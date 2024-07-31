Red Sift today unveils its Summer 2024 product release, featuring AI-powered brand protection innovations designed to bolster organizations' defenses against bad actors. With these new advancements, including refined GPT-4 powered web asset classification, facial recognition for employees and executives, and industry classification tools, customers are poised to alleviate the substantial time, effort, and expertise traditionally required for brand protection efforts.

"Red Sift has a long history of leveraging AI, beginning with early NLP/NLU technology in 2008 to today's comprehensive AI integration across the Red Sift Platform," said CEO and Founder of Red Sift, Rahul Powar. "Today's release is yet another important step forward in our ongoing AI journey. By harnessing advanced GPT-4 web asset classification and facial recognition technologies, we empower our customers to swiftly and accurately counteract threats to their brand, freeing up critical resources and allowing them to concentrate on innovation and growth."

Red Sift Brand Trust

Enhancements to GPT-4-Powered Identities Brand Trust's Identities feature automatically classifies the significance of identities found across sources such as DNS, WHOIS info, and SSL certificates. New updates include a dashboard for identity insights and an alert system that highlights potential domain ownership.

Industry Classification The new Industry Classification AI model uses computer vision to analyze web page content and assign it to an industry, enabling customers to filter lookalikes by industry and easily identify high-risk impersonations. It also streamlines the takedown process and ensures faster resolutions, as domain registrars will prioritize taking down malicious domains within the same industry.

Facial Recognition (Coming Soon) Brand Trust's new facial recognition feature will allow customers to upload employee or executive photos. The system scans all identified lookalike domains and alerts the organization if an executive's face is recognized, enabling quick mitigation of impersonation threats.



Red Sift OnDMARC

DNS Guardian Leveraging Red Sift ASM and the company's deep DNS expertise, OnDMARC's newest feature DNS Guardian bridges the gap between DNS and DMARC, ensuring brands are protected from SubdoMailing attacks, dangling DNS, and CNAME takeovers.

Global IP Search Global IP Search provides detailed reputational information on IP addresses, including ownership, domain activity, and email traffic statistics, offering insights beyond standard DMARC reports. This helps customers make informed decisions and implement DMARC faster.



Red Sift Certificates

Updated UI and Integration Red Sift Certificates has undergone a comprehensive UI update and integration into the Red Sift Pulse Platform. This milestone signifies a major advancement in the evolution of the Hardenize acquisition, delivering its outstanding certificate inventory, expiration monitoring, and analysis capabilities within a cohesive user interface. New features include advanced AI-powered filtering to accelerate the discovery of specific information, and content classification for faster remediation.



Red Sift ASM

Issue and Warning Notifications for Polyfill.io Domains Red Sift ASM expands on its Spring 2024 Web Technologies release to enhance customer defenses against evolving threats like the recent polyfill.io domain takeover. Detailed critical warnings and actionable steps are provided upon identifying the poisoned domains within the monitored estate.



To learn more about Red Sift and receive a demo of the Red Sift Pulse Platform, please visit https://redsift.com/demo.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables organizations to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while continuing to operate effectively. The award-winning Red Sift application suite is the only integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that puts organizations on a robust path to cyber resilience.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts a global client base across all industries, including Capgemini, Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, and top global law firms. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco and a trusted partner for Microsoft, Validity, and Entrust, among others. Learn more at redsift.com.

