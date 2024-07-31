BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company's second quarter ended June 29, 2024.
Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "The Entegris team delivered another quarter of strong performance and execution. Sales (excluding divestitures) increased 10 percent sequentially and were up in all three divisions and in most product lines."
Mr. Loy added: "2024 continues to be a transition year for the semiconductor industry. We feel good about the improving fundamentals of the semi market and expect it will gradually recover in the second half of this year, albeit at a more moderate pace than previously expected. In the second half of 2024, we will continue to position the company for strong growth acceleration into 2025."
"The compounding process complexity of our customers' roadmaps is making Entegris expertise in materials science and materials purity increasingly valuable," he said. "This is expected to translate into higher Entegris content per wafer, expanding served market, and fuel our market outperformance."
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Net sales
$812,652
$901,000
$771,025
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
46.2%
42.6%
45.6%
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
16.0%
29.7%
15.3%
Net income
$67,696
$197,646
$45,266
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.45
$1.31
$0.30
Non-GAAP Results
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
46.2%
42.6%
45.6%
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
22.0%
22.3%
23.1%
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
27.8%
27.2%
29.0%
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.71
$0.66
$0.68
Third Quarter Outlook
For the Company's guidance for the third quarter ending September 28, 2024, the Company expects sales of $820 million to $840 million. The midpoint of this guidance range represents a 10% year-on-year increase, excluding the impact of divestitures. GAAP net income of $78 million to $85 million and diluted earnings per common share is expected to be between $0.51 and $0.56. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.75 to $0.80, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $114 million to $121 million. The Company also expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately 28.5% to 29.5% of sales.
Segment Results
The Company operates in three segments:
Materials Solutions (MS): MS provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, formulated cleans, etchants and other specialty materials that enable our customers to achieve better device performance and faster time to yield, while providing for lower total cost of ownership.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.
Second-Quarter Results
Entegris will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants should dial 800-225-9448 or +1 203-518-9708, referencing confirmation ID: ENTGQ224. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.
Management's slide presentation concerning the results for the second quarter will be posted on the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com.
About Entegris
Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Segment Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin and diluted non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share, together with related measures thereof, are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company's ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company's non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company's baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company's business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors' overall understanding of the Company's results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company's business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors' understanding of the Company's historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP net sales to Adjusted Net Sales (excluding divestitures), GAAP gross profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, GAAP segment profit to Adjusted Operating Income, GAAP net income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP Net Income and diluted non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "may," "will," "would" or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements about fluctuations in demand for semiconductors; global economic uncertainty and the risks inherent in operating a global business; supply chain matters; inflationary pressures; future period guidance or projections; the Company's performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company's engineering, research and development projects; the Company's ability to obtain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights; information technology risks; the Company's ability to execute on our business strategies, including the Company's expansion of its manufacturing presence in Taiwan and in Colorado Springs; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions and divestitures the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established, including the acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. (now known as CMC Materials LLC) ("CMC Materials"); the amount of goodwill we carry on our balance sheets; key employee retention; future capital and other expenditures, including estimates thereof; the Company's expected tax rate; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes or changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which we operate; the impact of accounting pronouncements; quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk; climate change and our environmental, social and governance commitments; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this news release, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company's