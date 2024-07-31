The plant will be located in the reservoir of the Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant. The tender is open until September 5, and the designated time period for the installation of the floating solar plant is about four months. From pv magazine LatAm The Itaipu hydroelectric power plant, also called Itaipu Binacional, is a binational hydroelectric dam located between the cities of Hernandarias in Paraguay and Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil, on the Paraná River, which forms the natural boundary between the two countries, 14 km north of the Friendship Bridge. Last week, the dam's operator issued a call for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...