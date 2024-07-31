Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - FloraWorks, a leader in cannabinoid therapeutic development, is proud to announce the peer-reviewed publication of its groundbreaking study on TruCBN in the journal Pharmaceuticals. This landmark research represents the first clinically validated sleep claim for a cannabinoid, underscoring the therapeutic efficacy of TruCBN in enhancing sleep quality.

TruCBN is a proprietary ultra-pure version of Cannabinol (CBN), a cannabinoid that is seeing a dramatic rise in consumer demand. Significant anecdotal reports have suggested CBN's sleep-support benefits. However, these claims have remained unsupported by randomized controlled studies, which are considered to be the "gold standard " in validating efficacy. FloraWorks' research, independently conducted by the clinical research and health technology company Radicle Science, has transformed these anecdotes into substantiated clinical claims, suggesting CBN is both a safe and effective solution for those seeking to improve their sleep.

The double-blinded, placebo-controlled study included over 1,000 participants and was designed to assess the effectiveness of TruCBN in improving overall sleep quality.

Key Findings:

50mg of TruCBN demonstrated significantly improved sleep quality compared to placebo.

Study participants found no significant differences in side effects compared to placebo.

TruCBN, at a 50mg dose, outperformed a standard dose of melatonin.

Dr. Emily K. Pauli, the study's principal investigator and Chief Research Officer at Radicle Science, states, "This research represents a significant advancement in sleep science. Our findings suggest that TruCBN can effectively enhance sleep quality, providing a natural and safe alternative for those struggling with sleep disturbances and, importantly, an effective alternative to melatonin."

According to the CDC, one in three Americans suffers from sleep issues, and the global sleep aid market is projected to reach $114 billion by 2025, driven by increasing awareness of sleep disorders and the growing demand for effective sleep solutions (source: Global Market Insights). Current options often have limitations or undesirable side effects, creating a pressing need for new, natural alternatives. TruCBN offers a promising solution, combining the benefits of cannabinoids with rigorous scientific validation, demonstrating FloraWorks commitment to improving human health and wellness through cannabinoid research and development.

"This publication is a testament to our commitment to advancing scientific understanding and clinical validation of cannabinoids," said Alleh Lindquist, CEO of FloraWorks. "This marks a major step forward in our efforts to bring TruCBN into the mainstream markets as a safe and effective alternative in the fight against sleeplessness."

The full study can be accessed in the journal Pharmaceuticals here.

here. For more information about FloraWorks and TruCBN, visit www.flora-works.com.

Interested in trying TruCBN, visit www.cbnforsleep.com.

About FloraWorks:

FloraWorks is dedicated to advancing cannabinoid therapeutic development to enhance human health and wellness. With a steadfast commitment to clinical and safety research, FloraWorks is at the forefront of the industry, driving mainstream acceptance and fostering new levels of consumer trust and confidence. For more information, visit www.flora-works.com.