products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company's indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials; risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including the ability to achieve the anticipated value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints, price increases, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company's international operations; the Company's dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company's ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company's ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company's concentrated customer base; the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company's ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the impact of regional and global instabilities, hostilities and geopolitical uncertainty, including, but not limited to, the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, between Israel and Hamas and other tensions in the Middle East, as well as the global responses thereto; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws, restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed on February 15, 2024, and in the Company's other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Net sales
$812,652
$901,000
$771,025
Cost of sales
436,833
516,834
419,205
Gross profit
375,819
384,166
351,820
Selling, general and administrative expenses
116,315
145,596
112,193
Engineering, research and development expenses
81,885
71,030
71,876
Amortization of intangible assets
47,513
54,680
50,159
Gain on termination of alliance agreement
-
(154,754)
-
Operating income
130,106
267,614
117,592
Interest expense, net
52,527
78,605
54,379
Other expense, net
2,977
7,724
14,285
Income before income tax expense (benefit)
74,602
181,285
48,928
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,689
(16,491)
3,456
Equity in net loss of affiliates
217
130
206
Net income
$67,696
$197,646
$45,266
Basic earnings per common share:
$0.45
$1.32
$0.30
Diluted earnings per common share:
$0.45
$1.31
$0.30
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
150,801
149,825
150,549
Diluted
151,819
150,837
151,718
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Net sales
$1,583,677
$1,823,396
Cost of sales
856,038
1,037,545
Gross profit
727,639
785,851
Selling, general and administrative expenses
228,508
315,463
Engineering, research and development expenses
153,761
142,936
Amortization of intangible assets
97,672
112,254
Goodwill impairment
-
88,872
Gain on termination of alliance agreement
-
(154,754)
Operating income
247,698
281,080
Interest expense, net
106,906
163,426
Other expense, net
17,262
3,066
Income before income tax expense
123,530
114,588
Income tax expense
10,145
4,978
Equity in net loss of affiliates
423
130
Net income
$112,962
$109,480
Basic earnings per common share:
$0.75
$0.73
Diluted earnings per common share:
$0.74
$0.73
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
150,675
149,626
Diluted
151,769
150,609
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Jun 29, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$320,008
$456,929
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
457,107
457,052
Inventories, net
633,373
607,051
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
52,690
63,879
Assets held-for-sale
6,195
278,753
Other current assets
107,413
113,663
Total current assets
1,576,786
1,977,327
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,495,098
1,468,043
Right-of-use assets
83,710
80,399
Goodwill
3,943,893
3,945,860
Intangible assets, net
1,184,955
1,281,969
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
24,059
31,432
Other assets
28,085
27,561
Total assets
$8,336,586
$8,812,591
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
141,579
134,211
Accrued liabilities
235,201
283,158
Liabilities held-for-sale
662
19,223
Income tax payable
62,416
77,403
Total current liabilities
439,858
513,995
Long-term debt
4,122,233
4,577,141
Long-term lease liabilities
71,800
68,986
Other liabilities
200,305
243,875
Shareholders' equity
3,502,390
3,408,594
Total liabilities and equity
$8,336,586
$8,812,591
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Operating activities:
Net income
$67,696
$197,646
$112,962
$109,480
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
47,407
43,719
92,750
90,494
Amortization
47,513
54,680
97,672
112,254
Share-based compensation expense
26,889
11,458
34,797
42,136
Provision for deferred income taxes
(12,723)
(31,988)
(24,088)
(66,814)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
796
4,482
11,385
7,269
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
88,872
Gain on termination of alliance agreement
-
(154,754)
-
(154,754)
Loss (gain) from sale of businesses and held-for-sale assets, net
537
14,935
(4,311)
28,577
Other
13,784
21,670
48,264
49,526
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
(35,125)
9,562
(11,908)
17,941
Inventories
(15,797)
29,843
(50,659)
(5,009)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(33,728)
(43,638)
(42,634)
(23,595)
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
(15,001)
(31,437)
(16,923)
(15,570)
Other
18,964
840
11,091
(1,918)
Net cash provided by operating activities
111,212
127,018
258,398
278,889
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(59,269)
(116,051)
(125,889)
(250,043)
Proceeds, net from sale of businesses
-
759
249,600
134,286
Proceeds from termination of alliance agreement
-
169,251
-
169,251
Other
47
258
(1,917)
366
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(59,222)
54,217
121,794
53,860
Financing activities:
Proceeds from debt
30,000
-
254,537
117,170
Payments of debt
(85,000)
(311,501)
(728,311)
(428,671)
Payments for debt issuance costs
-
(3,475)
-
(3,475)
Payments for dividends
(15,099)
(14,980)
(30,355)
(30,150)
Issuance of common stock
1,494
18,374
10,467
36,767
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(878)
(240)
(15,306)
(9,646)
Other
(526)
(279)
(902)
(578)
