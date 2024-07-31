Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM
31 July 2024
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")
RESULT OF AGM
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ENQUIRIES:
|Clean Invest Africa PlcFilippo Fantechi (Executive Director) Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman)
|+973 3969 6273+973 3969 2299
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
|+44 20 7469 0930