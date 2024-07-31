Bluewater Expands West Coast Presence With New Los Angeles Office

Strategic Hires Lead to the Round-Out of Bluewater as a True 360-Degree Full-Service D2C Growth Agency

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Bluewater, the Florida-based D2C growth agency, is making waves on the West Coast with its new Los Angeles office. This expansion boosts Bluewater's footprint and marketing expertise with industry superstars. Bernadette Abasta, Michael Pierce, Julie DelCarmen, and Patrick Raymond are ready to ride the wave of the agency's success. "These key hires mark a significant milestone in Bluewater's growth journey," mentioned Dave Andreadakis, Bluewater's CGO. "With offices on both coasts, we can better serve our clients nationwide from sunrise to sunset, offering unparalleled coverage, expertise and innovation."

Bluewater New Additions

Patrick Raymond, Vice President of Creative Strategy & Execution, brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to Bluewater, set to invigorate the company's creative strategy. As an award-winning Executive Creative Director, TV & Film Director, Executive Producer, and Writer for over 25 years, Raymond's campaigns for LUMINESS COSMETICS® and CONTURE® Skin Care brands earned over two billion dollars in revenue from 2017-2023. His impressive portfolio includes collaborations for Disney's remake of "The Lion King" and campaigns for Johnson & Johnson®, Wolfgang Puck©, AB Rocket®, Balsam Hill®, and Innovation Refunds©.

The LA office provides a West Coast base for its burgeoning Entertainment Division, which produces lifestyle and travel programs, including Season 2 of the TV series 'LOST IN' featuring host DJ BBQ (lostinseries.com). "The opportunity to join the Bluewater team was something we couldn't pass up," said Michael Pierce, Vice President of New Business. "There isn't another independent agency with the in-house resources to drive new customer acquisition at scale across social media, streaming, and TV." This expansion underscores Bluewater's commitment to innovation and excellence in media, marketing, and video production.

"Our entrepreneurial spirit at Bluewater just hits differently," said Bernadette Abasta, Vice President of Client Development & Strategy. "We're not just a direct marketing or D2C agency, we're so much more than a creative, media, and digital agency-we're a full-service growth catalyst for an impressive portfolio of valued brand partners across nearly every category. We build campaigns to exceed KPIs, produce content to disrupt categories, optimize performance, and we deploy media across all channels."

Julie DelCarmen, Vice President of Long Form, expressed her enthusiasm, "I'm proud to join the renowned media team to strengthen Bluewater's success with long-form campaigns. Household brands like Blackstone and Jacuzzi Bath Remodel have found tremendous new revenue channels with Bluewater, and I'm excited to advance our long-form media planning and exclusive partnerships across streaming devices and linear networks."

The new LA office joins Bluewater's existing locations in Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina stateside, in addition to EU-based offices in the UK and Spain. This strategic expansion further elevates Bluewater's global offering in direct response campaigns and broadens its reach to service companies seeking to scale their business and drive media accountability to reach target audiences around the globe.