Net cash used in financing activities
(70,009)
(312,101)
(509,870)
(318,583)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,655)
(11,149)
(7,243)
(10,588)
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(20,674)
(142,015)
(136,921)
3,578
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
340,682
709,032
456,929
563,439
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$320,008
$567,017
$320,008
$567,017
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Net sales
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Materials Solutions
$342,333
$440,634
$350,036
$692,369
$888,964
Microcontamination Control
293,769
283,614
267,864
561,633
552,911
Advanced Materials Handling
188,225
190,356
162,854
351,079
409,209
Inter-segment elimination
(11,675)
(13,604)
(9,729)
(21,404)
(27,688)
Total net sales
$812,652
$901,000
$771,025
$1,583,677
$1,823,396
Three months ended
Six months ended
Segment profit
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Materials Solutions
$70,268
$215,738
$67,124
$137,392
$186,216
Microcontamination Control
93,709
100,661
86,555
180,264
196,658
Advanced Materials Handling
28,980
35,830
24,606
53,586
83,995
Total segment profit
192,957
352,229
178,285
371,242
466,869
Amortization of intangibles
(47,513)
(54,680)
(50,159)
(97,672)
(112,254)
Unallocated expenses
(15,338)
(29,935)
(10,534)
(25,872)
(73,535)
Total operating income
$130,106
$267,614
$117,592
$247,698
$281,080
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Net Sales
$812,652
$901,000
$771,025
$1,583,677
$1,823,396
Gross profit-GAAP
$375,819
$384,166
$351,820
$727,639
$785,851
Adjustments to gross profit:
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
-
-
7,377
Adjusted gross profit
$375,819
$384,166
$351,820
$727,639
$793,228
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
46.2 %
42.6 %
45.6 %
45.9 %
43.1 %
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
46.2 %
42.6 %
45.6 %
45.9 %
43.5 %
1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Adjusted segment profit
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
MS segment profit
$70,268
$215,738
$67,124
$137,392
$186,216
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
-
-
7,108
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and held-for-sale assets, net 2
537
14,936
(4,848)
(4,311)
28,578
Goodwill impairment 3
-
-
-
-
88,872
Gain on termination of alliance agreement 4
-
(154,754)
-
-
(154,754)
Impairment on long-lived assets 5
-
-
12,967
12,967
-
MS adjusted segment profit
$70,805
$75,920
$75,243
$146,048
$156,020
MC segment profit
$93,709
$100,661
$86,555
$180,264
$196,658
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
-
-
2,795
MC adjusted segment profit
$93,709
$100,661
$86,555
$180,264
$199,453
AMH segment profit
$28,980
$35,830
$24,606
$53,586
$83,995
Restructuring costs 1
-
-
-
-
1,254
AMH adjusted segment profit
$28,980
$35,830
$24,606
$53,586
$85,249
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
$15,338
$29,935
$10,534
$25,872
$73,535
Less: unallocated deal and integration costs
(724)
(18,441)
(2,218)
(2,942)
(38,416)
Less: unallocated restructuring costs 1
-
-
-
-
(86)
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
$14,614
$11,494
$8,316
$22,930
$35,033
Total adjusted segment profit
$193,494
$212,411
$186,404
$379,898
$440,722
Less: adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
(14,614)
(11,494)
(8,316)
(22,930)
(35,033)
Total adjusted operating income
$178,880
$200,917
$178,088
$356,968
$405,689
1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
2 Loss (gain) from the sale of certain businesses and held-for-sale assets, net.
3 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
4 Gain on the termination of the alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
5 Impairment of long-lived assets.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Net sales
$812,652
$901,000
$771,025
$1,583,677
$1,823,396
Net income
$67,696
$197,646
$45,266
$112,962
$109,480
Net income - as a % of net sales
8.3%
21.9%
5.9%
7.1%
6.0%
Adjustments to net income:
Equity in net loss of affiliates
217
130
206
423
130
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,689
(16,491)
3,456
10,145
4,978
Interest expense, net
52,527
78,605
54,379
106,906
163,426
Other expense, net
2,977
7,724
14,285
17,262
3,066
GAAP - Operating income
130,106
267,614
117,592
247,698
281,080
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
16.0%
29.7%
15.3%
15.6%
15.4%
Goodwill impairment 1
-
-
-
-
88,872
Deal and transaction costs 2
-
-
-
-
3,001
Integration costs:
Professional fees 3
147
13,324
2,140
2,287
25,312
Severance costs 4
577
965
78
655
2,327
Retention costs 5
-
362
-
-
1,642
Other costs 6
-
3,789
-
-
6,134
Restructuring costs 7
-
-
-
-
11,242
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and held-for-sale assets, net 8
537
14,937
(4,848)
(4,311)
28,579
Gain on termination of alliance agreement 9
-
(154,754)
-
-
(154,754)
Impairment of long-lived assets 10
-
-
12,967
12,967
-
Amortization of intangible assets 11
47,513
54,680
50,159
97,672
112,254
Adjusted operating income
178,880
200,917
178,088
356,968
405,689
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
22.0%
22.3%
23.1%
22.5%
22.2%
Depreciation
47,407
43,719
45,343
92,750
90,494
Adjusted EBITDA
$226,287
$244,636
$223,431
$449,718
$496,183
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
27.8%
27.2%
29.0%
28.4%
27.2%
1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
2 Deal and transaction costs associated with the CMC Materials acquisition and completed divestitures.
3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other third-party service providers to assist us in integrating CMC Materials into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
4 Represents severance charges related to the integration of the CMC Materials acquisition.
5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC Materials acquisition and completed divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.
