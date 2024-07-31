Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7PU | ISIN: GB00BF52QX07 | Ticker-Symbol: CAH
Frankfurt
31.07.24
11:50 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 14:18 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2024

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")

RESULT OF AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:
Clean Invest Africa PlcFilippo Fantechi (Executive Director) Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman)+973 3969 6273+973 3969 2299
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)+44 20 7469 0930

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.