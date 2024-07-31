PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) ("Kraft Heinz" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

"Our second quarter net sales growth came in lower than originally anticipated, as consumer sentiment remains cautious," said Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera. "While we are now expecting a more gradual top-line improvement in the back half of the year, we continue to unlock efficiencies that are allowing us to make accretive investments in our brands, grow profits, and drive future sales growth.

"As we enter the second half of 2024, many drivers are giving us optimism for improved top-line trends. We are anticipating a continued ramp up of both innovation and renovation, particularly in North America Retail, and we are increasing our marketing investment to continue to drive brand superiority across our portfolio. In Away From Home and Emerging Markets, we expect to increase distribution through our go-to-market strategy and global activations. Finally, understanding that the consumer is looking for value, we will selectively increase investments in promotions."

Abrams-Rivera continued, "We remain confident in our strategy and in the attractive categories in which we compete. We are committed to managing our business in a disciplined manner that preserves our ability to drive sustainable, long-term growth."

Net Sales In millions Net Sales Organic Net Sales(1) June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 % Chg vs PY YoY Growth

Rate Price Volume/

Mix For the Three Months Ended North America $ 4,921 $ 5,079 (3.1)% (2.9)% 1.3 pp (4.2) pp International Developed Markets 885 932 (5.0)% (3.9)% (1.5) pp (2.4) pp Emerging Markets(a) 670 710 (5.7)% 3.4% 1.9 pp 1.5 pp Kraft Heinz $ 6,476 $ 6,721 (3.6)% (2.4)% 1.0 pp (3.4) pp

Net Sales In millions Net Sales Organic Net Sales(1) June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 % Chg vs PY YoY Growth

Rate Price Volume/

Mix For the Six Months Ended North America $ 9,749 $ 9,964 (2.2)% (2.1)% 1.9 pp (4.0) pp International Developed Markets 1,740 1,792 (2.9)% (2.6)% 0.5 pp (3.1) pp Emerging Markets(a) 1,398 1,454 (3.8)% 4.4% 2.9 pp 1.5 pp Kraft Heinz $ 12,887 $ 13,210 (2.4)% (1.5)% 1.8 pp (3.3) pp

(a) Emerging Markets represents the aggregation of our West and East Emerging Markets ("WEEM") and Asia Emerging Markets ("AEM") operating segments.

Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted EPS In millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 % Chg vs PY June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 % Chg vs PY Gross profit $ 2,294 $ 2,261 1.5% $ 4,537 $ 4,374 3.7% Operating income/(loss) 522 1,376 (62.1)% 1,824 2,619 (30.4)% Net income/(loss) 100 998 (90.0)% 904 1,835 (50.7)% Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders 102 1,000 (89.8)% 903 1,836 (50.8)% Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.81 (90.1)% $ 0.74 $ 1.49 (50.3)% Adjusted EPS(1) 0.78 0.79 (1.3)% 1.47 1.48 (0.7)% Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 1,380 $ 1,351 2.0% $ 2,645 $ 2,596 1.9%

Q2 2024 Financial Summary

Net sales decreased 3.6 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.5 billion, including a negative 1.0 percentage point impact from foreign currency and a negative 0.2 percentage point impact from divestitures. Organic Net Sales (1) decreased 2.4 percent versus the prior year period. Price increased 1.0 percentage points versus the prior year period, with increases in the North America and Emerging Markets segments partially offset by lower price in International Developed Markets. Favorable price was primarily due to pricing taken in certain categories to mitigate higher input costs. Volume/mix declined 3.4 percentage points versus the prior year period, with declines in the North America and International Developed Markets segments partially offset by volume/mix growth in Emerging Markets. Unfavorable volume/mix was primarily due to waning consumer sentiment.

