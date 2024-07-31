Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) (the "Company" or "DFIN") today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.



Second-quarter 2024 Second-quarter 2023 $ Change % Change Net Sales $242.7 million $242.1 million $0.6 million 0.2 % Net Earnings $44.1 million $37.7 million $6.4 million 17.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $87.2 million $74.3 million $12.9 million 17.4 % Operating Cash Flow(b) $56.2 million $20.2 million $36.0 million 178.2 % Free Cash Flow(a) $36.8 million $7.0 million $29.8 million 425.7 %

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024:

Record quarterly software solutions net sales of $85.6 million, an increase of 13.1%, or 14.4% on an organic basis (a) , from the second quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 35.3% of total net sales, up from 31.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

, from the second quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 35.3% of total net sales, up from 31.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Total net sales of $242.7 million, an increase of 0.2%, or 0.7% on an organic basis (a) , from the second quarter of 2023.

, from the second quarter of 2023. Net earnings of $44.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, as compared to $37.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a) of $87.2 million, up $12.9 million, or 17.4%, from the second quarter of 2023; Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) of 35.9%, up approximately 520 basis points from the second quarter of 2023.

of $87.2 million, up $12.9 million, or 17.4%, from the second quarter of 2023; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.9%, up approximately 520 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. Operating Cash Flow (b) improvement of $36.0 million and Free Cash Flow (a) improvement of $29.8 million from the second quarter of 2023.

improvement of $36.0 million and Free Cash Flow improvement of $29.8 million from the second quarter of 2023. Gross leverage (a) of 0.8x and net leverage (a) of 0.6x as of June 30, 2024.

of 0.8x and net leverage of 0.6x as of June 30, 2024. The Company repurchased 317,388 shares for approximately $19.2 million at an average price of $60.65 per share. As of June 30, 2024, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $122.0 million.

(a) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, organic net sales, gross leverage and net leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items noted in the reconciliation tables below. The tables below provide reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (b) Defined as net cash provided by operating activities.

"We are pleased with the results for the second quarter, as we continue to make progress in our strategic transformation by delivering an improved sales mix, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion compared to the second quarter of 2023. We experienced continued momentum in the growth of our software solutions net sales, which increased 14.4% on an organic basis versus the second quarter of 2023, driven by the performance of Venue, our virtual dataroom product, which recorded sales growth of approximately 38%. The growth in software solutions net sales, combined with lower print and distribution net sales, resulted in software solutions accounting for 35.3% of total second-quarter net sales, up approximately 400 basis points from last year's second quarter sales mix," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer.

Leib continued, "Our evolving sales mix, combined with permanent changes to our cost structure and disciplined cost control, enabled us to deliver record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin despite continued softness in the capital markets transactional environment which resulted in approximately flat capital markets transactional revenue year-over-year. We delivered $87.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA, an increase of $12.9 million, or 17.4%, year-over-year, with the corresponding Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 35.9%, approximately 520 basis points higher than last year's second quarter. Consistent with our first-quarter performance, our strong Adjusted EBITDA, combined with improved working capital management once again resulted in year-over-year improvements in both operating cash flow and free cash flow."

"As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on investing to drive profitable, recurring revenue growth, including realizing opportunities from the Tailored Shareholder Reports regulation, which became mandatory in late July. We are encouraged by the positive market response to our ArcReporting software offering, which is a component of our end-to-end portfolio of solutions helping clients seamlessly comply with the Tailored Shareholder Reports regulation. In addition to this opportunity, the combination of our leading compliance software platform and deep domain service expertise positions DFIN well to capture recurring revenue opportunities from current and future regulations," Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $242.7 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 0.2% (an increase of 0.7% on an organic basis), from the second quarter of 2023. Net sales increased primarily due to growth in software solutions net sales driven by Venue, partially offset by lower capital markets and investment companies compliance volumes and the impact of the eBrevia disposition.

