Following Sale to New Owners, Eye Care Leaders Becomes Sightview Software and Commits Additional Investment to All Products

Under Sightview Software, all products and services formerly owned by Eye Care Leaders will be supported indefinitely, with plans to add additional team members and financial resources to accelerate improvements.

Sightview Software will continue to support all of the software products listed below for the long term:

iMedicWare TM

My Vision Express TM

MDoffice TM

Medflow TM

ManagementPlusTM

It will also continue to offer its revenue cycle management (RCM) and MIPS advisory service lines.

"Our new ownership under Sightview Software embodies our vision for the future of eye care practice management," said Sophie Turrell, CEO. "With the backing and support from our new owner, we can accelerate the work toward our mission: to increase support for our customers, to deliver improved provider and patient experiences with product and engineering innovations, and to empower eye care professionals to build exceptional practices."

Starting July 31, 2024, customers of Eye Care Leaders' products will see updated Sightview Software branding across all digital and physical platforms to reflect the new ownership. Staff, support team, and billing email addresses will also transition to the @sightview.com domain. Emails sent to the previous @eyecareleaders.com addresses will be automatically forwarded to the new @sightview.com addresses to ensure that all communications remain seamless.

For more information and a detailed FAQ about the name and ownership change, please visit www.sightview.com/new-ownership.

User Conference Coming in March 2025:

To celebrate its customers and the additional investments the company will be making in the coming months, Sightview Software will also be hosting a User Conference in March 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. All users of all of the software products listed above are invited. There will be networking with fellow providers and practice administrators, Continuing Education credit sessions, how-to sessions, product roadmap presentations, and more. Please stay tuned for additional details. The Sightview Software team will see you there.