decreased 3.6 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.5 billion, including a negative 1.0 percentage point impact from foreign currency and a negative 0.2 percentage point impact from divestitures. decreased 2.4 percent versus the prior year period. Price increased 1.0 percentage points versus the prior year period, with increases in the North America and Emerging Markets segments partially offset by lower price in International Developed Markets. Favorable price was primarily due to pricing taken in certain categories to mitigate higher input costs. Volume/mix declined 3.4 percentage points versus the prior year period, with declines in the North America and International Developed Markets segments partially offset by volume/mix growth in Emerging Markets. Unfavorable volume/mix was primarily due to waning consumer sentiment. Operating Income decreased 62.1 percent versus the year-ago period to $0.5 billion, primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses of $854 million in the current year period. Adjusted Operating Income (1) increased 2.0 percent versus the year-ago period to $1.4 billion, primarily driven by gross savings, including lower commodity and logistics costs, and higher pricing. This more than offset unfavorable volume/mix, increased selling, general and administrative expenses primarily driven by investments in marketing and technology, and an unfavorable impact from foreign currency (0.7 pp).

decreased 62.1 percent versus the year-ago period to $0.5 billion, primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses of $854 million in the current year period. increased 2.0 percent versus the year-ago period to $1.4 billion, primarily driven by gross savings, including lower commodity and logistics costs, and higher pricing. This more than offset unfavorable volume/mix, increased selling, general and administrative expenses primarily driven by investments in marketing and technology, and an unfavorable impact from foreign currency (0.7 pp). Diluted EPS was $0.08, down 90.1 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses in the current year period. Adjusted EPS (1) was $0.78, down 1.3 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by lapping a one-time tax benefit in the prior year associated with a net decrease in uncertain tax position reserves. The lapping of this one-time tax benefit more than offset higher Adjusted Operating Income, fewer shares outstanding, and favorable changes in other expense/(income).

was $0.08, down 90.1 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses in the current year period. was $0.78, down 1.3 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by lapping a one-time tax benefit in the prior year associated with a net decrease in uncertain tax position reserves. The lapping of this one-time tax benefit more than offset higher Adjusted Operating Income, fewer shares outstanding, and favorable changes in other expense/(income). Year-to-date net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities was $1.7 billion, up 8.1 percent versus the year-ago period. This increase was primarily due to favorable improvements in working capital, predominantly within inventory and accounts payable, as well as higher Adjusted Operating Income. These impacts were partially offset by higher cash outflows for variable compensation in the 2024 period compared to the 2023 period. Free Cash Flow (1) was $1.2 billion, up 8.7 percent versus the prior year period, driven by the same net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities discussed above. These factors more than offset an increase of $35 million in capital expenditures in the current year.

was $1.7 billion, up 8.1 percent versus the year-ago period. This increase was primarily due to favorable improvements in working capital, predominantly within inventory and accounts payable, as well as higher Adjusted Operating Income. These impacts were partially offset by higher cash outflows for variable compensation in the 2024 period compared to the 2023 period. was $1.2 billion, up 8.7 percent versus the prior year period, driven by the same net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities discussed above. These factors more than offset an increase of $35 million in capital expenditures in the current year. Capital Return: Year to date, the Company paid $969 million in cash dividends and repurchased $537 million of common stock. Of the $537 million in share repurchases in 2024, $350 million were repurchased under the Company's publicly announced share repurchase program and $187 million were purchased to offset the dilutive effect of equity-based compensation. As of June 29, 2024, the Company had remaining authorization to repurchase $2.4 billion of common stock under the publicly announced share repurchase program.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects:

Organic Net Sales(2) to be down 2 percent to flat versus the prior year, compared to the previous expectation of 0 to 2 percent growth.





Adjusted Operating Income(2) growth of 1 to 3 percent versus the prior year, compared to the previous expectation of 2 to 4 percent growth. This contemplates expected Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1)(2) expansion in the range of 75 to 125 basis points versus the prior year, compared to the previous expectation of 50 to 100 basis points versus the prior year.





Adjusted EPS(2) growth of 1 to 3 percent, or in the range of $3.01 to $3.07, which is the same as prior expectations. The Company continues to expect an effective tax rate on Adjusted EPS to be in the range of 20 to 22 percent. Additionally, the Company expects an unfavorable impact of approximately $30 million within interest expense and other expense/(income) versus the prior year. The outlook does not contemplate any potential additional share repurchases in 2024.