Net Earnings

For the second quarter of 2024, net earnings were $44.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, as compared to $37.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Net earnings in the second quarter of 2024 included after-tax charges of $5.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense and restructuring, impairment and other charges, net. Net earnings in the second quarter of 2023 included after-tax charges of $2.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense, partially offset by a credit in restructuring, impairment and other charges, net. The increase in after-tax charges was primarily related to restructuring, impairment and other charges, net.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Earnings

For the second quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $87.2 million, an increase of $12.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.9%, an increase of approximately 520 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to higher software solutions net sales, a favorable sales mix, and cost control initiatives, partially offset by lower capital markets and investment companies compliance volumes and higher selling expense as result of changes in the business mix.

For the second quarter of 2024, non-GAAP net earnings were $49.8 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, as compared to $40.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Reconciliations of net sales to organic net sales, net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net earnings are presented in the tables.

Company Results and Conference Call

DFIN's earnings press release for the second quarter of 2024, which is included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K that has been furnished to the SEC on July 31, 2024, is available on the Company's investor relations website at investor.dfinsolutions.com . A supplemental trending schedule of historical results, including additional breakouts of segment-level net sales, is also available on the Company's investor relations website.

DFIN will hold a conference call and webcast on July 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results for the second quarter of 2024, provide a general business update and respond to analyst questions.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website.

If you are unable to participate live, a replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Company's investor relations website, along with the earnings press release and related financial tables.

About DFIN

DFIN is a leading global provider of innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn .

Use of Non-GAAP Information

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), adjusted non- GAAP income from operations, adjusted non-GAAP operating margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non- GAAP effective tax rate, adjusted non-GAAP net earnings, adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, Free Cash Flow and organic net sales. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information about the Company's operating results and liquidity and enhance the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. The Company uses these measures, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing the performance of its business.

The Company's non-GAAP statement of operations measures, which include non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A, adjusted non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted non- GAAP operating margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate, adjusted non-GAAP net earnings and adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of expenses associated with the Company's non-income tax, net, accelerated rent expense, share-based compensation and eliminate potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as historic cost and age of assets, financing and capital structures, taxation positions or regimes, restructuring, impairment and other charges, net and gain or loss on certain investments, business sales and asset sales.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. By adjusting for the level of capital investment in operations, the Company believes that free cash flow can provide useful additional basis for understanding the Company's ability to generate cash after capital investment and provides a comparison to peers with differing capital intensity.

Organic net sales is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as reported net sales adjusted for the changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of dispositions.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures are defined differently by different companies in our industry and, accordingly, such measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy and plans of DFIN and its expectations relating to future financial condition and performance. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about DFIN management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "aims," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "considered," "likely," "estimate" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. While DFIN believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond DFIN's control. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from DFIN's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting the business and risks associated with the performance of the business. These factors include such risks and uncertainties detailed in DFIN periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of DFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, those discussed under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in DFIN's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other investor communications of DFIN's from time to time. DFIN does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



June 30, 2024



December 31, 2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35.0



$ 23.1

Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $24.5 in 2024 (2023

- $18.9)



217.0





151.8

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



26.6





31.0

Assets held for sale



-





2.6

Total current assets



278.6





208.5

Property, plant and equipment, net



12.5





13.5

Operating lease right-of-use assets



12.1





16.4

Software, net



95.2





87.6

Goodwill



405.6





405.8

Deferred income taxes, net



48.9





45.8

Other noncurrent assets



30.0





29.3

Total assets

$ 882.9



$ 806.9















Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 35.6



$ 33.9

Operating lease liabilities



11.9





14.0

Accrued liabilities



145.0





153.7

Total current liabilities



192.5





201.6

Long-term debt



179.6





124.5

Deferred compensation liabilities



13.5





13.1

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans liabilities



32.3





34.4

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



7.0





12.1

Other noncurrent liabilities



16.5





19.0

Total liabilities



441.4





404.7















Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 65.0 shares;











Issued and outstanding: 38.8 shares and 29.1 shares in 2024 (2023 -

38.0 shares and 29.1 shares)



