Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2024

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")

RESULT OF AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.