End Notes

(1) Organic Net Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for more information. (2) Guidance for Organic Net Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted EPS is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of such items impacting comparability, including, but not limited to, the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, divestiture-related license income, restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters, equity award compensation expense, nonmonetary currency devaluation, and debt prepayment and extinguishment (benefit)/costs, among other items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Discussion and Webcast Information

A pre-recorded management discussion of The Kraft Heinz Company's second quarter 2024 earnings is available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. The Company will host a live question-and-answer session beginning today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A webcast of the session will be accessible at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as "accelerate," "anticipate," "believe," "commit," "continue," "expect," "will," "guidance," and "outlook," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, impacts of accounting standards and guidance, growth, legal matters, taxes, costs and cost savings, impairments, dividends, expectations, investments, innovations, opportunities, capabilities, execution, initiatives, and pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control.

Important factors that may affect the Company's business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, operating in a highly competitive industry; the Company's ability to correctly predict, identify, and interpret changes in consumer preferences and demand, to offer new products to meet those changes, and to respond to competitive innovation; changes in the retail landscape or the loss of key retail customers; changes in the Company's relationships with significant customers or suppliers, or in other business relationships; the Company's ability to maintain, extend, and expand its reputation and brand image; the Company's ability to leverage its brand value to compete against private label products; the Company's ability to drive revenue growth in its key product categories or platforms, increase its market share, or add products that are in faster-growing and more profitable categories; product recalls or other product liability claims; climate change and legal or regulatory responses; the Company's ability to identify, complete, or realize the benefits from strategic acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures, or investments; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the impacts of the Company's international operations; the Company's ability to protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future streamlining actions to reduce fixed costs, simplify or improve processes, and improve its competitiveness; the influence of the Company's largest stockholder; the Company's level of indebtedness, as well as our ability to comply with covenants under our debt instruments; additional impairments of the carrying amounts of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input costs; volatility in the market value of all or a portion of the commodity derivatives we use; compliance with laws and regulations and related legal claims or regulatory enforcement actions; failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls; a downgrade in the Company's credit rating; the impact of sales of the Company's common stock in the public market; the impact of the Company's share repurchases or any change in the Company's share repurchase activity; the Company's ability to continue to pay a regular dividend and the amounts of any such dividends; disruptions in the global economy caused by geopolitical conflicts, unanticipated business disruptions and natural events in the locations in which the Company or the Company's customers, suppliers, distributors, or regulators operate; economic and political conditions in the United States and in various other nations where the Company does business (including inflationary pressures, instability in financial institutions, general economic slowdown, recession, or a potential U.S. federal government shutdown); changes in the Company's management team or other key personnel and the Company's ability to hire or retain key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse global workforce; our dependence on information technology and systems, including service interruptions, misappropriation of data, or breaches of security; increased pension, labor, and people-related expenses; changes in tax laws and interpretations and the final determination of tax audits, including transfer pricing matters, and any related litigation; volatility of capital markets and other macroeconomic factors; and other factors. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements, see the Company's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

We use our investor relations website, ir.kraftheinzcompany.com, as a routine channel for distribution of important, and often material, information about Kraft Heinz, including quarterly and annual earnings results and presentations, press releases and other announcements, webcasts, analyst presentations, investor days, sustainability initiatives, financial information, and corporate governance practices, as well as archives of past presentations and events. We encourage you to follow our investor relations website in addition to our filings with the SEC to receive timely information about the Company. The information on our website is not part of this press release and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filings we make with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").

To supplement the financial information provided, the Company has presented Organic Net Sales, Adjusted Operating Income, Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as net sales, net income/(loss), gross profit, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities, or other measures prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations. The Company believes:

Organic Net Sales, Adjusted Operating Income, Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), and Adjusted EPS provide important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis; and

Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage provide measures of the Company's core operating performance, the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's business operations, and are factors used in determining the Company's borrowing capacity and the amount of cash available for debt repayments, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases, and other corporate purposes.

Management believes that presenting the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's results. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business than could be obtained absent these disclosures.

Definitions

Organic Net Sales is defined as net sales excluding, when they occur, the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and a 53rd week of shipments. The Company calculates the impact of currency on net sales by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which the Company calculates the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate.