0.4





0.4

Treasury stock, at cost: 9.7 shares in 2024 (2023 - 8.9 shares)



(313.0)





(262.1)

Additional paid-in capital



318.7





305.7

Retained earnings



513.5





436.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(78.1)





(77.9)

Total equity



441.5





402.2

Total liabilities and equity

$ 882.9



$ 806.9



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales























Tech-enabled services

$ 102.2



$ 104.5



$ 185.1



$ 182.9

Software solutions



85.6





75.7





165.9





145.8

Print and distribution



54.9





61.9





95.1





112.0

Total net sales



242.7





242.1





446.1





440.7

Cost of sales (a)























Tech-enabled services



33.9





37.0





64.5





70.3

Software solutions



25.4





26.9





52.7





55.3

Print and distribution



27.2





34.3





49.4





62.9

Total cost of sales



86.5





98.2





166.6





188.5

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)



76.1





76.2





148.9





146.7

Depreciation and amortization



14.3





14.4





28.2





26.8

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



1.3





(2.2)





3.1





8.7

Other operating income, net



-





(0.1)





(9.8)





(0.4)

Income from operations



64.5





55.6





109.1





70.4

Interest expense, net



3.7





4.6





7.3





8.1

Investment and other income, net



(0.4)





(0.3)





(0.8)





(7.2)

Earnings before income taxes



61.2





51.3





102.6





69.5

Income tax expense



17.1





13.6





25.2





16.0

Net earnings

$ 44.1



$ 37.7



$ 77.4



$ 53.5



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.50



$ 1.28



$ 2.63



$ 1.83

Diluted

$ 1.47



$ 1.24



$ 2.56



$ 1.76

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding:























Basic



29.4





29.5





29.4





29.3

Diluted



30.0





30.4





30.2





30.4



__________

(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

Components of depreciation and amortization:

2024



2023



2024



2023

Cost of sales

$ 13.8



$ 12.8



$ 27.1



$ 24.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses



0.5





1.6





1.1





2.5

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 14.3



$ 14.4



$ 28.2



$ 26.8



























Additional information:























Gross profit (b)

$ 142.4



$ 131.1



$ 252.4



$ 227.9

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization



13.8





12.8





27.1





24.3

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 156.2



$ 143.9



$ 279.5



$ 252.2

Gross margin (b)



58.7 %



54.2 %



56.6 %



51.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin



64.4 %



59.4 %



62.7 %



57.2 %

























SG&A as a % of total net sales (a)



31.4 %



31.5 %



33.4 %



33.3 % Operating margin



26.6 %



23.0 %



24.5 %



16.0 % Effective tax rate



27.9 %



26.5 %



24.6 %



23.0 %

__________

(b) Inclusive of depreciation and amortization

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 142.4



$ 76.1



$ 64.5





26.6 %

$ 44.1



$ 1.47

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

13.8































Non-GAAP measures

156.2































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

64.4 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges,

net

-





-





1.3





0.5 %



1.0





0.03

Share-based compensation expense

-





(7.4)





7.4





3.0 %



5.1





0.17

Non-income tax, net

-





0.3





(0.3)





(0.1) %



(0.2)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.2)





(0.01)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(7.1)





8.4





3.5 %



5.7





0.19

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 156.2



$ 69.0



$ 72.9





30.0 %

$ 49.8



$ 1.66

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

64.4 %



28.4 %





























































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 252.4



$ 148.9



$ 109.1





24.5 %

$ 77.4



$ 2.56

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

27.1































Non-GAAP measures

279.5































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

62.7 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges,

net

-





-





3.1





0.7 %



2.3





0.08

Share-based compensation expense

-





(12.5)





12.5





2.8 %



5.7





0.19

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(9.8)





(2.2) %



(7.0)





(0.23)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.7





(0.7)





(0.2) %



(0.5)





(0.02)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.3)





(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(11.8)





