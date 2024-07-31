Celebrate 20 Years of Comedy With 'Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap'

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Buckle up for an unforgettable ride as "Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap" celebrates 20 years of laughter. The longest-running urban comedy show on television is hitting the road for its victory lap. This all-ages tour brings the show's signature high-energy improv comedy to cities nationwide, marking a historic milestone in comedy and television.

"Wild 'N Out" has been the launching pad for comedy stars like Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, and Pete Davidson. The Final Lap Tour pits Old School legends against New School up-and-comers in an epic comedic showdown.

The Headliners:

Nick Cannon : Host, comedian, actor, producer, and executive producer of FOX's "The Masked Singer" and the podcast "The Daily Cannon." Creator and host of "Wild 'N Out."

Rip Micheals : Known for pushing the limits, Rip has appeared on NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly," BET's "Comic View," and HBO's "Bad Boys of Comedy." Producer of the April Fools Comedy Jam tour.

DC Young Fly : From Vine to "Wild 'N Out," DC Young Fly's raw humor and charisma make him a standout performer.

Michael Blackson : The "African King of Comedy," Blackson has entertained audiences globally for over a decade.

B. Simone : Comedian, actress, and entrepreneur. A "Wild 'N Out" cast member and owner of B. Simone Beauty.

Charlie Clips : Prominent battle rapper and "Wild 'N Out" cast member with over 100 million YouTube views.

Conceited : Legendary battle rapper known for his punchlines and witty wordplay, co-host of MTV's "Singled Out."

Emmanuel Hudson : Dynamic comedian known for his energetic performances on "Wild 'N Out."

HitMan Holla : Veteran cast member and professional battle rapper from Saint Louis, Missouri.

Justina Valentine : TV star, rapper, and influencer known for her free-styling ability. Longest-running female cast member on "Wild 'N Out."

Big Mack : Radio personality and comedian, cast member since 2018 and head writer for "The Breakfast Club."

Vena "Pretty Vee" E.: Social media influencer and businesswoman, cast member for 10 seasons.

Tour Dates and Cities:

September 1 : Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 7 : Orlando, FL - Kia Center

September 14 : San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 19 : Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

September 20 : Miami, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

September 21 : New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

September 27 : Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

September 28 : Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

October 5 : Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 9 : Houston, TX - United Center

October 11 : Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

October 18: Brooklyn, NY - Intuit Dome

For the latest tour details and more, visit wildnoutlivetour.com and follow Nick Cannon on social media.

About Wild 'N Out: "Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out" is a groundbreaking improvisational comedy series created and hosted by Nick Cannon. Airing on MTV, VH1, and MTV2, it has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated for its diverse cast and unique blend of comedy, hip-hop, and celebrity appearances. Winner of an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, "Wild 'N Out" has shaped comedy trends and amplified diverse voices in the industry for over 20 years.

About Rip Micheals Entertainment: Rip Micheals Entertainment has been a leader in live entertainment for over a decade, producing top-notch comedy and music events. Founded by comedian Rip Micheals, the company is renowned for its Wild 'N Out live shows and other major tours, featuring A-list talent like Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, and Cedric the Entertainer.

