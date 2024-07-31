Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12EVN | ISIN: US0441041078 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:05 Uhr
4,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ASHFORD INC Chart 1 Jahr
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5404,64026.07.
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 14:00 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashford Inc. Announces Effectuation Of Reverse Stock Split And Forward Stock Split

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company"), today announced that in connection with its previously announced plan to withdraw and delist its common stock from trading on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (the "NYSE American") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), the Company effected a 1-for-10,000 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split") followed immediately by a 10,000-for-1 forward stock split of the Company's common stock (the "Forward Stock Split," together with the Reverse Stock Split, the "Transaction"), on July 29, 2024 at 5:01 p.m. Eastern Time and 5:02 p.m. Eastern Time, respectively. Following the Transaction, there were 2,066,860 shares outstanding.

The NYSE American has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 25 to effectuate the removal of the Company's common stock from listing on the NYSE American and to deregister the common stock under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act. As a result, Ashford common stock will no longer be listed on the NYSE American. The Company intends to terminate the registration of common stock under the Exchange Act and cease reporting as a public company.

For more information regarding the Company's deregistration and delisting transaction, please refer to the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on June 21, 2024.

SOURCE Ashford Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.