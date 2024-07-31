BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, renewable energy, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered solid execution and strong operating cash flow performance across Gibraltar, generating $36 million, while overcoming two market headwinds that impacted growth in our Residential and Renewables businesses in the quarter. The residential market experienced unexpected channel destocking which started in late May / early June. We offset some of this impact through participation gains, which will support our residential growth plan in the second half. Although net sales for Renewables were up versus prior year, it was less than expected as some customers continued to have project delays related to ongoing trade and regulatory issues. Agtech bookings surpassed $90 million in the quarter, a record for the business, and support strong revenue growth in the second half. We continue to work toward achieving growth in all four segments in 2024 while expanding margin and driving cash flow, and we feel positive about our full year outlook," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

($Millions, except EPS) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $353.0 $364.9 (3.3)% Adjusted Net Sales $353.0 $360.1 (2.0)% Net Income $32.2 $30.7 4.9% Adjusted Net Income $36.4 $35.4 2.8% Diluted EPS $1.05 $1.00 5.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.18 $1.15 2.6%

GAAP net sales were down 3.3% while adjusted net sales were down 2.0% driven by a slowing market in Residential. Agtech bookings are up significantly and support strong revenue growth in the second half, and Infrastructure performance is expected to remain positive going forward.

GAAP net income increased 4.9% to $32.2 million, or $1.05 per share, and adjusted net income increased 2.8% to $36.4 million, or $1.18 per share.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, and portfolio management actions, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Second Quarter Segment Results

Residential

($Millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $214.3 $228.2 (6.1)% Adjusted Net Sales $214.3 $228.2 (6.1)% Operating Income $43.3 $44.0 (1.6)% Adjusted Operating Income $43.5 $44.0 (1.1)% Operating Margin 20.2% 19.3% 90 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3% 19.3% 100 bps

Net sales decreased 6.1% driven by a slowing market and unexpected channel destocking in the second half of the quarter, partially offset by participation gains with new and existing customers, growth in ventilation product lines, and expansion initiatives in the Rocky Mountain region.

Operating margins expanded through solid execution, 80/20 initiatives, and effective price/cost management.

Renewables

($Millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $79.4 $77.5 2.5% Adjusted Net Sales $79.4 $73.4 8.2% Operating Income $1.6 $5.9 (72.9)% Adjusted Operating Income $6.2 $7.7 (19.5)% Operating Margin 2.1% 7.6% (550) bps Adjusted Operating Margin 7.8% 10.5% (270) bps

GAAP net sales increased 2.5% and adjusted net sales increased 8.2%, which excludes the Japan renewables business divested in 2023. Net sales were driven by strong demand from new and existing customers for the new 1P tracker product. Despite a growing pipeline of new projects across all product lines, order backlog decreased 10% during the quarter as some customers paused signing new contracts as they work through trade and/or regulatory items specific to their projects.

Both GAAP and adjusted operating margins were impacted by product mix as the 1P tracker product moves through its launch process learning curve to permanently tooled production for suppliers and an efficient field installation process. GAAP margins were further impacted by restructuring activities and prior year portfolio management actions.

Agtech

($Millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $34.5 $35.0 (1.4)% Adjusted Net Sales $34.5 $34.3 0.6% Operating Income $2.3 $(1.1) 309.1% Adjusted Operating Income $2.3 $3.3 (30.3)% Operating Margin 6.6% (3.2)% 980 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 6.6% 9.5% (290) bps

GAAP net sales decreased 1.4% and adjusted net sales increased 0.6%, which excludes the Processing business liquidated in 2023. Revenue was impacted by new projects starting later in the quarter, with June revenue up significantly over May. New bookings reached $90 million in the quarter increasing nearly 400% over Q1 resulting in backlog up 32% over prior year.

Both GAAP and adjusted operating margins were impacted by project timing and mix, while GAAP was more than offset by the liquidation of the processing business in 2023.

