Mittwoch, 31.07.2024
WKN: A2H71Q | ISIN: SE0006256798 | Ticker-Symbol: 782
Frankfurt
31.07.24
15:29 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,001
-3,88 %
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Scandinavian Real Heart AB TO3

At the request of Scandinavian Real Heart AB, Scandinavian Real Heart AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 1, 2024. 



Security name: Scandinavian Real Heart AB TO3
----------------------------------------------
Short name:   HEART TO3           
----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022240214         
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  347934            
----------------------------------------------



Terms: The subscription price when subscribing for shares with the support of 
     the warrants amounts to the higher of (i) 70 percent of the volume   
     weighted average trading price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First 
     North Growth Market during a period of 10 trading days immediately   
     preceding the subscription period, however no more than SEK 2 per   
     share, and (ii) the quotient value of the share at the time of exercise
     of warrants.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Two option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
    one new share in Scandinavian Real Heart AB               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 3, 2025 - March 31, 2025                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 27, 2025                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG
on +46 (0)8 913 008.
