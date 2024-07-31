Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Engages With Full-Service Investment Banking Firm Maxim Group

Med-X Signs Agreement with Leading Full-Service Investment Bank to Help Guide the Company Towards the Company's Goal of a Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group - a full-service investment bank - as its financial advisor to assist the Company in articulating its growth strategy to the investment community with the ultimate goal of a listing on a U.S. National Exchange, such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. The timing of the listing process will be dependent on a multitude of factors, including but not limited to achievement of listing criteria and overall market conditions in the future.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, stated: "With our Regulation CF Crowdfunding campaign now underway, we are thrilled to have signed this agreement with leading full-service investment bank Maxim Group. With Maxim's engagement as financial advisor to Med-X, we have clearly identified a potential pathway towards our goal of listing on the Nasdaq.

"We have reserved the Nasdaq symbol "MXRX" and believe that a successful Nasdaq listing would not only grant our valued shareholders with additional liquidity and the ability to trade our stock - but provide Med-X with additional capital formation opportunities to support our future growth plans and acquisition targets," concluded Mills.

About Maxim Group LLC

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

