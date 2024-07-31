Stepan Company: Stepan Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Reported net income was $9.5 million, down 25% versus prior year. Adjusted net income (1) was $9.4 million, down 22% versus prior year, largely due to a higher effective tax rate in 2024.

was $9.4 million, down 22% versus prior year, largely due to a higher effective tax rate in 2024. Pre-tax earnings were negatively impacted by $18.9 million due to higher operating costs at our Millsdale site, primarily related to a flood event ($11.8 million), pre-commissioning expenses at our new Alkoxylation investment in Pasadena, Texas ($3.6 million) and expenses related to a criminal fraud event at a subsidiary in Asia ($3.5 million).

EBITDA (2) was $47.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $47.7 million, up 3% and 4% respectively, year-over-year.

was $47.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $47.7 million, up 3% and 4% respectively, year-over-year. Global sales volume was up 4% year-over-year. Surfactant and Polymer sales volume was up 5% and 2%, respectively.

Cash from Operations was $29.5 million during the quarter. Free cash flow (3) for the quarter was slightly negative due to the higher expenses noted above.

for the quarter was slightly negative due to the higher expenses noted above. The Company is on track to deliver its $50 million cost out goal for 2024 and recognized $2.7 million in pre-tax savings, net of the higher operating costs at Millsdale, in the second quarter.

First Half 2024 Highlights

Reported net income was $23.4 million, down 19% versus prior year. Adjusted net income (1) was $24.1 million, down 16% year-over-year, largely due to a higher effective tax rate in 2024.

was $24.1 million, down 16% year-over-year, largely due to a higher effective tax rate in 2024. EBITDA (2) was $98.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $98.9 million, up 3% and 5% respectively, year-over-year.

was $98.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $98.9 million, up 3% and 5% respectively, year-over-year. Global sales volume was up 2% year-over-year. Global sales volume, excluding declines in our Agricultural and commodity Phthalic Anhydride businesses, was up 5%.

"Second quarter earnings were significantly impacted by higher operational expenses at our Millsdale site, start up costs related to our new Pasadena investment and a criminal social engineering event that targeted one of our Asia subsidiaries, leading to unexpected expense in the quarter. We are actively investigating this fraud event with the assistance of outside counsel, and to date, we have not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "From a top line perspective, we continue to be pleased with several of our core markets continuing to deliver volume growth. Surfactants experienced double-digit volume growth within the Laundry and Cleaning, Construction and Industrial Solutions and Oilfield end markets and also with our Distribution partners. Latin America Surfactant volumes grew double digits as we recovered Consumer volumes in Mexico and we experienced strong volume growth within several end markets in Brazil, inclusive of double digit Agricultural growth. North American and European Agricultural volumes remained soft and below our second quarter expectations. Rigid and Specialty Polyols volumes grew during the quarter. Global margins were in line with expectations despite unfavorable product mix. Despite the significant expenses incurred during the quarter, we delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 4%."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024



2023



%

Change



2024



2023



%

Change

Net Sales

$ 556,405



$ 579,975





(4) %

$ 1,107,823



$ 1,231,411





(10) % Operating Income

$ 18,667



$ 17,809





5 %

$ 38,836



$ 38,866





(0) % Net Income

$ 9,521



$ 12,684





(25) %

$ 23,414



$ 28,826





(19) % Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 0.42



$ 0.55





(24) %

$ 1.02



$ 1.25





(18) %





































Adjusted Net Income *

$ 9,396



$ 12,057





(22) %

$ 24,052



$ 28,476





(16) % Adjusted Earnings per

Diluted Share *

$ 0.41



$ 0.53





(23) %

$ 1.05



$ 1.24





(15) %





* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share.



Percentage Change in Net Sales

Net sales in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 4% year-over-year primarily due to lower selling prices that were mainly attributable to the pass-through of lower raw material costs and less favorable product mix. These lower selling prices were partially offset by a 4% increase in global sales volume.





