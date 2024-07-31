Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Today, InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) announced third quarter FY '24 sales of $167,850, off 16% vs the same quarter last year. Net income of $16,236 compared favorably with losses of $13,162 in the same quarter FY'23. Three quarters FY'24 sales of $590,090 were 3% off FY'23's total of $608,195; however, year to date earnings of $81,582 are 272% ahead of prior year losses of $47,480.

IVRO CEO W. Richard Ulmer stated: "Our FY '24 focus has been on continuing 19 consecutive years of profitability, in addition to concentrating efforts on growth via two previously stated strategies. We're pleased with our progress seeking M&A financing, and also qualifying privately owned candidate laboratories. The future for NON-Animal testing remains bright."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218268

SOURCE: InVitro International