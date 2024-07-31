ETHOS Event Collective Announces New General Manager for Amelia Island, Emphasizing Local Engagement and Community Connections

AMELIA ISLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / ETHOS Event Collective is thrilled to announce the promotion of Anne Laxson to General Manager for its Amelia Island operations. Anne's elevation to this key leadership role highlights ETHOS's dedication to local engagement and community connection, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in innovative event planning and execution.









Elevating Local Engagement

Anne Laxson, with nearly two years of dedicated service at ETHOS, brings a deep commitment to community engagement and local partnerships. Her promotion underscores ETHOS's mission to create impactful and memorable events that highlight Amelia Island's unique offerings. Anne's experience and passion for fostering connections with local partners ensure that every event captures the rich culture and history of Amelia Island.

"I am excited to continue my journey with ETHOS Event Collective in this new role and to work closely with our clients and the Amelia Island community," said Anne. "My goal is to foster deep connections with local partners and ensure every event showcases the rich culture and history of Amelia Island."

Passion Project Initiative: Strengthening Community Bonds

In line with Anne's promotion, ETHOS Event Collective is proud to launch the Passion Project Initiative in Amelia Island. This initiative aims to deepen community ties through collaboration with local nonprofits. This year, ETHOS will work with four remarkable organizations, each making significant contributions to the community:

Barnabas Center: Providing comprehensive services, Barnabas Center addresses critical needs for local residents, including food assistance, medical and dental care, and crisis management. Their mission is to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need, enhancing the quality of life in Nassau County. Micah's Place: As the only certified domestic violence center in Nassau County, Micah's Place offers emergency shelter, advocacy, and support services to survivors of domestic violence. Their work is crucial in promoting safety, empowerment, and healing for those affected by domestic violence. Keep Nassau Beautiful: This organization focuses on environmental stewardship through initiatives like litter removal, recycling programs, and beautification projects. Keep Nassau Beautiful engages the community in maintaining a clean and healthy environment, fostering pride and sustainability. K9s for Warriors: Dedicated to providing service canines to veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma, K9s for Warriors aims to empower these warriors to return to civilian life with dignity and independence. Their work highlights the powerful bond between humans and dogs in promoting healing and support.

Through quarterly volunteer activities and the opportunity for clients to integrate these nonprofits into their event programs, ETHOS demonstrates its commitment to supporting vital causes and fostering a sense of community. By engaging in various volunteer activities and fundraising events, ETHOS aims to strengthen its ties to the community and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those it serves.

Showcasing Amelia Island's Unique Charm

Amelia Island, a rapidly emerging destination in Northeast Florida, is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The island's storied past is honored annually at the "Isle of 8 Flags" festival, while other signature events like the Shrimp Festival, Concours d'Elegance, and the Jazz Festival showcase its diverse cultural offerings. Visitors are drawn to the island's pristine beaches, lush maritime forests, and vibrant downtown area, all of which exude Southern hospitality. Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy a range of activities from beachcombing and kayaking to hiking and golfing on world-class courses.

ETHOS Event Collective's focus on local engagement ensures that every event captures the unique charm of Amelia Island. By partnering with local artisans, vendors, and cultural institutions, ETHOS creates authentic experiences that immerse guests in the island's heritage and community spirit. Events incorporate local cuisine, historical tours, and eco-friendly activities, reflecting ETHOS's commitment to sustainability and community involvement. This approach not only highlights Amelia Island's distinctive character but also contributes to its thriving community, making every event a memorable and impactful experience.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Experiences

ETHOS Event Collective is committed to sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices into all its events. From the Arcimoto (FUV) tour, a zero-emission way to explore the island, to locally sourced, organic catering, ETHOS prioritizes environmentally conscious event planning. Collaborations with local environmental groups allow for eco-friendly team-building activities, promoting sustainability and community engagement.

Promoting Tourism and Hospitality

ETHOS Event Collective recognizes the vital role tourism and hospitality play in Amelia Island's economy. The City of Fernandina Beach and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners have proclaimed May 5-11, 2024, as "National Travel and Tourism Week" to celebrate and promote the island's unique attractions.

With Anne Laxson at the helm and the Passion Project Initiative, ETHOS Event Collective continues to build strong community connections and create unforgettable events that leave a lasting impact on Amelia Island and its residents.

About ETHOS Event Collective:

ETHOS Event Collective is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, Savannah, Las Vegas, Napa + Sonoma, Monterey Peninsula, San Francisco, and Grand Cayman. With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ETHOS Event Collective

View the original press release on newswire.com.