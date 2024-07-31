Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Scandinavian Real Heart AB TO3

At the request of Scandinavian Real Heart AB, Scandinavian Real Heart AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 1, 2024. Security name: Scandinavian Real Heart AB TO3 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: HEART TO3 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022240214 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 347934 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: The subscription price when subscribing for shares with the support of the warrants amounts to the higher of (i) 70 percent of the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of 10 trading days immediately preceding the subscription period, however no more than SEK 2 per share, and (ii) the quotient value of the share at the time of exercise of warrants. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Two option rights gives the right to subscribe for one new share in Scandinavian Real Heart AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 3, 2025 - March 31, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 27, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.