5.1





1.1 %



0.2





0.01

Adjusted non-GAAP measures (b) $ 279.5



$ 137.1



$ 114.2





25.6 %

$ 77.6



$ 2.57

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

62.7 %



30.7 %

























__________

(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is included in investment and other income, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 131.1



$ 76.2



$ 55.6





23.0 %

$ 37.7



$ 1.24

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

12.8































Non-GAAP measures

143.9































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

59.4 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges,

net

-





-





(2.2)





(0.9) %



(1.4)





(0.04)

Share-based compensation expense

-





(6.7)





6.7





2.8 %



4.7





0.15

Accelerated rent expense

0.1





-





0.1





-





0.1





-

Non-income tax, net

-





0.2





(0.2)





(0.1) %



(0.2)





(0.01)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(0.1)





-





(0.1)





-

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.2)





(0.01)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

0.1





(6.5)





4.3





1.8 %



2.9





0.10

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 144.0



$ 69.7



$ 59.9





24.7 %

$ 40.6



$ 1.34

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

59.5 %



28.8 %





























































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 227.9



$ 146.7



$ 70.4





16.0 %

$ 53.5



$ 1.76

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

24.3































Non-GAAP measures

252.2































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

57.2 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges,

net

-





-





8.7





2.0 %



6.4





0.21

Share-based compensation expense

-





(11.0)





11.0





2.5 %



4.9





0.16

Accelerated rent expense

0.5





(0.1)





0.6





0.1 %



0.4





0.01

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(0.4)





(0.1) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.4





(0.4)





(0.1) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(5.0)





(0.16)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

0.5





(10.7)





19.5





4.4 %



6.1





0.20

Adjusted non-GAAP measures (b) $ 252.7



$ 136.0



$ 89.9





20.4 %

$ 59.6



$ 1.96

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

57.3 %



30.9 %

























__________

(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is included in investment and other income, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplementary Information For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated

For the Three Months Ended June

30, 2024



































Net sales

$ 57.3



$ 113.8



$ 28.3



$ 43.3



$ -



$ 242.7

Income (loss) from operations



14.4





43.0





6.8





17.0





(16.7)





64.5

Operating margin %



25.1 %



37.8 %



24.0 %



39.3 %

nm





26.6 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other

charges, net



0.3





0.8





-





0.1





0.1





1.3

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





7.4





7.4

Non-income tax, net



(0.2)





-





(0.1)





-





-





(0.3)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



0.1





0.8





(0.1)





0.1





7.5





8.4







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations

$ 14.5



$ 43.8



$ 6.7



$ 17.1



$ (9.2)



$ 72.9

Non-GAAP operating margin %



25.3 %



38.5 %



23.7 %



39.5 %

nm





30.0 %





































Depreciation and amortization



6.7





2.0





4.4





1.2





-





14.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21.2



$ 45.8



$ 11.1



$ 18.3



$ (9.2)



$ 87.2

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



37.0 %



40.2 %



39.2 %



42.3 %

nm





35.9 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 10.7



$ 1.9



$ 5.9



$ 0.7



$ 0.2



$ 19.4







































For the Three Months Ended June

30, 2023



































Net sales

$ 47.7



$ 122.9



$ 28.0



$ 43.5



$ -



$ 242.1

Income (loss) from operations



4.4





47.0





6.7





16.1





(18.6)





55.6

Operating margin %



9.2 %



38.2 %



23.9 %



37.0 %

nm





23.0 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other

charges, net



1.0





(4.0)





0.7





(0.2)





0.3





(2.2)

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





6.7





6.7

Accelerated rent expense



-





0.1





-





-





-





0.1

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



-





(0.1)





-





-





-





(0.1)

Non-income tax, net



(0.1)





-





(0.1)





-





-





(0.2)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



0.9





(4.0)





0.6





(0.2)





7.0





4.3







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations

$ 5.3



$ 43.0



$ 7.3



$ 15.9



$ (11.6)