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding, when they occur, the impacts of restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized gains/(losses) on commodity hedges (the unrealized gains and losses are recorded in general corporate expenses until realized; once realized, the gains and losses are recorded in the applicable segment's operating results), impairment losses, and certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters. The Company also presents Adjusted Operating Income on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income). The Company calculates the impact of currency on Adjusted Operating Income by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which it calculates the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), and Adjusted EPS are defined as gross profit, net income/(loss), and diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding, when they occur, the impacts of restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters, losses/(gains) on the sale of a business, other losses/(gains) related to acquisitions and divestitures (e.g., tax and hedging impacts), nonmonetary currency devaluation (e.g., remeasurement gains and losses), debt prepayment and extinguishment (benefit)/costs, and certain significant discrete income tax items (e.g., U.S. and non-U.S. tax reform), and including when they occur, adjustments to reflect preferred stock dividend payments on an accrual basis. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales.

Net Leverage is defined as debt less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, other expense/(income), provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (excluding restructuring activities); in addition to these adjustments, the Company excludes, when they occur, the impacts of divestiture-related license income, restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters, and equity award compensation expense (excluding restructuring activities).

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities less capital expenditures. The use of this non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.

Schedule 1 The Kraft Heinz Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net sales $ 6,476 $ 6,721 $ 12,887 $ 13,210 Cost of products sold 4,182 4,460 8,350 8,836 Gross profit 2,294 2,261 4,537 4,374 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding impairment losses 918 885 1,859 1,755 Goodwill impairment losses 854 - 854 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,772 885 2,713 1,755 Operating income/(loss) 522 1,376 1,824 2,619 Interest expense 229 228 455 455 Other expense/(income) (55) (24) (8) (59) Income/(loss) before income taxes 348 1,172 1,377 2,223 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 248 174 473 388 Net income/(loss) 100 998 904 1,835 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (2) 1 (1) Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 102 $ 1,000 $ 903 $ 1,836 Basic shares outstanding 1,212 1,228 1,213 1,227 Diluted shares outstanding 1,216 1,235 1,219 1,235 Per share data applicable to common shareholders: Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.08 $ 0.81 $ 0.74 $ 1.50 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 0.08 0.81 0.74 1.49

Schedule 2 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales Price Volume/Mix June 29, 2024 North America $ 4,921 $ (9) $ - $ 4,930 International Developed Markets 885 (11) - 896 Emerging Markets 670 (30) 2 698 Kraft Heinz $ 6,476 $ (50) $ 2 $ 6,524 July 1, 2023 North America $ 5,079 $ - $ - $ 5,079 International Developed Markets 932 - - 932 Emerging Markets 710 19 16 675 Kraft Heinz $ 6,721 $ 19 $ 16 $ 6,686 Year-over-year growth rates North America (3.1)% (0.2) pp 0.0 pp (2.9)% 1.3 pp (4.2) pp International Developed Markets (5.0)% (1.1) pp 0.0 pp (3.9)% (1.5) pp (2.4) pp Emerging Markets (5.7)% (7.0) pp (2.1) pp 3.4% 1.9 pp 1.5 pp Kraft Heinz (3.6)% (1.0) pp (0.2) pp (2.4)% 1.0 pp (3.4) pp

Schedule 3 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Six Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales Price Volume/Mix June 29, 2024 North America $ 9,749 $ (7) $ - $ 9,756 International Developed Markets 1,740 (5) - 1,745 Emerging Markets(a) $ 1,398 $ (46) $ 12 $ 1,432 Kraft Heinz $ 12,887 $ (58) $ 12 $ 12,933 July 1, 2023 North America $ 9,964 $ - $ - $ 9,964 International Developed Markets 1,792 - - 1,792 Emerging Markets(a) $ 1,454 $ 49 $ 34 $ 1,371 Kraft Heinz $ 13,210 $ 49 $ 34 $ 13,127 Year-over-year growth rates North America (2.2)% (0.1) pp 0.0 pp (2.1)% 1.9 pp (4.0) pp International Developed Markets (2.9)% (0.3) pp 0.0 pp (2.6)% 0.5 pp (3.1) pp Emerging Markets(a) (3.8)% (6.6) pp (1.6) pp 4.4% 2.9 pp 1.5 pp Kraft Heinz (2.4)% (0.8) pp (0.1) pp (1.5)% 1.8 pp (3.3) pp

(a) Emerging Markets represents the aggregation of our WEEM and AEM operating segments.

