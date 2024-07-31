Shift Group Acquires TorchPro for a New Era of Athlete and Veteran Career Advancement

Shift Group , a leader in career development and enablement for athletes and veterans transitioning into the professional world, today announced the acquisition of TorchPro, a digital sports media network dedicated to professional athlete storytelling and brand building.

This acquisition marks a significant step in creating a robust platform that helps athletes and veterans leverage their unique skills and experiences for success in their new careers. TorchPro's expertise in digital content creation and athlete engagement will enhance Shift Group's already robust career development programs. By leveraging TorchPro's skills, Shift Group will improve its coaching programs, ensuring candidates are even better prepared for success from day one in their new careers.

"We're seizing a remarkable opportunity to broaden our impact," said JR Butler, CEO and founder of Shift Group. "By combining Shift Group's proven strategies with TorchPro's expertise in digital brand development, we're set to inspire and equip athletes and veterans with the essential tools for career preparation and success. This partnership will create a new kind of uniform - one that delivers tangible success for both the candidates and the organizations that hire them."

Shift Group is set to enhance its services by incorporating TorchPro's specialization in digital brand development and storytelling. This collaboration will extend TorchPro's proven methods to both current and future partnerships with athletic and military organizations. By focusing on the importance of understanding and articulating one's identity, both during and after a career in sports or the military, this integration will help every candidate in the program to authentically realize and express their personal story.

"We understand the challenge of transitioning from the arena to corporate life," said Matt Fornataro, CEO of TorchPro. "Your resume is just the start; your personal brand is what truly sets you apart. We're excited to shake up the career scene by helping athletes and veterans thrive in their new professional journeys."

For more information on how Shift Group can transform your hiring process and unlock the potential of exceptional talent, visit shiftgroup.io .

About Shift Group

Shift Group bridges the gap between military veterans, former athletes, and the business world through coaching and career upskilling. Our mission is to help these individuals unlock their unique skills and experiences and match them with top-tier companies in need of resilient, coachable, and team-oriented professionals.

The Shift Connect platform accelerates learning and streamlines the hiring process by connecting employers with pre-vetted candidates who are ready to excel. Customers reduce hiring time, lower costs, increase growth rates and improve retention. Shift Group is committed to helping businesses build high-performing teams and supporting veterans and athletes in their career transitions.

About TorchPro

Founded in 2020, TorchPro has become a premier platform for connection and inspiration, empowering athletes to share their personal journeys and build lasting legacies within the digital landscape. TorchPro excels in highlighting the achievements and stories of sports figures, providing a space where fans and aspiring professionals can celebrate and learn from their idols. By creating engaging and impactful content, TorchPro bridges the gap between athletes and their audiences, fostering a community that appreciates the dedication, talent, and hard work of sports professionals. Through innovative digital storytelling, TorchPro not only promotes the greatness of athletes but also helps them connect with a broader audience.

