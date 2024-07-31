NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; "Rithm Capital," "Rithm" or the "Company") today reported the following information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

GAAP net income of $213.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share (1)

Earnings available for distribution of $231.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share (1)(2)

Common dividend of $122.4 million, or $0.25 per common share

Book value per common share of $12.39(1)

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Summary Operating Results: GAAP Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Common Share(1) $ 0.43 $ 0.54 GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ 213.2 million $ 261.6 million Non-GAAP Results: Earnings Available for Distribution per Diluted Common Share(1)(2) $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Earnings Available for Distribution(2) $ 231.1 million $ 233.2 million Common Dividend: Common Dividend per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Common Dividend $ 122.4 million $ 120.9 million

" We are pleased to have delivered another strong performance this quarter," said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. " Our core businesses are capitalizing on attractive opportunities in an increasingly competitive market, while we continue to grow our asset management capabilities and realize the benefits of our expanding partnerships. Looking forward, I believe our diversified platform will enable Rithm to continue its trajectory as a leading alternative asset manager and deliver strong results for shareholders and LPs."

Second Quarter 2024 Company Highlights:

Total Rithm MSR Portfolio Summary Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") portfolio totaled $645 billion in unpaid principal balance ("UPB") at June 30, 2024, compared to $587 billion in UPB at March 31, 2024 (3) Portfolio average constant prepayment rate of approximately 6.2%



Newrez Origination & Servicing segment pre-tax income of $247.7 million (4) Generated a 23% pre-tax return on equity ("ROE") on $4.0 billion of equity (5)(6) Origination funded production volume of $14.6 billion, an increase of 35% QoQ and 47% YoY Acquisition of Computershare Mortgage Services Inc. and certain affiliated companies, including Specialized Loan Servicing LLC ("SLS"), closed on May 1, 2024 for a cash purchase price of approximately $708.0 million. The acquisition included approximately $56 billion in UPB of MSRs and $98 billion of third-party servicing UPB, along with SLS's origination servicing business



Genesis Mortgage Loans Receivable segment pre-tax income of $31.7 million Generated a 18% pre-tax ROE on $710 million of equity (7) Origination volume of $836 million, an increase of 50% YoY Issued largest ever rated Residential Transitional Loan securitization of $500 million, focused on ground-up construction



Sculptor Approximately $32 billion of assets under management ("AUM") at June 30, 2024 (8) Closed two new CLOs for a total of ~$780 million of AUM Additional $100 million closing in Real Estate Credit Fund II



Great Ajax Completed transaction to serve as the external manager to Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX), a publicly traded mortgage REIT



(1) Per common share calculations for both GAAP Net Income and Earnings Available for Distribution are based on 490,981,282 and 485,931,501 weighted average diluted shares for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Per share calculations of Book Value are based on 489,732,422 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024. (2) Earnings Available for Distribution is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Earnings Available for Distribution to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure, please refer to the section entitled Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income below. (3) Includes excess and full MSRs. (4) Includes noncontrolling interests. (5) Excludes full MSR mark-to-market of $20.1 million. (6) ROE is calculated based on annualized pre-tax income, excluding MSR mark to market, divided by the average Origination and Servicing segment ending equity for the respective period. (7) ROE is calculated based on annualized pre-tax income, divided by the average Mortgage Loans Receivable segment ending equity for the respective period. (8) "Assets Under Management" (AUM) refers to the assets for which Sculptor provides investment management, advisory or certain other investment-related services. This is generally equal to the sum of (i) net asset value of the funds, (ii) uncalled capital commitments, (iii) total capital commitments for certain real estate funds and (iv) par value of collateralized loan obligations. AUM includes amounts that are not subject to management fees, incentive income or other amounts earned on AUM. Our calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. Our calculations of AUM are not based on any definition set forth in the governing documents of the investment funds and are not calculated pursuant to any regulatory definitions.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (As Restated)(A) Revenues Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ 498,978 $ 469,891 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(165,138) and $(116,839), respectively) (67,898 ) 84,175 Servicing revenue, net 431,080 554,066 Interest income 478,653 429,886 Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 153,741 142,458 Other revenues 56,500 58,348 Asset management revenues 109,433 75,860 1,229,407 1,260,618 Expenses Interest expense and warehouse line fees 465,944 409,827 General and administrative 207,123 197,194 Compensation and benefits 270,448 235,778 943,515 842,799 Other income (loss) Realized and unrealized gains (losses), net (14,769 ) (44,846 ) Other income (loss), net 19,042 7,926 4,273 (36,920 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 290,165 380,899 Income tax expense 51,648 93,412 Net income (loss) $ 238,517 $ 287,487 Noncontrolling interests in income of consolidated subsidiaries 2,961 3,452 Dividends on preferred stock 22,395 22,395 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 213,161 $ 261,640 Net income (loss) per share of common stock Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.54 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding Basic 486,721,836 483,336,777 Diluted 490,981,282 485,931,501 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.25 $ 0.25

