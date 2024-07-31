Garmin Ltd.: Garmin announces second quarter 2024 results

Company reports record second quarter revenue and raises full year guidance
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.
Highlights for second quarter 2024 include:
- Consolidated revenue of $1.51 billion, a 14% increase compared to the prior year quarter
- Gross and operating margins were 57.3% and 22.7%, respectively
- Operating income of $342 million, a 20% increase compared to the prior year quarter
- GAAP EPS of $1.56 and pro forma EPS(1) of $1.58, representing 9% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter
- Shipped our one millionth domain controller to Auto OEM customers
- Garmin Health has supported over 1,000 research studies in areas such as sleep, well-being, rehabilitation and physical activity
- Surpassed 20,000 dedicated associates around the globe who are driving our growth and innovation
- Named one of the "Top 10 Best Workplaces for College Grads" on Forbes 2024 America's Best Employers for New Grads
- Recognized as one of the "US News Best Companies to Work For" by US News & World Report
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
July 1,
YoY
June 29,
July 1,
YoY
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net sales
$
1,506,671
$
1,320,795
14 %
$
2,888,320
$
2,468,219
17 %
Fitness
428,404
334,863
28 %
771,296
579,584
33 %
Outdoor
439,872
448,114
(2) %
806,065
776,776
4 %
Aviation
218,253
217,454
0 %
435,108
431,036
1 %
Marine
272,953
215,802
26 %
599,689
494,777
21 %
Auto OEM
147,189
104,562
41 %
276,162
186,046
48 %
Gross margin %
57.3
%
57.5
%
57.6
%
57.2
%
Operating income %
22.7
%
21.5
%
22.2
%
19.5
%
GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.56
$
1.50
4 %
$
2.99
$
2.56
17 %
Pro forma diluted EPS(1)
$
1.58
$
1.45
9 %
$
3.00
$
2.47
21 %
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"Garmin delivered another impressive quarter of growth in both revenue and operating profit, made possible by an innovative product lineup and the strength of our diversified business model. We are pleased with our results so far in 2024, which have exceeded our expectations and give us confidence to raise our full year revenue and EPS guidance." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment increased 28% in the second quarter primarily driven by growth in wearables. Gross and operating margins were 57% and 25%, respectively, resulting in $108 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the Edge® 1050 premium cycling computer with a vivid color touchscreen display, a built-in speaker for audible feedback, and Garmin Pay contactless payments. Also during the quarter, we celebrated Global Running Day with Garmin users running nearly 11 million miles, beating last year by more than 2 million miles.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment decreased 2% in the second quarter primarily due to declines in adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 65% and 31%, respectively, resulting in $136 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the Approach® Z30 smart laser range finder with the Range Relay feature, which sends distance measurements to a compatible Garmin smartwatch or the Garmin Golf smartphone app. We also launched our first cellular based dog tracking collar, Alpha® LTE.
Aviation:
Revenue from the aviation segment was relatively flat in the second quarter driven by growth in OEM product categories offset by declines in aftermarket product categories. Gross and operating margins were 74% and 23%, respectively, resulting in $50 million of operating income. For the ninth consecutive year, we were recognized by Embraer as a Best Supplier, most recently in the Electrical & Electrical Systems category for our G3000® Prodigy Touch flight deck systems in the Phenom 100EV and Phenom 300E.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment increased 26% in the second quarter primarily driven by the acquisition of JL Audio®. Gross and operating margins were 54% and 22%, respectively, resulting in $60 million of operating income. We recently expanded the Force® Kraken trolling motor series, adding a 48-inch shaft length to accommodate a broader range of boats. We also introduced a new Panoptix PS-22 Ice Fishing Bundle, an ultraportable live sonar solution for winter fishing, which won a Best of Category award at ICAST, the world's largest sportfishing trade show. Additionally in the quarter, we were selected as the exclusive marine electronics and audio supplier for Independent Boat Builders, Inc. through 2029.
Auto OEM:
Revenue from the auto OEM segment increased 41% during the second quarter primarily driven by growth in domain controllers. Gross margin was 16% and the operating loss decreased to $12 million. We recently received the, "2024 Global Award for excellence in Technology and Development" from Yamaha Motor, recognized for our motorcycle infotainment solutions.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $521 million, a 10% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 8% primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11% driven primarily by personnel related costs, including the impact of the acquisition of JL Audio.
