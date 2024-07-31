CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBDL's Expansion Into New Area Sparks More Revenue Growth + Other Updates

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), including its wholly-owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc., a leading innovator in the CBD industry, has announced that it's going expand into new areas including various stores in Sedona Arizona. This expansion will help drive revenue even higher than previously expected and helps with the organic growth strategy the company has been implementing.

The Sedona expansion will include our products in various stores including:

Vape Stores

Spas

Holistically Stores

Nail Salons

Pet Shops - Pet Treats

This is exciting because Sedona is a major tourist attraction in the United States and approximately 3 million tourists a year visit. This helps us drive our revenue higher and get more brand exposure.

Some other updates we would like to announce is that the company is never planning to do a reverse split again. We're very happy with the position we're in driving organic revenue growth and we believe we will never have another reverse. International partnerships are ready and we are very excited to announce them in the near future! If the opportunity presents itself, we can also reduce the authorized share count or buy back shares in the near future if we believe that we are leveraged in the correct position.

About The CBD Vault Inc. and CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.thecbdvault.com