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Volume



4 %



2 % Selling Price & Mix



(8) %



(13) % Foreign Translation



(-) %



1 % Total



(4) %



(10) %

Segment Results







Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024



2023



%

Change



2024



2023



%

Change

Net Sales



































Surfactants

$ 379,795



$ 391,686





(3) %

$ 770,615



$ 859,514





(10) % Polymers

$ 159,757



$ 164,515





(3) %

$ 305,265



$ 325,642





(6) % Specialty Products

$ 16,853



$ 23,774





(29) %

$ 31,943



$ 46,255





(31) % Total Net Sales

$ 556,405



$ 579,975





(4) %

$ 1,107,823



$ 1,231,411





(10) %





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)

2024



2023



%

Change



2024



2023



%

Change

Operating Income



































Surfactants

$ 17,062



$ 15,140





13 %

$ 43,142



$ 42,196





2 % Polymers

$ 13,597



$ 16,321





(17) %

$ 21,979



$ 26,325





(17) % Specialty Products

$ 7,319



$ 3,773





94 %

$ 11,587



$ 6,302





84 % Total Segment

Operating Income

$ 37,978



$ 35,234





8 %

$ 76,708



$ 74,823





3 % Corporate Expenses

$ (19,311)



$ (17,425)





11 %

$ (37,872)



$ (35,957)





5 % Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 18,667



$ 17,809





5 %

$ 38,836



$ 38,866





(0) %





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in millions)

2024



2023



%

Change



2024



2023



%

Change

EBITDA



































Surfactants

$ 35.0



$ 31.1





13 %

$ 78.6



$ 73.5





7 % Polymers

$ 21.8



$ 24.6





(11) %

$ 38.2



$ 42.9





(11) % Specialty Products

$ 8.8



$ 5.2





69 %

$ 14.6



$ 9.1





60 % Unallocated Corporate

$ (17.7)



$ (14.2)





25 %

$ (33.4)



$ (30.6)





9 % Consolidated EBITDA

$ 47.9



$ 46.7





3 %

$ 98.0



$ 94.9





3 %





































Adjusted EBITDA



































Surfactants

$ 35.0



$ 31.0





13 %

$ 78.6



$ 73.4





7 % Polymers

$ 21.8



$ 24.6





(11) %

$ 38.2



$ 42.9





(11) % Specialty Products

$ 8.8



$ 5.2





69 %

$ 14.6



$ 9.1





60 % Unallocated Corporate

$ (17.9)



$ (15.0)





19 %

$ (32.5)



$ (30.9)





5 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 47.7



$ 45.8





4 %

$ 98.9



$ 94.5





5 %

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased $1.9 million, or 4%, year-over-year as a 4% increase in sales volume and slight margin improvement more than offset $11.8 million of negative impact associated with the operational and infrastructure issues at the Millsdale site.

Surfactant net sales were $379.8 million for the quarter, a 3% decrease versus the prior year. Selling prices were down 8% primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, less favorable product mix and competitive pricing pressures in Latin America. Sales volume was up 5% year-over-year as double digit growth within the Laundry and Cleaning, Construction and Industrial Solutions and Oilfield end markets and with our distribution partners was offset by lower Agricultural demand due to continued customer and channel inventory destocking. Foreign currency translation had a negligible impact on net sales. Surfactant adjusted EBITDA (2) for the quarter increased $4.0 million, or 13%, versus the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by the 5% growth in sales volume and slight margin improvement that was partially offset by pre-operating expenses at the Company's new alkoxylation facility being built in Pasadena, Texas and higher expenses associated with operational and infrastructure issues at the Millsdale plant.





for the quarter increased $4.0 million, or 13%, versus the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by the 5% growth in sales volume and slight margin improvement that was partially offset by pre-operating expenses at the Company's new alkoxylation facility being built in Pasadena, Texas and higher expenses associated with operational and infrastructure issues at the Millsdale plant. Polymer net sales were $159.8 million for the quarter, a 3% decrease versus the prior year. Selling prices decreased 6%, primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs. Sales volume increased 2% in the quarter as a 2% increase in global Rigid Polyols demand and a 28% increase within the Specialty Polyols business was partially offset by lower commodity Phthalic Anhydride volume. Foreign currency translation positively impacted net sales by 1%. Polymer adjusted EBITDA (2) decreased $2.8 million, or 11%, versus the prior year driven by a non-cash Phthalic Anhydride-related catalyst write-off at the Millsdale site and higher costs incurred at Millsdale due to operational and infrastructure issues.





decreased $2.8 million, or 11%, versus the prior year driven by a non-cash Phthalic Anhydride-related catalyst write-off at the Millsdale site and higher costs incurred at Millsdale due to operational and infrastructure issues. Specialty Product net sales were $16.9 million for the quarter, a 29% decrease versus the prior year, primarily due to lower prices. Sales volume was down 2% versus the prior year while adjusted EBITDA(2) increased $3.6 million, or 69%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA(2) was primarily due to higher unit margins within the medium chain triglycerides product line.

