Highlights - Second Quarter 2024

Total revenue increased 6.2% to 68,797 kEUR compared to 64,810 kEUR for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was 57.0%, in line with 57.2% for the corresponding 2023 period.

Adjusted EBIT increased to 3,872 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 from (597) kEUR for the 2023 period, while Adjusted EBITDA increased to 9,188 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 from 4,755 kEUR for the 2023 period.

Net profit for the second quarter of 2024 was 3,875 kEUR, or 0.07 EUR per diluted share, compared to (494) kEUR, or (0.01) EUR per diluted share, for the corresponding 2023 period.

CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen commented, "In the second quarter of 2024 Materialise continued on its growth path, generating record-high quarterly revenue of 68,797 kEUR. This represents growth of more than 6% compared to an already strong second quarter in 2023. We are especially pleased that all three of our business segments reported increased revenue. Materialise Medical turned in another strong performance, growing by 13%, while also Materialise Software and Materialise Manufacturing posted higher revenues. This solid topline performance enabled us to intensify our investments while maintaining net profitability. In another step forward, in July 2024 we acquired FEops, a Belgian company that develops AI-driven simulation technology to improve procedure efficiency and clinical outcomes for structural heart interventions. The acquisition positions Materialise to advance the personalized treatment of patients with heart diseases."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased 6.2% to 68,797 kEUR from 64,810 kEUR for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBIT increased to 3,872 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 from (597) kEUR for the 2023 period. The Adjusted EBIT margin (Adjusted EBIT divided by total revenue) for the second quarter of 2024 was 5.6%, compared to (0.9)% for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 9,188 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 from 4,755 kEUR for the 2023 period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 12.8% to 28,141 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 24,945 kEUR for the same period in 2023. Segment Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 8,199 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2,683 kEUR while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.1% compared to 10.8% for the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 1.8% to 11,226 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 from 11,030 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 1,374 kEUR from 1,973 kEUR while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2% compared to 17.9% for the corresponding prior-year period reflecting the impact of increased development investments.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 2.1% to 29,429 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 from 28,835 kEUR for the second quarter of 2023. Segment Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 2,416 kEUR compared to 2,708 kEUR for last year's same period, while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.2% compared to 9.4% for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was 39,227 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 37,047 kEUR for the same period last year, while gross profit as a percentage of revenue remained stable at 57.0% compared to 57.2% for the second quarter of 2023.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased in the aggregate by 10.4% to 36,631 kEUR for the second quarter of 2024 from 33,176 kEUR for the second quarter of 2023.

Net other operating income was 1,205 kEUR compared to (4,468) kEUR for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating result amounted to 3,801 kEUR compared to (597) kEUR for the second quarter of 2023.

Net financial result was 1,033 kEUR compared to 635 kEUR for the second quarter of 2023.

The second quarter of 2024 contained income tax expenses of (959) kEUR, compared to (532) kEUR in the second quarter of 2023.

As a result of the above, net result for the second quarter of 2024 was 3,875 kEUR, compared to (494) kEUR for the same period in 2023. Total comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2024, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 3,093 kEUR compared to 140 kEUR for the corresponding 2023 period.

At June 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of 125,492 kEUR compared to 127,573 kEUR at December 31, 2023. Gross debt amounted to 57,968 kEUR, compared to 64,398 kEUR at December 31, 2023. As a result, our net cash position (cash and cash equivalents less gross debt) was 67,524 kEUR, an increase of 4,349 kEUR compared to December 31, 2023.

Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was 8,400 kEUR compared to 775 kEUR for the same period in 2023. Total cash out from capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to 8,459 kEUR.

Net shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 was 243,140 kEUR compared to 236,594 kEUR at December 31, 2023.

2024 Guidance

Mrs. de Vet-Veithen concluded, "Given the strength of our operational performance half-way through 2024 we believe that we are well on track to deliver the growth targets we set earlier. Accordingly, we continue to expect to report consolidated revenue for the full fiscal year 2024 within the 265,000 to 275,000 kEUR range we communicated earlier. We are also maintaining our Adjusted EBIT guidance of 11,000 kEUR to 14,000 kEUR for fiscal year 2024."

