offs
(57)
(123)
(10)
(180)
(17)
Recoveries
19
25
23
44
84
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(38)
(98)
13
(136)
67
Ending balance
$
2,215
$
2,068
$
2,081
$
2,215
$
2,081
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning balance
310
257
216
257
-
CECL adoption impact
-
-
-
-
216
Provision for (reversal of) losses on unfunded commitments
(86)
53
2
(33)
2
Ending balance
$
224
$
310
$
218
$
224
$
218
Total allowance for credit losses, end of period
$
2,439
$
2,378
$
2,299
$
2,439
$
2,299
Total provision for credit losses
99
95
-
194
-
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Non-accruing loans
$
1,560
$
1,453
$
1,629
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
40
29
260
Total non-performing loans
1,600
1,482
1,889
Foreclosed assets
104
237
296
Total non-performing assets
$
1,704
$
1,719
$
2,185
Total non-performing loans to total loans
1.04
%
1.03
%
1.42
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.58
0.61
0.82
(1)
Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.