Asia Event

On July 18, 2024, we determined that a Company subsidiary in Asia had been the victim of a criminal social engineering scheme which resulted in fraudulently induced outbound payments. The Company immediately launched an investigation, led by outside counsel, to determine the full extent of the fraud scheme and related potential exposure. The investigation is ongoing. We initiated contact with our banks and law enforcement authorities in an effort to, among other things, recover the transferred funds. We have not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity and we believe this is an isolated and contained event. This incident did not result in any unauthorized access to our information systems or any confidential customer information or other data that we maintain. The Company has recognized a $3.5 million pre-tax charge for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and, while the investigation is ongoing, the Company expects to record a charge in a similar amount in the third quarter of 2024 as a result of this event. While this matter will result in some additional near-term expenses, the Company does not expect this incident to otherwise have a material impact on its business.

Outlook

"We expect second half EBITDA to improve versus the prior year based on continued volume growth and a significant reduction in second half operational expenses at our Millsdale site, which was the majority of the significant variance in second quarter expenses. The on-going recovery in Rigid Polyols and the expected second half of the year recovery of the Agricultural Chemicals business should drive improved earnings," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Free cash flow should continue to improve versus prior year driven by the completion of our Pasadena investment, the growth in market volumes, and our continued focus on cost reduction. We believe we are positioned to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA growth and positive free cash flow."

Notes (1) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures which exclude deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SARs) income/expense, certain environmental remediation-related costs as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share.

(2) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See Table VI for calculations and GAAP reconciliations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

(3) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and reflects cash generated from operations minus capital expenditures.



Tables follow

Table I STEPAN COMPANY

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - in 000's, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net Sales

$ 556,405



$ 579,975



$ 1,107,823



$ 1,231,411

Cost of Sales



486,853





513,578





967,990





1,091,454

Gross Profit



69,552





66,397





139,833





139,957

Operating Expenses:























Selling



11,828





11,109





23,216





24,176

Administrative



24,569





22,589





47,259





45,228

Research, Development and Technical Services



14,093





14,105





28,349





29,243

Deferred Compensation Expense



395





743





2,173





2,245







50,885





48,546





100,997





100,892



























Business Restructuring Expense



-





42





-





199



























Operating Income



18,667





17,809





38,836





38,866



























Other Income (Expense):























Interest, Net



(2,661)





(3,865)





(5,732)





(6,687)

Other, Net



1,200





2,370





3,562





4,038







(1,461)





(1,495)





(2,170)





(2,649)



























Income Before Provision for Income Taxes



17,206





16,314





36,666





36,217

Provision for Income Taxes



7,685





3,630





13,252





7,391

Net Income



9,521





12,684





23,414





28,826

Net Income Per Common Share























Basic

$ 0.42



$ 0.56



$ 1.03



$ 1.27

Diluted

$ 0.42



$ 0.55



$ 1.02



$ 1.25

Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per

Common Share























Basic



22,827





22,768





22,825





22,763

Diluted



22,936





22,945





22,942





22,970



Table II Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share*





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024



EPS



2023



EPS



2024



EPS



2023



EPS

Net Income Reported

$ 9,521



$ 0.42



$ 12,684



$ 0.55



$ 23,414



$ 1.02



$ 28,826



$ 1.25



















































Deferred Compensation

Income

$ (305)



$ (0.01)



$ (653)



$ (0.02)



$ (693)



$ (0.03)



$ (757)



$ (0.03)

Business Restructuring Expense

$ -



$ -



$ 31



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 146



$ 0.01

Cash-Settled SARs Income

$ -



$ -



$ (44)



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (84)



$ -

Environmental Remediation

Expense

$ 180



$ -



$ 39



$ -



$ 1,331



$ 0.06



$ 345



$ 0.01

Adjusted Net Income

$ 9,396



$ 0.41



$ 12,057



$ 0.53



$ 24,052



$ 1.05



$ 28,476



$ 1.24







* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures, in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and financial condition. The Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information because they exclude non-operational items that affect comparability between years. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 contains additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Summary of Second Quarter 2024 Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled SARs income/expense, certain environmental remediation costs and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

Deferred Compensation: The second quarter of 2024 reported net income includes $0.3 million of after-tax income versus $0.7 million of after-tax income in the prior year.