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBIT is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income) and shares of profit or loss in a joint venture. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBIT and EBITDA, respectively. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of financing decisions and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, long term investment, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. The company also uses segment Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of its three business segments. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the company's indebtedness and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these measures are further limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the changes associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as financial expenses, capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.0705, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on June 28, 2024.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates over 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)

for the three months ended

June 30, for the six months ended

June 30, In '000 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S.$ € € € € Revenue 73,647 68,797 64,810 132,434 130,702 Cost of Sales (31,654) (29,570) (27,764) (57,270) (56,814) Gross Profit 41,992 39,227 37,047 75,164 73,888 Gross profit as % of revenue 57.0% 57.0% 57.2% 56.8% 56.5% Research and development expenses (11,872) (11,090) (9,489) (21,322) (18,506) Sales and marketing expenses (16,738) (15,636) (14,159) (30,234) (28,459) General and administrative expenses (10,603) (9,905) (9,528) (19,214) (18,573) Net other operating income (expenses) 1,290 1,205 (4,468) 1,994 (3,948) Operating (loss) profit 4,069 3,801 (597) 6,387 4,402 Financial expenses (1,543) (1,441) (670) (2,239) (2,045) Financial income 2,649 2,474 1,305 4,783 2,114 (Loss) profit before taxes 5,175 4,834 38 8,930 4,471 Income Taxes (1,026) (959) (532) (1,469) (1,249) Net (loss) profit for the period 4,149 3,875 (494) 7,461 3,221 Net (loss) profit attributable to: - The owners of the parent 4,156 3,882 (488) 7,474 3,234 Non-controlling interest (7) (7) (6) (13) (13) Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic 0.07 0.07 (0.01) 0.13 0.05 Diluted 0.07 0.07 (0.01) 0.13 0.05 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 59,067 59,067 59,067 59,067 59,067 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 59,067 59,067 59,067 59,077 59,070

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

for the three months ended

June 30, for the six months ended

June 30, In 000€ 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S.$ € € € € Net profit (loss) for the period 4,149 3,875 (494) 7,461 3,221 Other comprehensive income Recycling Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (838) (783) 634 (1,056) 1,242 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (838) (783) 634 (1,056) 1,242 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes 3,311 3,093 140 6,406 4,463 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 3,318 3,100 144 6,419 4,473 Non-controlling interests (8) (7) (4) (14) (10)

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)

As of

June 30, As of

December 31, In 000€ 2024 2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 43,286 43,158 Intangible assets 29,119 31,464 Property, plant & equipment 102,424 95,400 Right-of-Use assets 8,238 8,102 Deferred tax assets 2,699 2,797 Investments in convertible loans 3,868 3,744 Other non-current assets 6,462 5,501 Total non-current assets 196,096 190,166 Current assets Inventories 17,846 17,034 Trade receivables 49,655 52,698 Other current assets 8,545 9,160 Cash and cash equivalents 125,492 127,573 Total current assets 201,538 206,465 Total assets 397,635 396,630

As of

June 30, As of

December 31, In 000€ 2024 2023 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 4,487 4,487 Share premium 234,084 233,942 Retained earnings and other reserves 4,635 (1,783) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 243,206 236,646 Non-controlling interest (66) (53) Total equity 243,140 236,594 Non-current liabilities Loans & borrowings 27,576 33,582 Lease liabilities 5,587 5,333 Deferred tax liabilities 3,424 3,725 Deferred income 7,302 10,701 Other non-current liabilities 947 1,745 Total non-current liabilities 44,836 55,086 Current liabilities Loans & borrowings 22,219 22,873 Lease liabilities 2,586 2,610 Trade payables 23,764 21,196 Tax payables 2,903 1,777 Deferred income 42,455 40,791 Other current liabilities 15,732 15,703 Total current liabilities 109,659 104,950 Total equity and liabilities 397,635 396,630