$ 59.9

Non-GAAP operating margin %



11.1 %



35.0 %



26.1 %



36.6 %

nm





24.7 %





































Depreciation and amortization



7.9





1.9





3.4





1.2





-





14.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13.2



$ 44.9



$ 10.7



$ 17.1



$ (11.6)



$ 74.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



27.7 %



36.5 %



38.2 %



39.3 %

nm





30.7 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 6.3



$ 1.9



$ 3.8



$ 0.7



$ 0.5



$ 13.2



__________

nm - Not meaningful

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplementary Information For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated

For the Six Months Ended June

30, 2024



































Net sales

$ 110.3



$ 204.9



$ 55.6



$ 75.3



$ -



$ 446.1

Income (loss) from operations



23.9





81.6





10.6





24.1





(31.1)





109.1

Operating margin %



21.7 %



39.8 %



19.1 %



32.0 %

nm





24.5 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other

charges, net



0.3





1.4





0.1





0.1





1.2





3.1

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





12.5





12.5

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



-





(9.8)





-





-





-





(9.8)

Non-income tax, net



(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.2)





-





-





(0.7)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



(0.1)





(8.5)





(0.1)





0.1





13.7





5.1







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations

$ 23.8



$ 73.1



$ 10.5



$ 24.2



$ (17.4)



$ 114.2

Non-GAAP operating margin %



21.6 %



35.7 %



18.9 %



32.1 %

nm





25.6 %





































Depreciation and amortization



13.2





4.1





8.6





2.3





-





28.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37.0



$ 77.2



$ 19.1



$ 26.5



$ (17.4)



$ 142.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



33.5 %



37.7 %



34.4 %



35.2 %

nm





31.9 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 14.4



$ 3.8



$ 11.0



$ 1.8



$ 0.7



$ 31.7







































For the Six Months Ended June

30, 2023



































Net sales

$ 91.4



$ 217.0



$ 54.4



$ 77.9



$ -



$ 440.7

Income (loss) from operations



3.8





63.6





11.7





24.2





(32.9)





70.4

Operating margin %



4.2 %



29.3 %



21.5 %



31.1 %

nm





16.0 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other

charges, net



3.0





4.3





0.6





-





0.8





8.7

Share-based compensation expense



-





-





-





-





11.0





11.0

Accelerated rent expense



-





0.6





-





-





-





0.6

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



-





(0.4)





-





-





-





(0.4)

Non-income tax, net



(0.3)





-





(0.1)





-





-





(0.4)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



2.7





4.5





0.5





-





11.8





19.5







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 6.5



$ 68.1



$ 12.2



$ 24.2



$ (21.1)



$ 89.9

Non-GAAP operating margin %



7.1 %



31.4 %



22.4 %



31.1 %

nm





20.4 %





































Depreciation and amortization



14.1





3.7





6.7





2.3





-





26.8

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20.6



$ 71.8



$ 18.9



$ 26.5



$ (21.1)



$ 116.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



22.5 %



33.1 %



34.7 %



34.0 %

nm





26.5 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 11.8



$ 3.0



$ 7.3



$ 1.0



$ 0.7



$ 23.8



__________

nm - Not meaningful

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023

Operating Activities











Net earnings

$ 77.4



$ 53.5

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



28.2





26.8

Provision for expected losses on accounts receivable



10.1





7.7

Share-based compensation expense



12.5





11.0

Deferred income taxes



(3.3)





(5.5)

Net pension plan income



(0.6)





(0.3)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(9.8)





(0.4)

Gain on sale of investments in equity securities



(0.2)





(6.9)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



4.6





6.7

Other



0.8





0.3

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables, net



(75.6)





(86.7)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(3.1)





(2.9)

Accounts payable



(0.6)





(2.9)

Income taxes payable and receivable



7.3





0.6

Accrued liabilities and other



(11.3)





(23.2)

Operating lease liabilities



(7.2)





(8.2)

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans contributions



(0.9)





(0.9)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



28.3





(31.3)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(31.7)





(23.8)

Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets



12.4





-

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities



0.2





9.9

Net cash used in investing activities



(19.1)