The second quarter of 2024 reported net income includes $0.3 million of after-tax income versus $0.7 million of after-tax income in the prior year. Environmental Remediation - The second quarter of 2024 reported net income includes $0.2 million of after-tax expense versus less than $0.1 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

Table III

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments



Management uses the non-GAAP adjusted net income metric to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Management excludes the items listed in the table below because they are non-operational items. The cumulative tax effect was calculated using the statutory tax rates for the jurisdictions in which the transactions occurred.





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024



EPS



2023



EPS



2024



EPS



2023



EPS

Pre-Tax Adjustments















































Deferred Compensation

Income

$ (407)









$ (871)









$ (924)









$ (1,009)







Business Restructuring Expense

$ -









$ 42









$ -









$ 199







Cash-Settled SARs Income

$ -









$ (58)









$ -









$ (111)







Environmental Remediation

Expense

$ 240









$ 52









$ 1,774









$ 461







Total Pre-Tax Adjustments

$ (167)









$ (835)









$ 850









$ (460)

























































Cumulative Tax Effect

on Adjustments

$ 42









$ 208









$ (212)









$ 110

























































After-Tax Adjustments

$ (125)



$ -



$ (627)



$ (0.02)



$ 638



$ 0.03



$ (350)



$ (0.01)





































































Table IV Deferred Compensation Plans

The full effect of the deferred compensation plans on quarterly pre-tax income was $0.4 million of income versus $0.9 million of income in the prior year. The quarter-end market prices of Company stock and the impact of deferred compensation on specific income statement line items is summarized below:





2024



2023





6/30



3/31



12/31



9/30



6/30



3/31

Stepan Company

$ 83.96



$ 90.04



$ 94.55



$ 74.97



$ 95.56



$ 103.03

























































Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Deferred Compensation























Operating Expense

$ (395)



$ (743)



$ (2,173)



$ (2,245)

Other, net - Mutual Fund Gain



802





1,614





3,097





3,254

Total Pre-Tax

$ 407



$ 871



$ 924



$ 1,009

Total After-Tax

$ 305



$ 653



$ 693



$ 757



Effects of Foreign Currency Translation

The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. These results are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. The table below presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on select income statement line items.

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Change



Change

Due to

Foreign

Currency

Translation



Six Months Ended

June 30,



Change



Change

Due to

Foreign

Currency

Translation





2024



2023















2024



2023













Net Sales

$ 556.4



$ 580.0



$ (23.6)



$ 0.8



$ 1,107.8



$ 1,231.4



$ (123.6)



$ 12.6

Gross Profit



69.6





66.4



$ 3.2





(0.2)





139.8





140.0



$ (0.2)





1.1

Operating Income



18.7





17.8



$ 0.9





-





38.8





38.9



$ (0.1)





0.6

Pretax Income



17.2





16.3



$ 0.9





(0.1)





36.7





36.2



$ 0.5





0.5



Corporate Expenses





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024



2023



%

Change



2024



2023



%

Change

Total Corporate Expenses

$ 19,311



$ 17,424





11 %

$ 37,872



$ 35,957





5 % Less:



































Deferred Compensation Expense

$ 395



$ 743





(47) %

$ 2,173



$ 2,245





(3) % Business Restructuring Expense

$ -



$ 42





(100) %

$ -



$ 199





(100) % Environmental Remediation

Expense

$ 240



$ 52





362 %

$ 1,774



$ 461





285 % Adjusted Corporate Expenses

$ 18,676



$ 16,587





13 %

$ 33,925



$ 33,052





3 %

Adjusted Corporate expenses increased $2.1 million, or 13% for the quarter. This increase was primarily due to $3.5 million of higher expenses associated with a criminal social engineering scheme at one of the Company's subsidiaries in Asia, partially offset by productivity measures implemented in late 2023.

