Creatively Focused Empowers Educators with Custom Timelines and Embedded Professional Learning

Creatively Focused , a Minnesota-based educator-driven technology company, today announced the launch of its innovative Custom Timelines feature with a focus on embedded professional learning as part of its multifunctional resource, axis3 . This powerful new functionality streamlines the creation and management of individual student timelines while empowering educators with the tools and knowledge they need for continuous professional growth, ultimately benefiting student success.

The Custom Timelines feature leverages project management principles, eliminating the need for manual calculations. Built-in dependency triggers ensure automatic updates and alerts, keeping all stakeholders informed and on track. The feature also automates manual information updates, saving time and ensuring everyone works with the most current data.

Additionally, the Custom Timelines feature provides educators with immediate access to the knowledge and support they need within their workflow. Educators can access relevant resources to personalize instruction, address student challenges, and stay current on best practices - all at their fingertips.

"Our new Custom Timelines feature is more than just a new tool; it's a culmination of our ongoing work to empower educators and foster their professional growth and development," said Elizabeth Orme, founder and CEO of Creatively Focused. "We understand the incredible workload educators face every day. By streamlining workflows, automating tedious tasks, and fostering collaboration, we're giving them back valuable time. This newfound time allows them to focus on what they do best: building strong relationships with their students, tailoring support plans, and celebrating individual achievements."

Benefits of Custom Timelines

Increased time efficiency and productivity : Educators can ditch manual calculations and data entry, freeing up valuable time to focus on creating individualized instruction, providing targeted support, and building relationships with students.

Enhanced collaboration among educators and staff : Real-time progress tracking, automated updates, and embedded learning resources create a collaborative environment where educators can learn from each other and ensure all students receive the right support.

Improved accountability through real-time progress tracking : Transparent timelines with clear deadlines and automated dependency triggers hold everyone accountable, ensuring students receive the support they need exactly when they need it.

Streamlined case management for faster turnarounds: Case managers can now directly update student information within the timeline, eliminating unnecessary steps and delays.

"I'm confident in the data available to me going into this school year," said Eileen Prihoda, Senior Director of Special Education in Lansing Public Schools. "The team at Creatively Focused integrates all district procedures for special education staff into one streamlined platform, significantly enhancing workflow effectiveness."

The Custom Timelines feature is designed specifically for Creatively Focused's core users. By integrating with existing Student Information Systems (SIS), the feature seamlessly pulls in vital student data, allowing for the creation of customized timelines based on individual needs.

ABOUT CREATIVELY FOCUSED

Creatively Focused is an educator-driven technology company that automates workflows and increases training, education, and professional development for special education teams. Through axis3, its human-centered SaaS platform, along with personalized services and a curated resource library, Creatively Focused works with school districts to empower teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators to regain valuable time and cultivate connections in a vibrant professional community. Whether it's advancing skills through courses or accessing immediate guidance for on-demand support, this approach strengthens the resilience of special educators and administrators with the essential support required to stay dedicated to their chosen career path and allocate more time to their core focus - the student. Where Heart Meets Mind at www.creativelyfocused.net .