(13.9)

Financing Activities











Revolving facility borrowings



139.0





169.0

Payments on revolving facility borrowings



(84.0)





(118.5)

Treasury share repurchases



(50.7)





(20.6)

Cash received for common stock issuances



0.6





1.3

Finance lease payments



(1.4)





(1.2)

Net cash provided by financing activities



3.5





30.0

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(0.8)





0.4

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



11.9





(14.8)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



23.1





34.2

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 35.0



$ 19.4

Supplemental cash flow information:











Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

$ 21.3



$ 20.8

Interest paid

$ 7.5



$ 8.7

Non-cash investing activities:











Capitalized software included in accounts payable

$ 2.4



$ 5.1

Non-cash consideration from sale of investment in an equity security

$ -



$ 2.9



Additional Information:



























For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 56.2



$ 20.2



$ 28.3



$ (31.3)

Less: capital expenditures



19.4





13.2





31.7





23.8

Free Cash Flow

$ 36.8



$ 7.0



$ (3.4)



$ (55.1)



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Segment (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Three Months June 30, 2024

$ 57.3



$ 113.8



$ 28.3



$ 43.3



$ 242.7

































For the Three Months June 30, 2023

$ 47.7



$ 122.9



$ 28.0



$ 43.5



$ 242.1

































Net sales change



20.1 %



(7.4) %



1.1 %



(0.5) %



0.2 %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign

exchange rates



(0.2) %



(0.1) %



-





-





(0.1) %































Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(1.9) %



-





-





-





(0.4) %































Net organic sales change



22.2 %



(7.3) %



1.1 %



(0.5) %



0.7 %





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Six Months June 30, 2024

$ 110.3



$ 204.9



$ 55.6



$ 75.3



$ 446.1

































For the Six Months June 30, 2023

$ 91.4



$ 217.0



$ 54.4



$ 77.9



$ 440.7

































Net sales change



20.7 %



(5.6) %



2.2 %



(3.3) %



1.2 %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign

exchange rates



-





-





0.2 %



-





-

































Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(2.3) %



-





-





-





(0.5) %































Net organic sales change



23.0 %



(5.6) %



2.0 %



(3.3) %



1.7 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Services and Products (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Tech-enabled

Services



Software Solutions



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Three Months June 30, 2024

$ 102.2



$ 85.6



$ 54.9



$ 242.7



























For the Three Months June 30, 2023

$ 104.5



$ 75.7



$ 61.9



$ 242.1



























Net sales change



(2.2) %



13.1 %



(11.3) %



0.2 %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange

rates



(0.1) %



(0.1) %



-





(0.1) %

























Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



-





(1.2) %



-





(0.4) %

























Net organic sales change



(2.1) %



14.4 %



(11.3) %



0.7 %





Tech-enabled

Services



Software Solutions



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Six Months June 30, 2024

$ 185.1



$ 165.9



$ 95.1



$ 446.1



























For the Six Months June 30, 2023

$ 182.9



$ 145.8



$ 112.0



$ 440.7



























Net sales change



1.2 %



13.8 %



(15.1) %



1.2 %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange

rates



-





0.1 %



-





-



























Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



-





(1.4) %



-





(0.5) %

























Net organic sales change



1.2 %



15.1 %



(15.1) %



1.7 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023

Net earnings

$ 106.1



$ 44.1



$ 33.3



$ 10.6



$ 18.1

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other

charges, net



4.2





1.3





1.8





1.4





(0.3)

Share-based compensation expense



24.0





7.4





5.1





5.4





6.1

Loss on sale of a business



6.1





-





-





6.1





-

Accelerated rent expense



3.1





-





-





3.1





-

Disposition-related expenses



0.3





-





-





0.3





-

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(10.2)





-





(9.8)





(0.2)





(0.2)

Non-income tax, net



(1.2)





(0.3)





(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.4)

Gain on investments in equity

securities



(0.5)





(0.3)





(0.1)





(0.1)