Table V Stepan Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023





June 30, 2024



December 31,

2023

ASSETS











Current Assets

$ 867,140



$ 851,883

Property, Plant & Equipment, Net



1,195,117





1,206,665

Other Assets



286,333





304,806

Total Assets

$ 2,348,590



$ 2,363,354

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities

$ 655,195



$ 607,870

Deferred Income Taxes



10,224





10,373

Long-term Debt



374,708





401,248

Other Non-current Liabilities



116,027





127,373

Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity



1,192,436





1,216,490

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,348,590



$ 2,363,354



Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's total debt increased by $11.1 million and cash decreased by $1.1 million versus March 31, 2024. The increase in debt primarily reflects higher borrowings against the Company's revolving credit facility that were partially offset by scheduled debt repayments. The Company's net debt level increased $12.2 million versus March 31, 2024 and the net debt ratio increased from 30% to 31% in the quarter (Net Debt and Net Debt Ratios are non-GAAP measures, reconciliations of which are shown in the table below). Management uses the non-GAAP net debt metric to show a more complete picture of the Company's overall liquidity, financial flexibility and leverage level.

($ in millions)

June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31,

2023

Net Debt

















Total Debt

$ 657.1



$ 646.0



$ 654.1

Cash



124.7





125.8





129.8

Net Debt

$ 532.4



$ 520.2



$ 524.3

Equity



1,192.4





1,214.5





1,216.5

Net Debt + Equity

$ 1,724.8



$ 1,734.7



$ 1,740.8

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)



31 %



30 %



30 %

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions)

June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Net Receivables

$ 437.3



$ 446.6



$ 422.1

Inventories



266.0





257.1





265.6

Accounts Payable



(251.2)





(256.9)





(233.0)





$ 452.1



$ 446.8



$ 454.7



Table VI Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income



Management uses the non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA metrics to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Management excludes the items listed in the table below because they are non-operational items.





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 17.1



$ 13.6



$ 7.3



$ (19.3)



$ 18.7

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 17.9



$ 8.2



$ 1.5



$ 0.4



$ 28.0

Other, Net Income

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 1.2



$ 1.2

EBITDA

$ 35.0



$ 21.8



$ 8.8



$ (17.7)



$ 47.9

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.4)



$ (0.4)

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.2



$ 0.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35.0



$ 21.8



$ 8.8



$ (17.9)



$ 47.7





































Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 15.1



$ 16.3



$ 3.8



$ (17.4)



$ 17.8

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 16.0



$ 8.3



$ 1.4



$ 0.8



$ 26.5

Other, Net Income

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 2.4



$ 2.4

EBITDA

$ 31.1



$ 24.6



$ 5.2



$ (14.2)



$ 46.7

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.9)



$ (0.9)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.1)



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.1)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.1



$ 0.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31.0



$ 24.6



$ 5.2



$ (15.0)



$ 45.8













Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 43.1



$ 22.0



$ 11.6



$ (37.9)



$ 38.8

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 35.5



$ 16.2



$ 3.0



$ 0.9



$ 55.6

Other, Net Income

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 3.6



$ 3.6

EBITDA

$ 78.6



$ 38.2



$ 14.6



$ (33.4)



$ 98.0

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.9)



$ (0.9)

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 1.8



$ 1.8

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 78.6



$ 38.2



$ 14.6



$ (32.5)



$ 98.9





































Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

































($ in millions)

Surfactants



Polymers



Specialty

Products



Unallocated

Corporate



Consolidated

Operating Income

$ 42.2



$ 26.3



$ 6.3



$ (35.9)



$ 38.9

Depreciation and Amortization

$ 31.3



$ 16.6



$ 2.8



$ 1.3



$ 52.0

Other, Net Income (Expense)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 4.0



$ 4.0

EBITDA

$ 73.5



$ 42.9



$ 9.1



$ (30.6)



$ 94.9

Deferred Compensation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (1.0)



$ (1.0)

Cash Settled SARs

$ (0.1)



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ (0.1)

Business Restructuring

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.2



$ 0.2

Environmental Remediation

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.5



$ 0.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 73.4



$ 42.9



$ 9.1



$ (30.9)



$ 94.5