The effective tax rate in the second quarter was 17.9% compared to 8.9% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the increase in the combined federal and cantonal Switzerland statutory tax rate in response to global minimum tax requirements.
In the second quarter of 2024, we generated operating cash flows of $255 million and free cash flow(1) of $218 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $144 million and repurchased $10 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $290 million remaining as of June 29, 2024 in the share repurchase program authorized through December 2026. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $3.4 billion.
(1)
See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.
2024 Fiscal Year Guidance:
Based on our performance in the first half of 2024, we are adjusting our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $5.95 billion and pro forma EPS of $6.00 based on gross margin of 57.0%, operating margin of 21.3% and a full year effective tax rate of 16.0% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).
Dividend Recommendation:
The board of directors has established September 27, 2024, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.75 per share with a record date of September 13, 2024. At the 2024 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $3.00 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board in its discretion. The first payment was made on June 28, 2024. The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:
Dividend Date
Record Date
$s per share
December 27, 2024
December 13, 2024
$0.75
March 28, 2025
March 14, 2025
$0.75
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
Join a live stream of the call at the following link
An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 30, 2025 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2024 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2023 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 29, 2024 . Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Change in Operating Expense Presentation
Certain prior period information presented here has been recast to conform to the current period presentation. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the presentation of operating expense to include advertising expense within selling, general, and administrative expenses on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income, which management believes to be a more meaningful presentation. This change in presentation had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating or net income.
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
1,506,671
$
1,320,795
$
2,888,320
$
2,468,219
Cost of goods sold
643,780
561,353
1,223,290
1,055,983
Gross profit
862,891
759,442
1,665,030
1,412,236
Research and development expense
243,151
224,394
485,686
445,878
Selling, general and administrative expenses
277,713
250,693
538,907
485,021
Total operating expense
520,864
475,087
1,024,593
930,899
Operating income
342,027
284,355
640,437
481,337
Other income (expense):
Interest income
29,286
18,760
54,313
34,659
Foreign currency (losses) gains
(4,828)
10,797
(2,547)
18,484
Other (expense) income
(513)
2,064
809
3,268
Total other income (expense)
23,945
31,621
52,575
56,411
Income before income taxes
365,972
315,976
693,012
537,748
Income tax provision
65,342
28,037
116,421
47,482
Net income
$
300,630
$
287,939
$
576,591
$
490,266
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.57
$
1.51
$
3.00
$
2.56
Diluted
$
1.56
$
1.50
$
2.99
$
2.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
192,074
191,293
191,982
191,395
Diluted
192,899
191,597
192,808
191,741
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 29,
2024
December 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,937,483
$
1,693,452
Marketable securities
288,659
274,618
Accounts receivable, net
808,446
815,243
Inventories
1,319,643
1,345,955
Deferred costs
20,946
16,316
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
322,041
318,556
Total current assets
4,697,218
4,464,140
Property and equipment, net
1,206,020
1,224,097
Operating lease right-of-use assets
130,302
143,724
Noncurrent marketable securities
1,192,190
1,125,191
Deferred income tax assets
777,019
754,635
Noncurrent deferred costs
8,921
11,057
Goodwill
599,606
608,474
Other intangible assets, net
168,392
186,601
Other noncurrent assets
103,654
85,650
Total assets
$
8,883,322
$
8,603,569
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
331,938
$
253,790
Salaries and benefits payable
172,284
190,014
Accrued warranty costs
58,253
55,738
Accrued sales program costs
90,191
98,610
Other accrued expenses
196,381
245,874
Deferred revenue
105,999
101,189
Income taxes payable
236,708
225,475
Dividend payable
432,569
139,997
Total current liabilities
1,624,323
1,310,687
Deferred income tax liabilities
102,951
114,682
Noncurrent income taxes payable
16,480
16,521
Noncurrent deferred revenue
31,848
36,148
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
102,167
113,035
Other noncurrent liabilities
571
436
Stockholders' equity:
Common shares (194,901 and 195,880 shares authorized and issued;