-

Depreciation and amortization



58.1





14.3





13.9





15.5





14.4

Interest expense, net



15.0





3.7





3.6





3.6





4.1

Investment and other income, net



(0.9)





(0.1)





(0.3)





(0.4)





(0.1)

Income tax expense (benefit)



29.0





17.1





8.1





(3.9)





7.7

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



127.0





43.1





21.9





30.7





31.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 233.1



$ 87.2



$ 55.2



$ 41.3



$ 49.4

































Tech-enabled services

$ 339.1



$ 102.2



$ 82.9



$ 73.6



$ 80.4

Software solutions



312.8





85.6





80.3





73.7





73.2

Print and distribution



150.7





54.9





40.2





29.2





26.4

Total net sales

$ 802.6



$ 242.7



$ 203.4



$ 176.5



$ 180.0

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



29.0 %



35.9 %



27.1 %



23.4 %



27.4 %





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022

Net earnings

$ 83.6



$ 37.7



$ 15.8



$ 10.9



$ 19.2

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other

charges, net



14.4





(2.2)





10.9





3.1





2.6

Share-based compensation expense



20.8





6.7





4.3





5.4





4.4

Accelerated rent expense



1.4





0.1





0.5





0.6





0.2

Loss on sale of a business



0.7





-





-





0.7





-

Disposition-related expenses



0.1





-





-





0.1





-

Gain on investments in equity securities



(7.4)





(0.2)





(6.7)





-





(0.5)

Non-income tax, net



(0.8)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(0.2)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.3)





-





-

COVID-19 related recoveries



(0.3)





-





-





(0.2)





(0.1)

Depreciation and amortization



51.2





14.4





12.4





12.7





11.7

Interest expense, net



13.7





4.6





3.5





3.3





2.3

Investment and other income, net



(2.8)





(0.1)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(2.3)

Income tax expense



27.1





13.6





2.4





3.1





8.0

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



117.7





36.6





26.6





28.4





26.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 201.3



$ 74.3



$ 42.4



$ 39.3



$ 45.3

































Tech-enabled services

$ 338.8



$ 104.5



$ 78.4



$ 68.5



$ 87.4

Software solutions



284.0





75.7





70.1





68.7





69.5

Print and distribution



174.3





61.9





50.1





30.5





31.8

Total net sales

$ 797.1



$ 242.1



$ 198.6



$ 167.7



$ 188.7

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



25.3 %



30.7 %



21.3 %



23.4 %



24.0 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Debt and Liquidity Summary (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Total Liquidity

June 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



June 30, 2023

Availability

















Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (a)

$ 300.0



$ 300.0



$ 300.0

Less: availability reduction from covenants



-





-





-

Amount available under the Revolving Facility



300.0





300.0





300.0





















Usage

















Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



55.0





-





95.5

Impact on availability related to outstanding

letters of credit



1.0





1.0





1.0

Amount used under the Revolving Facility



56.0





1.0





96.5





















Availability under the Revolving Facility



244.0





299.0





203.5





















Cash and cash equivalents



35.0





23.1





19.4





















Net Available Liquidity

$ 279.0



$ 322.1



$ 222.9





















Term Loan A Facility

$ 125.0



$ 125.0



$ 125.0

Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



55.0





-





95.5

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(0.4)





(0.5)





(0.7)

Total debt

$ 179.6



$ 124.5



$ 219.8





















Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June

30, 2024 and 2023, and the year ended December

31, 2023

$ 233.1



$ 207.4



$ 201.3





















Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt

divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.8 x



0.6 x



1.1 x



















Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash

and cash equivalents)



144.6





101.4





200.4





















Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP

Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.6 x



0.5 x



1.0 x

__________

(a) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the credit agreement. As of June 30, 2024, there were $55.0 million of borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Facility as well as $2.5 million in outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees, of which $1.0 million of the outstanding letters of credit reduced the availability under the Revolving Facility. Based on the Company's results of operations for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize the remaining $244.0 million of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the Revolving Facility agreement.