Infrastructure

($Millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $24.8 $24.2 2.5% Adjusted Net Sales $24.8 $24.2 2.5% Operating Income $6.2 $5.8 6.9% Adjusted Operating Income $6.2 $5.8 6.9% Operating Margin 25.1% 24.1% 100 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 25.1% 24.1% 100 bps

Net sales increased 2.5%, driven by continued strong execution and market participation gains. Backlog decreased 12% as expected due to a large project booked in 2023 reaching its final stages; bookings increased 3% on a sequential basis reflecting consistent customer activity. Demand and quoting remain strong, and management expects order flow to increase in the second half of the year.

Operating margins increased 100 basis points driven by price / cost alignment, ongoing strong execution, 80/20 productivity, and improving product mix.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway continued, "We are making a slight adjustment to our net sales outlook for the year to reflect recent slower market conditions in both Residential and Renewables end markets offset by strength in both Agtech and Infrastructure. We remain focused on driving participation gains as we work toward achieving growth in all four segments, with operational improvements to support solid second half and full year margin expansion and cash flow growth."

Consolidated net sales are now expected to range between $1.38 billion and $1.42 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2023, or $1.36 billion on an adjusted basis. The outlook for both GAAP and adjusted EPS is unchanged, with GAAP EPS continuing to range between $4.04 and $4.29, compared to $3.59 in 2023, and adjusted EPS continuing to range between $4.57 and $4.82, compared to $4.09 in 2023.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 353,005 $ 364,914 $ 645,511 $ 658,181 Cost of sales 257,132 268,175 465,250 484,513 Gross profit 95,873 96,739 180,261 173,668 Selling, general, and administrative expense 53,404 53,662 106,056 101,221 Income from operations 42,469 43,077 74,205 72,447 Interest (income) expense (1,495 ) 1,308 (2,245 ) 2,799 Other expense (income) 347 (509 ) (674 ) (906 ) Income before taxes 43,617 42,278 77,124 70,554 Provision for income taxes 11,419 11,555 19,980 18,732 Net income $ 32,198 $ 30,723 $ 57,144 $ 51,822 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.01 $ 1.87 $ 1.69 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 1.86 $ 1.68 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,588 30,554 30,580 30,725 Diluted 30,791 30,684 30,801 30,846

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,102 $ 99,426 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,563 and $5,572, respectively 259,358 224,550 Inventories, net 134,493 120,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,912 17,772 Total current assets 591,865 462,251 Property, plant, and equipment, net 108,314 107,603 Operating lease assets 41,134 44,918 Goodwill 511,590 513,383 Acquired intangibles 121,567 125,980 Other assets 2,471 2,316 $ 1,376,941 $ 1,256,451 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 140,888 $ 92,124 Accrued expenses 85,099 88,719 Billings in excess of cost 59,498 44,735 Total current liabilities 285,485 225,578 Deferred income taxes 57,110 57,103 Non-current operating lease liabilities 32,601 35,989 Other non-current liabilities 26,074 22,783 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,274 and 34,219 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023 343 342 Additional paid-in capital 338,978 332,621 Retained earnings 795,655 738,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,496 ) (2,114 ) Cost of 3,797 and 3,778 common shares held in treasury in 2024 and 2023 (155,809 ) (154,362 ) Total stockholders' equity 975,671 914,998 $ 1,376,941 $ 1,256,451

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 57,144 $ 51,822 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,416 13,665 Stock compensation expense 6,358 5,056 Exit activity costs (recoveries), non-cash 163 (23 ) Provision for deferred income taxes - 179 Other, net 2,347 2,680 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (33,828 ) (54,979 ) Inventories (13,794 ) 12,130 Other current assets and other assets (3,791 ) 4,069 Accounts payable 48,518 48,327 Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 13,120 31,168 Net cash provided by operating activities 89,653 114,094 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 554 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (8,707 ) (5,284 ) Net proceeds from sale of business 350 - Net cash used in investing activities (8,357 ) (4,730 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt - 40,800 Long-term debt payments - (120,000 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (1,447 ) (28,770 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,447 ) (107,970 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (173 ) (381 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 79,676 1,013 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 99,426 17,608 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 179,102 $ 18,621

