Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
31.07.24
15:44 Uhr
2,735 Euro
+0,260
+10,51 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7252,77015:53
2,7302,77515:53
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 15:00 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2024 results

OSLO, Norway, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter 2024 results will be released on 15 August 2024 at 07:00 am CEST.

Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via:?Hexagon Composites ASA Webcast Q2 2024(royalcast.com)

For further information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--invitation-to-second-quarter-2024-results,c4020091

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-invitation-to-second-quarter-2024-results-302211092.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.