Schedule 4 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Operating Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Operating income/(loss) $ 522 $ 1,376 1,824 2,619 Restructuring activities 3 (10) - (20) Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 1 (16) (33) (5) Impairment losses 854 - 854 - Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - 1 - 2 Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,380 $ 1,351 $ 2,645 $ 2,596 Segment Adjusted Operating Income: North America $ 1,341 $ 1,247 $ 2,556 $ 2,456 International Developed Markets 126 140 262 247 Total Segment Adjusted Operating Income 1,467 1,387 2,818 2,703 Emerging Markets Segment Adjusted Operating Income(a) 66 97 148 198 General corporate expenses (153) (133) (321) (305) Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,380 $ 1,351 $ 2,645 $ 2,596

(a) Segment Adjusted Operating Income for Emerging Markets, which represents the combination of our WEEM and AEM operating segments, is defined and presented consistently with the Segment Adjusted Operating Income of our reportable segments - North America and International Developed Markets.

Schedule 5 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income June 29, 2024 North America $ 1,341 $ (2) $ 1,343 International Developed Markets 126 - 126 Emerging Markets 66 (3) 69 General corporate expenses (153) - (153) Kraft Heinz $ 1,380 $ (5) $ 1,385 July 1, 2023 North America $ 1,247 $ - $ 1,247 International Developed Markets 140 - 140 Emerging Markets 97 3 94 General corporate expenses (133) - (133) Kraft Heinz $ 1,351 $ 3 $ 1,348 Year-over-year growth rates North America 7.5% (0.2) pp 7.7% International Developed Markets (10.0)% (0.2) pp (9.8)% Emerging Markets (32.7)% (6.6) pp (26.1)% General corporate expenses 15.3% (0.4) pp 15.7% Kraft Heinz 2.0% (0.7) pp 2.7%

Schedule 6 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income For the Six Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income June 29, 2024 North America $ 2,556 $ (1) $ 2,557 International Developed Markets 262 4 258 Emerging Markets 148 (7) 155 General corporate expenses (321) (1) (320) Kraft Heinz $ 2,645 $ (5) $ 2,650 July 1, 2023 North America $ 2,456 $ - $ 2,456 International Developed Markets 247 - 247 Emerging Markets 198 9 189 General corporate expenses (305) - (305) Kraft Heinz $ 2,596 $ 9 $ 2,587 Year-over-year growth rates North America 4.0% (0.1) pp 4.1% International 6.4% 1.6 pp 4.8% Emerging Markets (25.4)% (7.7) pp (17.7)% General corporate expenses 5.1% 0.2 pp 4.9% Kraft Heinz 1.9% (0.6) pp 2.5%

Schedule 7 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 2,294 $ 1,772 $ 522 $ 229 $ (55) $ 348 $ 248 $ 100 $ (2) $ 102 $ 0.08 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 1 (2) 3 - 1 2 - 2 - 2 - Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 1 - 1 - - 1 1 - - - - Impairment losses - (854) 854 - - 854 - 854 - 854 0.70 Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - 1 (1) 13 (14) - (14) - Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (1) 1 - 1 - 1 - Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 2,296 $ 1,380 $ 943 $ 0.78

Schedule 8 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 2,261 $ 885 $ 1,376 $ 228 $ (24) $ 1,172 $ 174 $ 998 $ (2) $ 1,000 $ 0.81 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities (6) 4 (10) - - (10) (2) (8) - (8) (0.01) Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (16) - (16) - - (16) (3) (13) - (13) (0.01) Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - (1) 1 - - 1 - 1 - 1 - Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - (1) 1 - 1 - 1 - Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (15) 15 - 15 - 15 0.01 Certain significant discrete income tax items - - - - - - 17 (17) - (17) (0.01) Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 2,239 $ 1,351 $ 977 $ 0.79

Schedule 9 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 4,537 $ 2,713 $ 1,824 $ 455 $ (8) $ 1,377 $ 473 $ 904 $ 1 $ 903 $ 0.74 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 2 2 - - 1 (1) (1) - - - - Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (33) - (33) - - (33) (7) (26) - (26) (0.02) Impairment losses - (854) 854 - - 854 - 854 - 854 0.70 Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - (79) 79 25 54 - 54 0.05 Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (4) 4 - 4 - 4 - Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 4,506 $ 2,645 $ 1,790 $ 1.47