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Acquisition

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Residential $ 214,316 $ - $ - $ - $ 214,316 Renewables 79,381 - - - 79,381 Agtech 34,508 - - - 34,508 Infrastructure 24,800 - - - 24,800 Consolidated sales 353,005 - - - 353,005 Income from operations Residential 43,313 145 - - 43,458 Renewables 1,647 4,449 113 - 6,209 Agtech 2,282 11 - - 2,293 Infrastructure 6,215 - - - 6,215 Segments Income 53,457 4,605 113 - 58,175 Unallocated corporate expense (10,988 ) 4 96 - (10,888 ) Consolidated income from operations 42,469 4,609 209 - 47,287 Interest income (1,495 ) - - - (1,495 ) Other expense 347 - - (324 ) 23 Income before income taxes 43,617 4,609 209 324 48,759 Provision for income taxes 11,419 1,170 (274 ) 72 12,387 Net income $ 32,198 $ 3,439 $ 483 $ 252 $ 36,372 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 1.18 Operating margin Residential 20.2 % 0.1 % - % - % 20.3 % Renewables 2.1 % 5.6 % 0.1 % - % 7.8 % Agtech 6.6 % - % - % - % 6.6 % Infrastructure 25.1 % - % - % - % 25.1 % Segments Margin 15.1 % 1.3 % - % - % 16.5 % Consolidated 12.0 % 1.3 % - % - % 13.4 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition Portfolio

Management

& Acquisition

Costs Adjusted

Financial

Measures Portfolio

Management * Adjusted

Financial

Measures * Net Sales Residential $ 228,234 $ - $ - $ 228,234 $ - $ 228,234 Renewables 77,459 - - 77,459 (4,081 ) 73,378 Agtech 35,028 - (765 ) 34,263 - 34,263 Infrastructure 24,193 - - 24,193 - 24,193 Consolidated sales 364,914 - (765 ) 364,149 (4,081 ) 360,068 Income from operations Residential 43,959 - - 43,959 - 43,959 Renewables 5,908 2,997 148 9,053 (1,358 ) 7,695 Agtech (1,117 ) 156 4,233 3,272 - 3,272 Infrastructure 5,828 - - 5,828 - 5,828 Segments Income 54,578 3,153 4,381 62,112 (1,358 ) 60,754 Unallocated corporate expense (11,501 ) - 66 (11,435 ) - (11,435 ) Consolidated income from operations 43,077 3,153 4,447 50,677 (1,358 ) 49,319 Interest expense 1,308 - - 1,308 - 1,308 Other income (509 ) - 559 50 (57 ) (7 ) Income before income taxes 42,278 3,153 3,888 49,319 (1,301 ) 48,018 Provision for income taxes 11,555 857 622 13,034 (420 ) 12,614 Net income $ 30,723 $ 2,296 $ 3,266 $ 36,285 $ (881 ) $ 35,404 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 1.18 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.15 Operating margin Residential 19.3 % - % - % 19.3 % - % 19.3 % Renewables 7.6 % 3.9 % 0.2 % 11.7 % (1.2 )% 10.5 % Agtech (3.2 )% 0.4 % 12.1 % 9.5 % - % 9.5 % Infrastructure 24.1 % - % - % 24.1 % - % 24.1 % Segments Margin 15.0 % 0.9 % 1.2 % 17.1 % (0.2 )% 16.9 % Consolidated 11.8 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 13.9 % (0.2 )% 13.7 % * Recast to exclude sale of Japan-based solar racking business within the Renewables segment.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Acquisition