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)

for the six months ended

June 30, In 000€ 2024 2023 Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period 7,461 3,221 Non-cash and operational adjustments 10,203 11,403 Depreciation of property plant & equipment 7,539 7,364 Amortization of intangible assets 3,204 3,334 Share-based payment expense 142 - Loss (gain) on disposal of intangible assets and property, plant & equipment (77) (106) Movement in provisions 191 (591) Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory 272 272 Financial income (4,762) (2,095) Financial expense 2,241 2,055 Impact of foreign currencies (10) (84) (Deferred) income taxes 1,462 1,254 Working capital adjustments (574) (3,336) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 3,134 4,269 Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress (1,029) 81 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue (1,768) (1,772) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables (911) (5,914) Income tax paid & Interest received 1,280 531 Net cash flow from operating activities 18,370 11,818

for the six months ended

June 30, In 000€ 2024 2023 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (10,475) (4,333) Purchase of intangible assets (814) (1,056) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible assets (net) - 218 Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash) 185 - Net cash flow used in investing activities (11,104) (5,172) Financing activities Repayment of loans & borrowings (6,841) (8,617) Repayment of leases (1,517) (1,744) Interest paid (800) (891) Other financial income (expense) 169 (33) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (8,989) (11,285) Net increase/(decrease) of cash & cash equivalents (1,723) (4,639) Cash & Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 127,573 140,867 Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents (358) 57 Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period 125,492 136,284

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT (Unaudited)

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBIT for the three months ended

June 30, for the six months ended

June 30, In 000€ 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) for the period 3,875 (494) 7,461 3,221 Income taxes 959 532 1,469 1,249 Financial expenses 1,441 670 2,239 2,045 Financial income (2,474) (1,305) (4,783) (2,114) EBIT 3,801 (597) 6,387 4,402 Share-based compensation expense (1) 71 - 142 - Adjusted EBIT 3,872 (597) 6,529 4,402 (1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled payments to employees.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended

June 30, for the six months ended

June 30, In 000€ 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) for the period 3,875 (494) 7,461 3,221 Income taxes 959 532 1,469 1,249 Financial expenses 1,441 670 2,239 2,045 Financial income (2,474) (1,305) (4,783) (2,114) Depreciation and amortization 5,316 5,353 10,754 10,664 EBITDA 9,117 4,755 17,141 15,066 Share-based compensation expense (1) 71 - 142 - Adjusted EBITDA 9,188 4,755 17,283 15,066 (1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled payments to employees.

Segment P&L (Unaudited)

In 000€ Materialise

Medical Materialise

Software Materialise

Manufacturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1) Consolidated For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Revenues 28,141 11,226 29,429 68,797 0 68,797 Segment (adj) EBITDA 8,199 1,374 2,416 11,990 (2,802) 9,188 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 29.1% 12.2% 8.2% 17.4% 13.4% For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues 24,945 11,030 28,835 64,810 0 64,810 Segment (adj) EBITDA 2,683 1,973 2,708 7,364 (2,608) 4,755 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 10.8% 17.9% 9.4% 11.4% 7.3% In 000€ Materialise

Medical Materialise

Software Materialise

Manufacturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1) Consolidated For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Revenues 54,324 21,665 56,445 132,434 0 132,434 Segment (adj) EBITDA 16,120 2,464 3,947 22,531 (5,248) 17,283 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 29.7% 11.4% 7.0% 17.0% 13.1% For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues 49,265 22,381 59,056 130,702 0 130,702 Segment (adj) EBITDA 10,035 4,409 5,906 20,350 (5,285) 15,066 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 20.4% 19.7% 10.0% 15.6% 11.5% (1) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

for the three months ended

June 30, for the six months ended

June 30, In 000€ 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) for the period 3,875 (494) 7,461 3,221 Income taxes 959 532 1,469 1,249 Financial cost 1,441 670 2,239 2,045 Financial income (2,474) (1,305) (4,783) (2,114) Operating (loss) profit 3,801 (597) 6,387 4,402 Depreciation and amortization 5,316 5,353 10,754 10,664 Corporate research and development 955 737 1,763 1,459 Corporate headquarter costs 2,601 2,576 5,083 5,238 Other operating income (expense) (682) (705) (1,456) (1,412) Segment adjusted EBITDA 11,990 7,364 22,531 20,350

