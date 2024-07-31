Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A2PXAL | ISIN: US29402E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: DGS
Berlin
31.07.24
ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2024
Envela Corporation: Envela to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), announced today that it plans to report its financial results for the second quarter 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

About Envela

Envela a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The company is comprised of primarily two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. We execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on our strengths, rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Envela undertakes no obligation to update them.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Stacey
ir@envelacorp.com
972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
