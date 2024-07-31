Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACCC | ISIN: SG9999014831 | Ticker-Symbol: GIFN
Tradegate
29.07.24
21:32 Uhr
1,220 Euro
+0,020
+1,67 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,23016:01
1,2001,23015:55
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 15:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TAIPEI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2024 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the second quarter of 2024, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.72 million, with a gross profit $0.36 million, an operating loss of $1.05 million and the net loss of $0.61 million.

While the revenues were comparable to those in the first quarter 2024, both our gross profit and loss from operations were improved, and the net loss was slashed by $0.29 million from $0.90 million in last quarter.

Currently we focused on fine-tuning the operation of our casual games and customer platform for upcoming summer vacation.

Second Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues slightly decreased by approximately 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, to $0.72 million in last quarter, and decreased by 29.7% year-over-year from $1.03 million the same period last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 4.0% to $0.36 million from $0.35 million in last quarter, and decreased by 36.4% compared to $0.57 million in the same period last year.
  • The net asset value was $3.82 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Second Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 2Q24 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


2Q24



1Q24



Change
(%)



2Q24



2Q23



Change
(%)


Revenues



721




725




(0.6) %




721




1,025




(29.7) %


Gross Profit



360




346




4.0 %




360




566




(36.4


Loss from Operations



(1,048)




(1,114)



NM




(1,048)




(920)



NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(612)




(902)



NM




(612)




(562)



NM


Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.06)




(0.08)



NM




(0.06)




(0.05)



NM


EBITDA (A)



(1,116)




(1,358)



NM




(1,116)




(983)



NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



36,343




36,815




(1.3) %




36,343




37,775




(3.8) %


NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Second-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 slightly decreased by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter to $0.72 million in last quarter, and decreased by 29.7% year-over-year from $1.02 million the same period last year.
  • Consolidated gross profit was $0.36 million, increased by 4.0% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 36.4% year-over-year.
  • Consolidated loss from operation of the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of $1.05 million, comparable to the operating loss of $1.11 in the first quarter.
  • Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.61 million, decreased from a net loss of $0.90 million in the first quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $36.3 million, decreased by 1.3% from $36.8 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $36.3 million, or $3.29 per share, as of June 30, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of July 31, 2024. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"In the second half of 2024, we will dedicate ourselves to boosting the productivity of our products and services. GigaMedia will stick to the strategy of pursuing healthy growth with a lean operation while seeking for strategic expansion and new business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

As for new business, our management continues evaluating and pursuing prospects of strategic investment targets that are with potential to expand our business and create greater shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the second quarter 2024 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2024 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Six months ended




6/30/2024



3/31/2024



6/30/2023



6/30/2024



6/30/2023




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues
















Digital entertainment service revenues



721




725




1,025




1,445




2,350





721




725




1,025




1,445




2,350


Operating costs
















Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



361




379




459




741




991





361




379




459




741




991


Gross profit



360




346




566




704




1,359


Operating expenses
















Product development and engineering expenses



175




185




188




360




367


Selling and marketing expenses



348




378




407




726




838


General and administrative expenses



885




896




891




1,781




1,770


Other



-




1




-




1




1





1,408




1,460




1,486




2,868




2,976


Loss from operations



(1,048)




(1,114)




(920)




(2,164)




(1,617)


Non-operating income (expense)
















Interest income



518




471




435




989




840


Foreign exchange loss - net



(87)




(276)




(136)




(362)




(137)


Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



3




9




52




13




33


Other-net



2




8




7




10




7





436




212




358




650




743


Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(612)




(902)




(562)




(1,514)




(874)


Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(612)




(902)




(562)




(1,514)




(874)


Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia:
















Basic



(0.06)




(0.08)




(0.05)




(0.14)




(0.08)


Diluted



(0.06)




(0.08)




(0.05)




(0.14)




(0.08)


Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


Diluted



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



6/30/2024



3/31/2024



6/30/2023




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



36,030




36,502




37,462


Investment in securities-current



-




-




7,950


Accounts receivable - net



198




239




187


Prepaid expenses



226




374




225


Restricted cash



313




313




313


Other receivables



496




371




766


Other current assets



142




138




119


Total current assets



37,405




37,937




47,022












Investment in securities - noncurrent



5,819




5,798




2,371


Property, plant & equipment - net



109




112




132


Intangible assets - net



8




10




13


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



215




251




102


Other assets



1,264




1,322




1,510


Total assets



44,820




45,430




51,150












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



23




23




29


Accrued compensation



250




157




231


Accrued expenses



778




784




855


Unearned revenue



565




579




848


Other current liabilities



686




688




718


Total current liabilities



2,302




2,231




2,681


Other liabilities



254




379




714


Total liabilities



2,556




2,610




3,395


Total equity



42,264




42,820




47,755


Total liabilities and equity



44,820




45,430




51,150


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS


Three months ended



Six months ended




6/30/2024



3/31/2024



6/30/2023



6/30/2024



6/30/2023




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
















Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(612)




(902)




(562)




(1,514)




(874)


Depreciation



12




12




11




24




22


Amortization



2




3




3




5




6


Interest income



(518)




(471)




(435)




(989)




(840)


Interest expense



-




-




-




-




-


Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


EBITDA



(1,116)




(1,358)




(983)




(2,474)




(1,686)


SOURCE GigaMedia

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.