(A) As reported in the Company's 8-K on July 22, 2024, the Company is restating its prior period financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 and as of and for each of the quarters within 2023 and 2022 as well as the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Restatement") due to the need to consolidate certain mortgage securitization trusts (the "Trusts"). The Restatement relates to a change in the accounting treatment of the Trusts from investments in nonconsolidated VIEs to consolidated VIEs as well as other immaterial adjustments. This resulted in a gross up of the VIEs' assets and liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets as well as reclassifying certain items on the Company's consolidated statements of operations and cash flows for the relevant periods. Accordingly, the information presented herein designated "As Restated" reflects adjustments to previously presented financial information in connection with the Restatement. See the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 22, 2024 for a discussion of the Restatement. The Company plans to file an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 which will contain a detailed reconciliation to the previously reported amounts and a detailed description of the adjustments thereon.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (As Restated)(A) Assets Mortgage servicing rights and mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value $ 9,693,331 $ 8,706,723 Government and government-backed securities ($9,300,237 and $14,038,866 at fair value, respectively) 9,325,097 14,063,751 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment, at fair value 368,866 365,398 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale ($3,837,929 and $3,691,700 at fair value, respectively) 3,910,823 3,766,115 Consumer loans, held-for-investment, at fair value 946,367 1,103,799 Single-family rental properties 1,025,324 1,007,172 Mortgage loans receivable, at fair value 2,049,266 2,042,913 Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase 1,905,625 1,845,889 Cash and cash equivalents 1,238,736 1,136,437 Restricted cash 296,955 382,939 Servicer advances receivable 2,774,510 2,586,409 Reverse repurchase agreement - 3,040,756 Other assets ($2,024,740 and $1,918,496 at fair value, respectively) 4,251,186 3,905,221 Assets of consolidated CFEs(B): Investments and other assets of consolidated entities 4,232,803 3,982,059 Total Assets $ 42,018,889 $ 47,935,581 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Secured financing agreements $ 15,179,900 $ 18,271,046 Secured notes and bonds payable ($205,286 and $221,922 at fair value, respectively) 9,955,891 9,721,313 Residential mortgage loan repurchase liability 1,905,625 1,845,889 Unsecured notes, net of issuance costs 1,197,294 1,205,411 Payable for investments purchased - 1,271,542 Treasury securities payable - 2,992,477 Dividends payable 139,004 135,695 Accrued expenses and other liabilities ($487,785 and $33,586 at fair value, respectively) 2,644,728 1,884,527 Liabilities of consolidated CFEs(B): Notes payable, at fair value and other liabilities 3,575,833 3,364,309 Total Liabilities 34,598,275 40,692,209 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 51,964,122 and 51,964,122 issued and outstanding, $1,299,104 and $1,299,104 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 1,257,254 1,257,254 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 489,732,422 and 483,477,713 issued and outstanding, respectively 4,897 4,836 Additional paid-in capital 6,162,872 6,075,080 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (143,185 ) (232,119 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 44,755 44,501 Total Rithm Capital stockholders' equity 7,326,593 7,149,552 Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 94,021 93,820 Total Equity 7,420,614 7,243,372 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 42,018,889 $ 47,935,581