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Residential $ 399,427 $ - $ - $ - $ 399,427 Renewables 130,877 - - - 130,877 Agtech 68,535 - - - 68,535 Infrastructure 46,672 - - - 46,672 Consolidated sales 645,511 - - - 645,511 Income from operations Residential 77,659 73 - - 77,732 Renewables 3,291 4,718 233 - 8,242 Agtech 4,890 149 - - 5,039 Infrastructure 11,111 - - - 11,111 Segments Income 96,951 4,940 233 - 102,124 Unallocated corporate expense (22,746 ) 4 219 8 (22,515 ) Consolidated income from operations 74,205 4,944 452 8 79,609 Interest income (2,245 ) - - - (2,245 ) Other (income) expense (674 ) - - 829 155 Income before income taxes 77,124 4,944 452 (821 ) 81,699 Provision for income taxes 19,980 1,228 (460 ) 51 20,799 Net income $ 57,144 $ 3,716 $ 912 $ (872 ) $ 60,900 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.86 $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.98 Operating margin Residential 19.4 % - % - % - % 19.5 % Renewables 2.5 % 3.6 % 0.2 % - % 6.3 % Agtech 7.1 % 0.2 % - % - % 7.4 % Infrastructure 23.8 % - % - % - % 23.8 % Segments Margin 15.0 % 0.8 % - % - % 15.8 % Consolidated 11.5 % 0.8 % - % - % 12.3 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition Portfolio

Management

& Acquisition

Costs Adjusted

Financial

Measures Portfolio

Management * Adjusted

Financial

Measures * Net Sales Residential $ 407,729 $ - $ - $ 407,729 $ - $ 407,729 Renewables 136,664 - - 136,664 (6,031 ) 130,633 Agtech 70,880 - (3,279 ) 67,601 - 67,601 Infrastructure 42,908 - - 42,908 - 42,908 Consolidated sales 658,181 - (3,279 ) 654,902 (6,031 ) 648,871 Income from operations Residential 73,468 114 - 73,582 - 73,582 Renewables 8,177 2,934 180 11,291 (908 ) 10,383 Agtech 1,213 717 4,894 6,824 - 6,824 Infrastructure 8,542 - - 8,542 - 8,542 Segments Income 91,400 3,765 5,074 100,239 (908 ) 99,331 Unallocated corporate expense (18,953 ) (19 ) 87 (18,885 ) - (18,885 ) Consolidated income from operations 72,447 3,746 5,161 81,354 (908 ) 80,446 Interest expense 2,799 - - 2,799 - 2,799 Other (income) expense (906 ) - 1,027 121 (99 ) 22 Income before income taxes 70,554 3,746 4,134 78,434 (809 ) 77,625 Provision for income taxes 18,732 997 663 20,392 (160 ) 20,232 Net income $ 51,822 $ 2,749 $ 3,471 $ 58,042 $ (649 ) $ 57,393 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.68 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 1.88 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.86 Operating margin Residential 18.0 % - % - % 18.0 % - % 18.0 % Renewables 6.0 % 2.1 % 0.1 % 8.3 % (0.4 )% 7.9 % Agtech 1.7 % 1.0 % 7.0 % 10.1 % - % 10.1 % Infrastructure 19.9 % - % - % 19.9 % - % 19.9 % Segments Margin 13.9 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 15.3 % - % 15.3 % Consolidated 11.0 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 12.4 % - % 12.4 % * Recast to exclude sale of Japan-based solar racking business within the Renewables segment.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Month Ended December 31, 2023 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Portfolio

