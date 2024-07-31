Anzeige
Buona Nota Books, LLC: 'Unity & Hope' Wins Silver for Best Social Video in the 45th Annual Telly Awards

Written and Performed by Lisa Mouhibian, Visual Art by Doron Gazit and Video by Daniel Kantor.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / The official Telly Awards has recently announced that "Unity & Hope" has been named Best Social Video (Silver) in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. "Unity & Hope" is produced and presented by Buona Nota Books, LLC.

"Unity & Hope" Written by: Lisa Mouhibian
Winner (Silver) Best Social Video - 45th Annual Telly Awards.

"Unity & Hope", a spoken word video with poetry and performance by Lisa Mouhibian, visual art by Doron Gazit, and video by Daniel Kantor was written, created and performed to honor all those lost. It is set to Doron Gazit's haunting and beautiful visual art images from his installations with the wind and the sun in wheat fields in Israel and is set to Lisa Mouhibian's stunning poetry and performance.

"I wrote this poem to commemorate all those lost. And it symbolizes the strength that we hold in our unity. We are so honored to be a Telly Award Winner and grateful to be able to bring this message to the world and share it via a larger platform." -Lisa Mouhibian

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year's winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, TelevisaUnivison and more.

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH "UNITY & HOPE"

__________________

About:

Lisa Mouhibian is a poet, writer and creative residing in Los Angeles, California. She is an award-winning writer and author of multiple books. Her poetry and words have been exhibited in museums and galleries in the United States and Israel, showcased at the L.A. Art Show, as well as being featured online and in print media. Instagram: @lisamouhibian YouTube: @lisamouhibian

Doron Gazit is a visual artist and activist residing in Israel. He is known for his environmental art installations and "Sculpting the Wind" and "Visualizing the Invisible" interactive art installations. His visual art has been exhibited worldwide and he has designed installations for The White House; the Olympics; and The Super Bowl to name a few. Learn more about Doron Gazit here: https://dorongazit.com

Daniel Kantor is a talented video content creator residing in Israel.

Buona Nota Books, LLC. Is dedicated to bringing new and fresh voices and content to the forefront. It specifically seeks to honor our "unsung heroes" and bring light and attention to those voices and issues that have been marginalized or overlooked.

For media inquiries, please contact Buona Nota Books, LLC: press@buonanotabooks.com or call 213.598.4300.

More information can be found on The Telly Awards at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press.

Contact Information

Arman Mouhibian
Media Relations
press@buonanotabooks.com
310.963.5843

SOURCE: Buona Nota Books, LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