Schedule 10 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 4,374 $ 1,755 $ 2,619 $ 455 $ (59) $ 2,223 $ 388 $ 1,835 $ (1) $ 1,836 $ 1.49 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities - 20 (20) - (2) (18) (3) (15) - (15) (0.01) Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (5) - (5) - - (5) (1) (4) - (4) - Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - (2) 2 - - 2 - 2 - 2 - Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - (2) 2 - 2 - 2 - Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (18) 18 - 18 - 18 0.01 Certain significant discrete income tax items - - - - - - 17 (17) - (17) (0.01) Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 4,369 $ 2,596 $ 1,821 $ 1.48

Schedule 11 The Kraft Heinz Company Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 2,296 $ 2,239 $ 4,506 $ 4,369 Net sales 6,476 6,721 12,887 13,210 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 35.5% 33.3% 35.0% 33.1%

Schedule 12 The Kraft Heinz Company Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a)(b) $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 0.02 Interest expense (0.16) (0.16) - Other expense/(income) 0.04 0.03 0.01 Effective tax rate (0.05) - (0.05) Effect of share repurchases 0.01 - 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ (0.01)

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.04 for the three months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023. (b) Includes divestiture-related license income, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.01 for the three months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.

Schedule 13 The Kraft Heinz Company Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a)(b) $ 1.76 $ 1.73 $ 0.03 Interest expense (0.30) (0.30) - Other expense/(income) 0.05 0.05 - Effective tax rate (0.06) - (0.06) Effect of share repurchases 0.02 - 0.02 Adjusted EPS $ 1.47 $ 1.48 $ (0.01)

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.09 for the six months ended June 29, 2024 and $0.08 for the six months ended July 1, 2023. (b) Includes divestiture-related license income, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.02 for the six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.

Schedule 14 The Kraft Heinz Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 29, 2024 December 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 900 $ 1,400 Trade receivables, net 2,160 2,112 Inventories 3,573 3,614 Prepaid expenses 273 234 Other current assets 624 566 Assets held for sale - 3 Total current assets 7,530 7,929 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,038 7,122 Goodwill 29,501 30,459 Intangible assets, net 42,347 42,448 Other non-current assets 2,381 2,381 TOTAL ASSETS $ 88,797 $ 90,339 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt 669 638 Accounts payable 4,448 4,627 Accrued marketing 724 733 Interest payable 260 258 Other current liabilities 1,385 1,781 Total current liabilities 7,486 8,037 Long-term debt 19,265 19,394 Deferred income taxes 10,173 10,201 Accrued postemployment costs 137 143 Long-term deferred income 1,400 1,424 Other non-current liabilities 1,305 1,418 TOTAL LIABILITIES 39,766 40,617 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10 34 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 52,086 52,037 Retained earnings/(deficit) 1,297 1,367 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(losses) (2,738) (2,604) Treasury stock, at cost (1,762) (1,286) Total shareholders' equity 48,895 49,526 Noncontrolling interest 126 162 TOTAL EQUITY 49,021 49,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 88,797 $ 90,339

Schedule 15 The Kraft Heinz Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 904 $ 1,835 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 469 436 Amortization of postemployment benefit plans prior service costs/(credits) (4) (7) Divestiture-related license income (27) (27) Equity award compensation expense 65 77 Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) (48) (34) Postemployment benefit plan contributions (9) (11) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment losses 854 - Nonmonetary currency devaluation 4 18 Loss/(gain) on sale of business 79 2 Other items, net (56) (26) Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (113) (114) Inventories (101) (232) Accounts payable (40) (156) Other current assets (114) (2) Other current liabilities (150) (175) Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 1,713 1,584 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (543) (508) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed and working capital adjustments 3 - Payments to acquire intangible assets (140) - Other investing activities, net 48 33 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (632) (475) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt (606) (822) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 593 657 Dividends paid (969) (982) Repurchases of common stock (537) (38) Other financing activities, net (46) (2) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities (1,565) (1,187) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (18) (14) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Net increase/(decrease) (502) (92) Balance at beginning of period 1,404 1,041 Balance at end of period $ 902 $ 949

Schedule 16 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By/(Used For) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in millions) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities $ 1,713 $ 1,584 Capital expenditures (543) (508) Free Cash Flow $ 1,170 $ 1,076 Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,790 $ 1,821 Free Cash Flow Conversion 65% 59%