Management

& Acquisition

Costs Adjusted

Financial

Measures Portfolio

Management * Adjusted

Financial

Measures * Net Sales Residential $ 814,803 $ - $ - $ 814,803 $ - $ 814,803 Renewables 330,738 - - 330,738 (11,724 ) 319,014 Agtech 144,967 - (4,059 ) 140,908 - 140,908 Infrastructure 87,228 - - 87,228 - 87,228 Consolidated sales 1,377,736 - (4,059 ) 1,373,677 (11,724 ) 1,361,953 Income from operations Residential 143,068 4,811 12 147,891 - 147,891 Renewables 30,160 9,394 968 40,522 (1,252 ) 39,270 Agtech (928 ) 3,918 4,156 7,146 - 7,146 Infrastructure 18,529 - - 18,529 - 18,529 Segments Income 190,829 18,123 5,136 214,088 (1,252 ) 212,836 Unallocated corporate expense (40,100 ) (51 ) 389 (39,762 ) - (39,762 ) Consolidated income from operations 150,729 18,072 5,525 174,326 (1,252 ) 173,074 Interest expense 3,002 - - 3,002 - 3,002 Other (income) expense (1,265 ) - 1,625 360 (183 ) 177 Income before income taxes 148,992 18,072 3,900 170,964 (1,069 ) 169,895 Provision for income taxes 38,459 4,583 1,382 44,424 (322 ) 44,102 Net income $ 110,533 $ 13,489 $ 2,518 $ 126,540 $ (747 ) $ 125,793 Net income per share - diluted $ 3.59 $ 0.43 $ 0.09 $ 4.11 $ (0.02 ) $ 4.09 Operating margin Residential 17.6 % 0.6 % - % 18.2 % - % 18.2 % Renewables 9.1 % 2.8 % 0.3 % 12.3 % - % 12.3 % Agtech (0.6 )% 2.7 % 2.8 % 5.1 % - % 5.1 % Infrastructure 21.2 % - % - % 21.2 % - % 21.2 % Segments Margin 13.9 % 1.3 % 0.4 % 15.6 % - % 15.6 % Consolidated 10.9 % 1.3 % 0.4 % 12.7 % - % 12.7 % * Recast to exclude sale of Japan-based solar racking business within the Renewables segment.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Consolidated Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales $ 353,005 $ 214,316 $ 79,381 $ 34,508 $ 24,800 Net Income 32,198 Provision for Income Taxes 11,419 Interest Income (1,495 ) Other Expense 347 Operating Profit 42,469 43,313 1,647 2,282 6,215 Adjusted Measures* 4,818 145 4,562 11 - Adjusted Operating Profit 47,287 43,458 6,209 2,293 6,215 Adjusted Operating Margin 13.4 % 20.3 % 7.8 % 6.6 % 25.1 % Adjusted Other Expense 23 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,753 2,507 2,050 808 747 Stock Compensation Expense 3,719 464 234 94 64 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,736 $ 46,429 $ 8,493 $ 3,195 $ 7,026 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.4 % 21.7 % 10.7 % 9.3 % 28.3 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 36,472 Purchase of PPE, Net (4,341 ) Free Cash Flow 32,131 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 9.1 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Consolidated Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales* $ 360,068 $ 228,234 $ 73,378 $ 34,263 $ 24,193 Net Income 30,723 Provision for Income Taxes 11,555 Interest Expense 1,308 Other Income (509 ) Operating Profit 43,077 43,959 5,908 (1,117 ) 5,828 Adjusted Measures* 6,242 - 1,787 4,389 - Adjusted Operating Profit 49,319 43,959 7,695 3,272 5,828 Adjusted Operating Margin 13.7 % 19.3 % 10.5 % 9.5 % 24.1 % Adjusted Other Income** (57 ) - - - - Depreciation & Amortization** 6,831 2,463 2,211 953 786 Less: Japan Depreciation & Amortization (188 ) - (188 ) - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 6,643 2,463 2,023 953 786 Stock Compensation Expense 3,462 309 233 181 56 Adjusted EBITDA Recast** $ 59,481 $ 46,731 $ 9,951 $ 4,406 $ 6,670 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Recast** 16.5 % 20.5 % 13.6 % 12.9 % 27.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Previously Reported $ 60,970 $ 46,731 $ 11,497 $ 4,406 $ 6,670 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Previously Reported 16.7 % 20.5 % 14.8 % 12.9 % 27.6 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 76,049 Purchase of PPE, Net (3,094 ) Free Cash Flow 72,955 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 20.0 % *Details of recast amounts for the sale of the Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment are presented on corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures **Recast to exclude sale of Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Consolidated Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales $ 645,511 $ 399,427 $ 130,877 $ 68,535 $ 46,672 Net Income 57,144 Provision for Income Taxes 19,980 Interest Income (2,245 ) Other Income (674 ) Operating Profit 74,205 77,659 3,291 4,890 11,111 Adjusted Measures* 5,404 73 4,951 149 - Adjusted Operating Profit 79,609 77,732 8,242 5,039 11,111 Adjusted Operating Margin 12.3 % 19.5 % 6.3 % 7.4 % 23.8 % Adjusted Other Expense 155 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 13,416 5,098 3,950 1,638 1,492 Stock Compensation Expense 6,358 877 449 188 118 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,228 $ 83,707 $ 12,641 $ 6,865 $ 12,721 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.4 % 21.0 % 9.7 % 10.0 % 27.3 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 89,653 Purchase of PPE, Net (8,707 ) Free Cash Flow 80,946 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 12.5 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Consolidated Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales* $ 648,871 $ 407,729 $ 130,633 $ 67,601 $ 42,908 Net Income 51,822 Provision for Income Taxes 18,732 Interest Expense 2,799 Other Income (906 ) Operating Profit 72,447 73,468 8,177 1,213 8,542 Adjusted Measures* 7,999 114 2,206 5,611 - Adjusted Operating Profit 80,446 73,582 10,383 6,824 8,542 Adjusted Operating Margin 12.4 % 18.0 % 7.9 % 10.1 % 19.9 % Adjusted Other Income** (22 ) - - - - Depreciation & Amortization** 13,665 4,956 4,390 1,907 1,566 Less: Japan Depreciation & Amortization (383 ) - (383 ) - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 13,282 4,956 4,007 1,907 1,566 Stock Compensation Expense 5,056 607 447 334 103 Adjusted EBITDA Recast** $ 98,806 $ 79,145 $ 14,837 $ 9,065 $ 10,211 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Recast** 15.2 % 19.4 % 11.4 % 13.4 % 23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Previously Reported $ 99,998 $ 79,145 $ 16,128 $ 9,065 $ 10,211 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Previously Reported 15.3 % 19.4 % 11.8 % 13.4 % 23.8 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 114,094 Purchase of PPE, Net (5,284 ) Free Cash Flow 108,810 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 16.6 % *Details of recast amounts for the sale of the Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment are presented on corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures **Recast to exclude sale of Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Month Ended December 31, 2023 Consolidated Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales* $ 1,361,953 $ 814,803 $ 319,014 $ 140,908 $ 87,228 Net Income 110,533 Provision for Income Taxes 38,459 Interest Expense 3,002 Other Income (1,265 ) Operating Profit 150,729 143,068 30,160 (928 ) 18,529 Adjusted Measures* 22,345 4,823 9,110 8,074 - Adjusted Operating Profit 173,074 147,891 39,270 7,146 18,529 Adjusted Operating Margin 12.7 % 18.2 % 12.3 % 5.1 % 21.2 % Adjusted Other Expense** 228 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization** 27,378 10,079 8,670 3,790 3,137 Less: Japan Depreciation & Amortization (676 ) - (676 ) - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 26,702 10,079 7,994 3,790 3,137 Stock Compensation Expense 9,750 1,633 881 197 289 Adjusted EBITDA Recast** $ 209,298 $ 159,603 $ 48,145 $ 11,133 $ 21,955 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Recast** 15.4 % 19.6 % 15.1 % 7.9 % 25.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Previously Reported $ 211,043 $ 159,603 $ 50,073 $ 11,133 $ 21,955 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Previously Reported 15.4 % 19.6 % 15.1 % 7.9 % 25.2 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 218,476 Purchase of PPE, Net (13,906 ) Free Cash Flow 204,570 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 14.9 % *Details of recast amounts for the sale of the Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment are presented on corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures **Recast to exclude sale of Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment

