ERA Global Partners With Bluewater to Transform ERA Global Autumn Conference' Into 'Global Launch Summit'

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / ERA Global, the leading trade association representing multi-channel and direct-to-consumer industries, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Bluewater, a full converged, award winning growth agency renowned for disruption and innovation. This collaboration will rebrand the esteemed ERA Global Autumn Conference to the Global Launch Summit, underscoring the organization's commitment to diversifying membership, generating sponsorships, and fostering global insights.

The Global Launch Summit will gather industry leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest trends, share insights, and network. Scheduled for September 23-25, 2024, the event aims to create a community of innovators and provide attendees with unparalleled access and resources for seamless global product launches through the most comprehensive distribution network worldwide.

Jonathan Gregory, Executive Director of ERA Global, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Bluewater on this exciting transformation. The Global Launch Summit marks a new 'era' for our organization, embodying our mission to drive industry innovation and expand global reach. With Bluewater's expertise in strategic marketing, advertising, and production, we are confident this event will empower attendees to extend their global presence and set a new standard for excellence.

Bluewater, known for its holistic approach to marketing with comprehensive in-house creative, media, and digital resources, will leverage its expertise to enhance the summit's reach and impact. The agency will focus on diversifying membership, attracting a broader range of sponsors, and providing industry-leading insights and thought leadership that will drive the event's success.

Andy Latimer, CEO of Bluewater, shared his vision: "We are honored to partner with ERA Global on this transformative journey. The rebranding of the ERA Global Autumn Conference to the Global Launch Summit is more than just a name change; it reflects the dynamic and evolving global landscape of the multi-channel direct to consumer industry. At Bluewater, we are committed to bringing fresh perspectives and creative strategies that will elevate the summit and support ERA Global's long-term goals."

The Global Launch Summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and engage attendees. ERA Global and Bluewater are dedicated to crafting an impactful and memorable summit that supports new attendees in achieving their goals while providing a valuable reunion for existing members, ensuring a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

About The Global Launch Summit: The Global Launch Summit by ERA Global is the premier event for facilitating global product launches, fostering cross-border partnerships, and accelerating brand growth. Our mission is to connect industry leaders, innovators, and marketing experts from over 50 countries to share insights, strategies, and the latest advancements in AI, technological innovations, retail, e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer advertising. Join us in Las Vegas to tap into a global network, explore cutting-edge solutions, and position your brand for worldwide success.

Contact Information:

ERA GLOBAL

conference@era-global.org

Adam Warfield

EVP - New Business and Partnerships

awarfield@bluewater.tv

(813) 944-2926

SOURCE: ERA Global