6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC Materials acquisition and the completed divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
7 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
8 Loss (gain) from the sale of certain businesses and held-for-sale assets, net.
9 Gain on the termination of the alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
10 Impairment of long-lived assets.
11 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
GAAP net income
$67,696
$197,646
$45,266
$112,962
$109,480
Adjustments to net income:
Goodwill impairment 1
-
-
-
-
88,872
Deal and transaction costs 2
-
-
-
-
3,001
Integration costs:
Professional fees 3
147
13,324
2,140
2,287
25,312
Severance costs 4
577
965
78
655
2,327
Retention costs 5
-
362
-
-
1,642
Other costs 6
-
3,789
-
-
6,134
Restructuring costs 7
-
-
-
-
11,242
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 8
796
4,481
11,551
12,347
8,361
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and held-for-sale assets, net 9
537
14,937
(4,848)
(4,311)
28,579
Gain on termination of alliance agreement 10
-
(154,754)
-
-
(154,754)
Infineum termination fee, net 11
-
-
-
-
(10,877)
Impairment of long-lived assets 12
-
-
12,967
12,967
-
Amortization of intangible assets 13
47,513
54,680
50,159
97,672
112,254
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete tax items14
(10,157)
(35,825)
(13,541)
(23,698)
(34,186)
Non-GAAP net income
$107,109
$99,605
$103,772
$210,881
$197,387
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.45
$1.31
$0.30
$0.74
$0.73
Effect of adjustments to net income
$0.26
$(0.65)
$0.39
$0.65
$0.58
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.71
$0.66
$0.68
$1.39
$1.31
Diluted weighted averages shares outstanding
151,819
150,837
151,718
151,769
150,609
Diluted non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding
151,819
150,837
151,718
151,769
150,609
1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
2 Deal and transaction costs associated with the CMC Materials acquisition and completed divestitures.
3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other third-party service providers to assist us in integrating CMC Materials into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
4 Represents severance charges related to the integration of CMC Materials.
5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC Materials acquisition and completed divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.
6 Represents other employee-related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC Materials acquisition and completed divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
7 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
8 Non-recurring loss on extinguishment of debt and modification of our Credit Agreement.
9 Loss (gain) from the sale of certain businesses and held-for-sale assets, net.
10 Gain on the termination of the alliance agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
11 Non-recurring gain from Infineum termination fee.
12 Impairment of long-lived assets.
13 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.
14 The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate for each respective year.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales (excluding divestitures) Non-GAAP
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Mar 30, 2024
Jun 29, 2024
Jul 1, 2023
Net sales
$812,652
$901,000
$771,025
$1,583,677
$1,823,396
Less: divestitures 1
-
(135,225)
(33,907)
(33,907)
(279,263)
Adjusted Net sales (excluding divestitures) Non-GAAP
$812,652
$765,775
$737,118
$1,549,770
$1,544,133
1 Adjusted for the quarterly impact of net sales from divestitures.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook *
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Third Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP Operating Margin to non-GAAP Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
September 28, 2024
Net sales
$820 - $840
GAAP - Operating income
$139 - $153
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
17.0% - 18.2%
Deal, transaction and integration costs
-
Amortization of intangible assets
47
Adjusted operating income
$187 - $201
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
22.7% - 23.9%
Depreciation
47
Adjusted EBITDA
$234 - $248
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
28.5% - 29.5%
Third Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
September 28, 2024
GAAP net income
$78 - $85
Adjustments to net income:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
-
Amortization of intangible assets
47
Income tax effect
(11)
Non-GAAP net income
$114 - $121
Third Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
September 28, 2024
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.51 - $0.56
Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
-
Amortization of intangible assets
0.31
Income tax effect
(0.07)
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.75 - $0.80
*As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the tables.