(A) As reported in the Company's 8-K on July 22, 2024, the Company is restating its prior period financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 and as of and for each of the quarters within 2023 and 2022 as well as the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Restatement") due to the need to consolidate certain mortgage securitization trusts (the "Trusts"). The Restatement relates to a change in the accounting treatment of the Trusts from investments in nonconsolidated VIEs to consolidated VIEs as well as other immaterial adjustments. This resulted in a gross up of the VIEs' assets and liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets as well as reclassifying certain items on the Company's consolidated statements of operations and cash flows for the relevant periods. Accordingly, the information presented herein designated "As Restated" reflects adjustments to previously presented financial information in connection with the Restatement. See the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 22, 2024 for a discussion of the Restatement. The Company plans to file an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 which will contain a detailed reconciliation to the previously reported amounts and a detailed description of the adjustments thereon. (B) Includes assets and liabilities of certain consolidated VIEs that meet the definition of collateralized financing entities ("CFEs"). These assets can only be used to settle obligations and liabilities of such VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to Rithm Capital.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME

The Company has four primary variables that impact its performance: (i) Net interest margin on assets held within the investment portfolio; (ii) realized and unrealized gains or losses on assets held within the investment portfolio and operating companies, including any impairment or reserve for expected credit losses; (iii) income from the Company's operating company investments; and (iv) the Company's operating expenses and taxes.

"Earnings available for distribution" is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's operating performance, which is used by management to evaluate the Company's performance excluding: (i) net realized and unrealized gains and losses on certain assets and liabilities; (ii) other net income and losses; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes.

The Company's definition of earnings available for distribution excludes certain realized and unrealized losses, which although they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance. Within other net income and losses, management primarily excludes (i) equity-based compensation expenses, (ii) non-cash deferred interest expense and (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets as management does not consider this non-cash activity to be a component of earnings available for distribution. With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Management also excludes amortization of acquisition premium on Mortgage loans receivable. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses generally relate to legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses. Management also excludes deferred taxes because the Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current operations.

Management believes that the adjustments to compute "earnings available for distribution" specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current core performance using the same financial measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes earnings available for distribution as a financial measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on earnings available for distribution as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Earnings available for distribution excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment and reserves as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for the reasons described herein. As such earnings available for distribution is not intended to reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company's activities.

The Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent financial measure of its portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders. Earnings available for distribution does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled financial measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, to maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent financial measure of its ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of earnings available for distribution to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 213,161 $ 261,640 Adjustments: Realized and unrealized (gains), net, including MSR change in valuation inputs and assumptions (71,480 ) (131,638 ) Other (income) loss, net 48,434 9,134 Computershare Mortgage Acquisition: Bargain purchase gain (28,161 ) - Non-recurring acquisition and restructuring expenses 14,936 - Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 7,775 3,472 Deferred taxes 46,451 90,628 Earnings available for distribution $ 231,116 $ 233,236 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.43 $ 0.54 Earnings available for distribution per diluted share $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 490,981,282 485,931,501

SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands) Second Quarter 2024 Origination and Servicing Investment Portfolio Mortgage Loans Receivable Asset Management Corporate Total Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ 442,016 $ 56,962 $ - $ - $ - $ 498,978 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(165,138)) (127,401 ) 59,503 - - - (67,898 ) Servicing revenue, net 314,615 116,465 - - - 431,080 Interest income 178,445 235,662 59,573 4,971 2 478,653 Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 155,771 (2,030 ) - - - 153,741 Other investment portfolio revenues - 56,500 - - - 56,500 Asset management revenues - - - 109,433 - 109,433 Total revenues 648,831 406,597 59,573 114,404 2 1,229,407 Interest expense and warehouse line fees 152,477 254,331 29,106 8,333 21,697 465,944 General and administrative 91,057 60,704 6,306 31,440 17,616 207,123 Compensation and benefits 184,853 3,478 9,113 51,982 21,022 270,448 Total operating expenses 428,387 318,513 44,525 91,755 60,335 943,515 Realized and unrealized gains (losses), net - (41,975 ) 18,739 8,467 - (14,769 ) Other income (loss), net 27,293 (8,810 ) (2,116 ) 2,675 - 19,042 Total other income (loss) 27,293 (50,785 ) 16,623 11,142 - 4,273 Income (loss) before income taxes 247,737 37,299 31,671 33,791 (60,333 ) 290,165 Income tax expense (benefit) 38,960 2,909 1,952 7,827 - 51,648 Net income (loss) 208,777 34,390 29,719 25,964 (60,333 ) 238,517 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries 1,016 1,110 - 835 - 2,961 Dividends on preferred stock - - - - 22,395 22,395 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 207,761 $ 33,280 $ 29,719 $ 25,129 $ (82,728 ) $ 213,161 Total Assets $ 16,264,142 $ 21,273,775 $ 2,817,309 $ 1,637,511 $ 26,152 $ 42,018,889 Total Rithm Capital Stockholders' Equity $ 3,998,447 $ 3,117,670 $ 732,061 $ 695,882 $ (1,217,467 ) $ 7,326,593

