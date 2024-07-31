Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, has released its latest industry report, Oesophageal Cancer Global Clinical Trial Landscape

This detailed analysis focuses on the extensive research and innovative treatments being developed to combat oesophageal cancer (OC), the seventh leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, and the 11th most diagnosed cancer globally, with Asia accounting for nearly 70% of cases. Other areas of the report detail the research pipeline for OC, highlighting significant advancements in treatments aimed at improving patient outcomes as well as providing a robust analysis of the funding landscape from both public and private sources, which is currently led by entities based in China and the USA with approximately $5B USD in investment across those two nations.

The Novotech research analyst team provides these expert reports monthly, highlighting key metrics on the current status of specific diseases and outlining future trends that may impact the development of treatments. This is provided completely free of charge.

Key takeaways from the report:

Global Clinical Trial Activity

Since 2019, over 1,530 clinical trials for OC have been initiated globally, with the Asia-Pacific region (49%), North America (28%), and Europe (18%) leading the research efforts.

Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and the USA are at the forefront of trial activities.

Rising Incidence

OC is the 11th most diagnosed cancer globally, with approximately 511,000 new cases and 445,400 deaths in 2022.

By 2050, the annual incidence is projected to rise to 923,000 new cases, an 80.5% increase.

Innovative Treatment Approaches

The treatment landscape is shifting towards personalized medicine, with systemic therapies based on disease stage and molecular markers being recommended by the 2024 NCCN and 2022 ESMO Guidelines.

The development pipeline is robust, with over 90 drugs in progress, including numerous Phase III trials focusing on diverse mechanisms of action.

Funding and Investment

Significant investment has been channeled into OC research, with China leading with $2.9 billion USD and the USA following with $2.1 billion USD.

Other notable contributors include Switzerland, Singapore, Canada, and Japan.

Market Leaders

The report identifies key players in the OC treatment market, including Advanz Pharma Corp. Ltd, BeiGene Ltd., InnoKeys Pte. Ltd., and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Strategic Insights

The report includes a SWOT analysis, demonstrating the effectiveness of current treatments in managing symptoms and improving quality of life, while also identifying areas where emerging techniques may offer improvements.

