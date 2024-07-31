CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Announces It Has Become a WWT Supplier

WWT to Resell ARIA Cybersecurity Zero Trust PROTECT Solution

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), has been selected by Worldwide Technology (WWT) to supply its award-winning, AZT PROTECT solution to its customers. WWT is a large global reseller of IT and cybersecurity solutions. WWT gives ARIA access to its large base of customers. ARIA will work with account teams at WWT to sell AZT PROTECT into operational technology (OT) environments.

WWT is a supplier to critical infrastructure providers and recognizes AZT PROTECT's ability to stop attacks targeting critical production applications. "WWT is a trusted supplier to this market, which gives ARIA an ability to leverage its relationships," said ARIA's chief executive Gary Southwell. "These customers are open to leveraging the latest attack techniques to reduce their risk. Especially considering the issues today's market leaders are having providing stable effective solutions that risk taking their production environments down with untested updates. Unlike these solutions, ARIA's AZT PROTECT does not require weekly updates to stop the latest attacks, it does so generically - never needing content updates to maintain efficacy."

Starting with the Colonial Pipeline attack in 2021, sophisticated cyberattacks targeting operational technology (OT) environments and critical infrastructure have skyrocketed. Since then, ARIA has detected more than 700 similar attacks that have permeated today's defenses. The high-profile ransomware attack on Merck, for example, resulted in a $1.4 billion impact and led to a lengthy legal battle with its insurers to recover the losses.

"Hostile nation-states and organized cybercriminals are responsible for a dangerous new wave of sophisticated attacks on the nation's critical infrastructure, which risks destabilizing our society and economy," commented Southwell. "Despite the increasing prevalence of attacks, many critical infrastructures are ill-equipped to defend against them-as has been detailed by the alarms sounded by CISA and the FBI back in February. Reducing these cyber risks is now a top priority for critical infrastructure providers around the world and we look forward to working with WWT to help their customers solve these challenges.

AZT PROTECT was launched in July 2023. It is a fully automated solution that comprehensively secures OT applications against all threats-both known and unknown-stopping attacks without ever relying on potentially disastrous AV cloud updates or constant patching. Purpose-built to stop sophisticated nation-state and supply-chain attacks that existing defenses miss, helping both industries and government protect the revenue and services generated by their critical infrastructure.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSP Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