First Quarter 2024 (As Restated) (A) Origination and Servicing Investment Portfolio Mortgage Loans Receivable Asset Management Corporate Total Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ 397,478 $ 72,413 $ - $ - $ - $ 469,891 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(116,839)) 93,361 (9,186 ) - - - 84,175 Servicing revenue, net 490,839 63,227 - - - 554,066 Interest income 140,021 225,143 64,720 - 2 429,886 Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 145,869 (3,411 ) - - - 142,458 Other investment portfolio revenues - 58,348 - - - 58,348 Asset management revenues(B) - - - 75,860 - 75,860 Total revenues 776,729 343,307 64,720 75,860 2 1,260,618 Interest expense and warehouse line fees 131,174 228,074 32,414 7,621 10,544 409,827 General and administrative 83,564 66,997 4,754 31,935 9,944 197,194 Compensation and benefits 153,806 4,743 11,303 63,112 2,814 235,778 Total operating expenses 368,544 299,814 48,471 102,668 23,302 842,799 Realized and unrealized gains (losses), net - (62,570 ) 24,566 (6,842 ) - (44,846 ) Other income (loss), net (36 ) 3,682 274 3,969 37 7,926 Total other income (loss) (36 ) (58,888 ) 24,840 (2,873 ) 37 (36,920 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 408,149 (15,395 ) 41,089 (29,681 ) (23,263 ) 380,899 Income tax expense (benefit) 96,201 1,248 (333 ) (3,704 ) - 93,412 Net income (loss) 311,948 (16,643 ) 41,422 (25,977 ) (23,263 ) 287,487 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries 55 2,037 - 1,360 - 3,452 Dividends on preferred stock - - - - 22,395 22,395 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 311,893 $ (18,680 ) $ 41,422 $ (27,337 ) $ (45,658 ) $ 261,640 Total Assets $ 15,001,011 $ 28,672,548 $ 2,689,844 $ 1,529,360 $ 42,818 $ 47,935,581 Total Rithm Capital Stockholders' Equity $ 4,076,767 $ 2,949,982 $ 688,211 $ 607,437 $ (1,172,845 ) $ 7,149,552

(A) As reported in the Company's 8-K on July 22, 2024, the Company is restating its prior period financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 and as of and for each of the quarters within 2023 and 2022 as well as the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Restatement") due to the need to consolidate certain mortgage securitization trusts (the "Trusts"). The Restatement relates to a change in the accounting treatment of the Trusts from investments in nonconsolidated VIEs to consolidated VIEs as well as other immaterial adjustments. This resulted in a gross up of the VIEs' assets and liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets as well as reclassifying certain items on the Company's consolidated statements of operations and cash flows for the relevant periods. Accordingly, the information presented herein designated "As Restated" reflects adjustments to previously presented financial information in connection with the Restatement. See the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 22, 2024 for a discussion of the Restatement. The Company plans to file an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 which will contain a detailed reconciliation to the previously reported amounts and a detailed description of the adjustments thereon. (B) Includes $4.9 million of asset management related interest income.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (www.rithmcap.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rithm Capital to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and Rithm Capital expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Rithm Capital's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit and financial services. Rithm makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm's businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm Capital seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm has delivered approximately $5.4 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

