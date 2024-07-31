EQS-News: United Terra Enterprises PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

United Terra Enterprises PLC Announces Date for Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Eurybia AG



Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on August 21, 2024

Ruggell, Liechtenstein, July 31, 2024 - United Terra Enterprises PLC is pleased to announce that Eurybia AG, an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, has set the date for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on August 21, 2024 in Zug, Switzerland.

The agenda items include the election of a&o kreston audit ag as the company's auditors for 2023, the resolution of a capital increase and a general update to the company's Articles of Association to bring them into line with the latest provisions of Swiss company law.

If you are an Eurybia shareholder and would like additional information, contact Peter Krempin either via email info@unitedterra.enterprises or by telephone at +41 71 544 01 20.

About United Terra Enterprises PLC

United Terra Enterprises is an international energy company engaged in the upstream oil and gas sector and the energy transition to renewable energy. The company is focused on establishing a responsible balance between conventional energy sources and the protection of the environment.

https://unitedterra.enterprises