192,251 and 191,777 shares outstanding)
19,490
19,588
Additional paid-in capital
2,183,158
2,125,467
Treasury shares (2,650 and 4,103 shares)
(223,899)
(330,909)
Retained earnings
5,164,227
5,263,528
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(137,994)
(65,614)
Total stockholders' equity
7,004,982
7,012,060
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,883,322
$
8,603,569
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
26-Weeks Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Operating Activities:
Net income
$
576,591
$
490,266
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
67,890
64,816
Amortization
21,047
22,788
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment
128
(124)
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)
3,165
(13,054)
Deferred income taxes
(35,778)
(68,859)
Stock compensation expense
65,983
43,397
Realized loss on marketable securities
29
59
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
(8,600)
(62,832)
Inventories
(11,368)
111,531
Other current and noncurrent assets
(39,759)
2,769
Accounts payable
92,065
45,206
Other current and noncurrent liabilities
(62,099)
(39,484)
Deferred revenue
667
4,711
Deferred costs
(2,516)
(990)
Income taxes
23,181
(47,288)
Net cash provided by operating activities
690,626
552,912
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(70,325)
(99,346)
Purchase of marketable securities
(281,297)
(68,978)
Redemption of marketable securities
203,775
98,885
Net cash from (payments for) acquisitions
5,011
-
Other investing activities, net
(321)
(695)
Net cash used in investing activities
(143,157)
(70,134)
Financing activities:
Dividends
(284,246)
(279,442)
Proceeds from issuance of treasury shares related to equity awards
24,530
21,946
Purchase of treasury shares related to equity awards
(16,264)
(9,397)
Purchase of treasury shares under share repurchase plan
(9,713)
(70,181)
Net cash used in financing activities
(285,693)
(337,074)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(17,761)
599
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
244,015
146,303
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,694,156
1,279,912
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,938,171
$
1,426,215
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Fitness
Outdoor
Aviation
Marine
Auto
Total
13-Weeks Ended June 29, 2024
Net sales
$
428,404
$
439,872
$
218,253
$
272,953
$
147,189
$
1,506,671
Gross profit
245,248
284,214
161,366
147,787
24,276
862,891
Operating income (loss)
107,610
135,592
50,485
59,892
(11,552)
342,027
13-Weeks Ended July 1, 2023
Net sales
$
334,863
$
448,114
$
217,454
$
215,802
$
104,562
$
1,320,795
Gross profit
173,163
280,078
160,957
120,344
24,900
759,442
Operating income (loss)
54,458
138,255
62,766
46,377
(17,501)
284,355
26-Weeks Ended June 29, 2024
Net sales
$
771,296
$
806,065
$
435,108
$
599,689
$
276,162
$
2,888,320
Gross profit
440,050
526,953
323,992
327,039
46,996
1,665,030
Operating income (loss)
175,743
242,543
102,619
147,583
(28,051)
640,437
26-Weeks Ended July 1, 2023
Net sales
$
579,584
$
776,776
$
431,036
$
494,777
$
186,046
$
2,468,219
Gross profit
294,073
485,026
315,410
269,976
47,751
1,412,236
Operating income (loss)
65,036
214,999
120,460
118,285
(37,443)
481,337
Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
July 1,
YoY
June 29,
July 1,
YoY
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net sales
$
1,506,671
$
1,320,795
14 %
$
2,888,320
$
2,468,219
17 %
Americas
740,577
641,848
15 %
1,456,694
1,253,552
16 %
EMEA
542,016
457,550
18 %
1,005,399
813,403
24 %
APAC
224,078
221,397
1 %
426,227
401,264
6 %
EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first half 2024 and 2023 there were no such discrete tax items identified.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP net income
$
300,630
$
287,939
$
576,591
$
490,266
Foreign currency gains / losses(1)
4,828
(10,797)
2,547
(18,484)
Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses(2)
(862)
958
(428)
1,632
Pro forma net income
$
304,596
$
278,100
$
578,710
$
473,414
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
1.57
$
1.51
$
3.00
$
2.56
Diluted
$
1.56
$
1.50
$
2.99
$
2.56
Pro forma net income per share:
Basic
$
1.59
$
1.45
$
3.01
$
2.47
Diluted
$
1.58
$
1.45
$
3.00
$
2.47
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
192,074
191,293
191,982
191,395
Diluted
192,899
191,597
192,808
191,741
(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S.
(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains was calculated using the effective tax rate of 17.9% and 16.8% for the 13-weeks and
Free cash flow
Management believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
255,321
$
273,702
$
690,626
$
552,912
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(37,157)
(52,533)
(70,325)
(99,346)
Free Cash Flow
$
218,164
$
221,169
$
620,301
$
453,566
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2024 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.01 per share for the 26-weeks ended June 29, 2024.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2024, estimate the impact of any such items, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
SOURCE Garmin Ltd.